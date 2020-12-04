The Worldwide Plastic Adhesives Industry Is Expected To Reach $9.2 Billion By 2025 From $6.8 Billion In 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Adhesives Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, PU, Acrylic, Silicone, MMA, Cyanoacrylate), By Substrate (PE, PP, PVC), By Application (Packaging, Building & Construction, Automotive & Transportation, Assembly, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plastic adhesives market exhibits high growth potential and is projected to reach a market size of USD 9.2 billion by 2025 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

APAC is the largest plastic adhesives market and is also projected to register the highest CAGR. This high growth is due to the growing demand from the packaging, building & construction, and automotive & transportation sectors. There is rising awareness about the use of eco-friendly adhesives in this region.

Medical is projected to be the fastest-growing application of plastic adhesives. Medical device assembly varies widely and typically involves bonding materials that are otherwise difficult to create adhesion. Few substrates may even require the use of primers or other surface preparation to achieve satisfactory adhesion. In addition to bonding parts successfully, medical device adhesives must be compatible with direct or indirect contact with the body and may be required to withstand multiple sterilizations.

The packaging segment is projected to be the largest end-use market of plastic adhesives.

The packaging is the largest application segment, in terms of value, between 2020 and 2025. The demand for plastic adhesives is high due to the rising demand for packaged food products. The demand for longer shelf life of food products such as meat, milk, and cheese is driving the consumption of plastic adhesives in the food & beverage application. There is rising awareness among consumers about the nutritional value of food, which has led to the increased use of plastic adhesives in the packaging of food & beverage.

Cyanoacrylate resin is the fastest-growing segment of the plastic adhesives market. Cyanoacrylate is the fastest-growing segment, I term of volume, between 2020 and 2025. Cyanoacrylate adhesives are prepared from a special type of acrylic monomer, which is generally ester of 2-cyanoacrylic acid. Cyanoacrylates offer quick curing and exhibit high bond strengths when applied to plastic and rubber materials. Their versatile nature makes them useful in all industries. They are used in electronics for printed circuit board wires and components, and also in medical technology for disposable plastic medical devices. They also find applications in toys, small and large appliances, automotive, and cosmetic packaging.

APAC is the fastest market for plastic adhesives during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market for plastic adhesives during the forecast period. With economic contraction and saturation in European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the APAC region. Plastic adhesives manufacturers are targeting this region, as it has the strongest construction industry, accounting for approximately 40% of the global construction spending. Countries such as India and China are investing heavily in various end-use industries, which is likely to influence the growth of the plastic adhesives market in these countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Plastic Adhesives Market4.2 Plastic Adhesives Market Growth, by Resin Type4.3 Plastic Adhesives Market in Apac, by Application and Country4.4 Plastic Adhesives Market, Developed Vs. Developing Countries4.5 Plastic Adhesives Market: Major Countries

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increased Demand in the Medical Industry5.2.1.2 Growth in the Appliance Industry5.2.1.3 Growing Demand from Packaging and E-Commerce Industries5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Decline in the Automotive Industry5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Opportunities in APAC and Middle East5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Environmental Challenges and Stringent Government Regulations5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends5.4.1 Trends and Forecast of Gdp5.4.2 Trends in Automotive Industry5.4.3 Trends and Forecast of Global Construction Industry5.5 Patent Analysis5.6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis5.6.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.6.2 Major Economic Effects of COVID-195.6.3 Effects on Gdp of Countries5.6.4 Scenario Assessment5.6.4.1 Scenarios Based Analysis of Impact of COVID-195.6.5 Impact on Construction Industry5.6.6 Impact on Automotive Industry5.6.7 Value Chain Analysis5.6.8 COVID-19 Impact on Value Chain5.6.8.1 Action Plan Against Current Vulnerability5.6.9 Pricing Analysis5.7 Adhesives & Sealants Ecosystem5.7.1 Effects of Future Trends and Technology Disruption on Adhesives Manufacturers5.7.2 Automotive & Transportation5.7.2.1 Electric Vehicles5.7.2.2 Shared Mobility5.7.2.3 Innovation in Batteries to Power Electric Vehicles5.7.2.4 Revolutionary Transformation in Autonomous Driving5.7.3 Aerospace5.7.3.1 Ultralight and Light Aircraft5.7.3.2 Continued Technological Advancement5.7.3.3 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Uas) or Drones5.7.4 Healthcare5.7.4.1 Wearable Medical Devices5.7.4.2 Microfluidics-Based Poc and Loc Diagnostic Devices for Laboratory Testing5.7.5 Electronics5.7.5.1 Digitalization5.7.5.2 Artificial Intelligence5.7.5.3 Augmented Reality5.8 Technology Analysis

6 Plastic Adhesives Market, by Resin Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Epoxy6.2.1 Epoxy Adhesives Offer Excellent Resistance to Oil, Moisture, and Solvents6.3 Polyurethane6.3.1 Polyurethane Plastic Adhesives Account for Largest Share of Overall Market6.4 Acrylic6.4.1 Acrylics Provide Superior Gap Filling, Good Environmental Resistance, and Clear Bond Lines6.5 Silicone6.5.1 Silicone Adhesives are Mainly Used in Automotive and Medical Industries6.6 Cyanoacrylate6.6.1 Cyanoacrylate Segment to Witness Highest Growth During the Forecast Period6.7 Methyl Methacrylate (Mma)6.7.1 Mma Offers High Strength Performance and Rapid Cure Speed6.8 Others

7 Plastic Adhesives Market, by Substrate7.1 Introduction7.2 Pe7.2.1 Pe Accounts for Largest Share of Overall Plastic Adhesives Market7.3 Pp7.3.1 Pp Provides Good Chemical Resistance and Weldability7.4 Pvc7.4.1 Pvc Replacing Various Traditional Materials in Building Applications7.5 Others

8 Plastic Adhesives Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Packaging8.2.1 Packaging is the Largest Consumer of Plastic Adhesives8.3 Building & Construction8.3.1 Growing Infrastructure and New Housing Construction Will Drive the Market for Plastic Adhesives8.4 Assembly8.4.1 Growth in Consumer Appliances to Boost the Plastic Adhesives Market8.5 Automotive & Transportation8.5.1 Automotive & Transportation is a Major Consumer of Plastic Adhesives8.6 Medical8.6.1 Medical is Fastest-Growing Market for Plastic Adhesives8.7 Others

9 Plastic Adhesives Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 Europe9.2.1 COVID-19 Impact on Europe9.2.2 Germany9.2.2.1 Growing Trend of Small Personal Care and Food Packaging Will Drive the Market9.2.3 France9.2.3.1 Investment Plans in Automotive Industry Will Increase Demand for Plastic Adhesives9.2.4 Italy9.2.4.1 Improvement and Reestablishment of the Construction Industry to Boost Plastic Adhesives Market9.2.5 UK9.2.5.1 Innovative and Energy-Efficient Technology in Household Appliances to Increase Demand9.2.6 Russia9.2.6.1 Packaging is the Largest Application in the Country9.2.7 Rest of Europe9.3 APAC9.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 on APAC9.3.2 China9.3.2.1 China is the Largest Plastic Adhesives Market in APAC9.3.3 Japan9.3.3.1 Increasing Demand from Construction Industry for Plastic Adhesives9.3.4 India9.3.4.1 India to Register Highest CAGR in Plastic Adhesives Market9.3.5 South Korea9.3.5.1 Growth in Automotive Industry to Fuel Demand for Plastic Adhesives in South Korea9.3.6 Rest of APAC9.4 North America9.4.1 US9.4.1.1 Us Dominates North American Plastic Adhesives Market9.4.2 Canada9.4.2.1 Packaging is Major Consumer of Plastic Adhesives in Canada9.4.3 Mexico9.4.3.1 Rising Population and Changing Lifestyles Driving Mexican Packaging Industry9.5 Middle East & Africa9.5.1 COVID-19 Impact on Middle East9.5.2 Saudi Arabia9.5.2.1 Growing Healthcare and Food Sectors Expected to Propel Demand for Plastic Adhesives9.5.3 Africa9.5.3.1 Growing Industrialization and Urbanization is Primary Driver of Plastic Adhesives Market9.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa9.6 South America9.6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on South America9.6.2 Brazil9.6.2.1 Brazil Accounts for the Largest Share of South American Plastic Adhesives Market9.6.3 Argentina9.6.3.1 Strategic Industrial Plan 2020 Supporting the Market for Plastic Adhesives9.6.4 Rest of South America

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 201910.2.1 Stars10.2.2 Emerging Leaders10.2.3 Pervasive10.2.4 Emerging Companies10.3 Strength of Product Portfolio10.4 Business Strategy Excellence10.5 Market Ranking Analysis10.6 Market Share Analysis10.7 Investment & Expansion10.8 New Product Launch10.9 Merger & Acquisition10.10 Partnership & Agreement

11 Company Profiles11.1 Henkel Ag11.1.1 Business Overview11.1.2 Products Offered11.1.3 Recent Developments11.1.4 SWOT Analysis11.1.5 Henkel Ag's Right to Win11.2 H.B. Fuller11.2.1 Business Overview11.2.2 Products Offered11.2.3 Recent Developments11.2.4 SWOT Analysis11.2.5 H.B. Fuller's Right to Win11.3 Arkema (Bostik Sa)11.3.1 Business Overview11.3.2 Products Offered11.3.3 Recent Developments11.3.4 SWOT Analysis11.3.5 Arkema's Right to Win11.4 Sika Ag11.4.1 Business Overview11.4.2 Products Offered11.4.3 Recent Developments11.4.4 SWOT Analysis11.4.5 Sika Ag's Right to Win11.5 3M Company11.5.1 Business Overview11.5.2 Products Offered11.5.3 Recent Developments11.5.4 SWOT Analysis11.5.5 3M Company's Right to Win11.6 Dow Inc.11.6.1 Business Overview11.6.2 Products Offered11.6.3 Recent Developments11.7 Illinois Tool Works Inc.11.7.1 Business Overview11.7.2 Products Offered11.8 Parker Hannifin Corp ( Parker Lord)11.8.1 Business Overview11.8.2 Products Offered11.8.3 Recent Developments11.9 Master Bond Inc.11.9.1 Business Overview11.9.2 Product Offered11.10 Huntsman International LLC.11.10.1 Business Overview11.10.2 Products Offered11.10.3 Recent Developments11.11 Other Key Companies11.11.1 Ashland Inc.11.11.2 Mapei S.P.A.11.11.3 Panacol-Elosol GmbH11.11.4 Ips Corporation (Scigrip Adhesives)11.11.5 Permabond LLC.11.11.6 Dymax Corporation11.11.7 Hubei Huitian New Materials Stock Co., Ltd.11.11.8 Astral Adhesives11.11.9 Pidilite Industries Ltd. 11.11.10 Threebond Holdings Co., Ltd. 11.11.11 Weicon GmbH & Co. Kg 11.11.12 Hernon Manufacturing Inc. 11.11.13 Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd. 11.11.14 Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA 11.11.15 Jowat Se

12 Appendix12.1 Key Insights from Industry Experts12.2 Discussion Guide12.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal12.4 Available Customizations

