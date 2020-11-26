The Worldwide Patient Monitoring Devices Industry Is Expected To Reach $55.1 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Monitoring Devices Market by Product (EEG, MEG, TCD, Pulse Oximeter, Spirometer, Fetal Monitor, Temperature Monitoring, MCOT, ECG, ICP, ILRs, Blood Glucose Monitoring, Blood Pressure Monitor), End-User (Hospitals, ASCs) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The patient monitoring devices market is projected to reach USD 55.1 billion by 2025 from USD 36.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Growth of the market is mainly attributed to the technological advancements; increasing incidences of infectious diseases, and growing public and private investments, funding, and grants are driving the global patient monitoring devices market. However, complex regulatory frameworks that delay the approval of new patient monitoring devices is expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.

In terms of products, blood glucose monitoring systems segment to register significant growth during the forecast period. Based on the product, the patient monitoring devices market is segmented into blood glucose monitoring systems, cardiac monitoring devices, multiparameter monitoring devices, respiratory monitoring devices, temperature monitoring devices, hemodynamic/pressure monitoring devices, fetal and neonatal monitoring devices, neuromonitoring devices, weight monitoring devices and other patient monitoring devices. Significant growth of the segment is attributed to the ongoing product approval of continuous glucose monitoring systems, advantages offered by continuous glucose monitoring systems over self-monitoring blood glucose systems, and technological advancements in the market. Continuous glucose monitoring systems offer a wide range of advantages over self-monitoring blood glucose systems, such as reduced cost, shortened detection time, and non-invasive detection. These advantages offered by the continuous glucose monitoring systems have led to the growth of this segment. Hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the patient monitoring devices market, by the end user On the basis of end-users, the patient monitoring devices market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, home care settings and other end users. The growth of this segment is attributed to the significant number of availability of state-of-the-art facilities for diagnosis, treatment, and disease management, as well as trained personnel, has ensured a steady demand for hospital-based care and the growing number of hospitals across major markets. The inflow of patients is considerably higher in hospitals as compared to other healthcare settings, which is another key driver for market growth. More screening and diagnostic procedures are conducted in hospitals than in other medical facilities, contributing to the large share of this end-user segment. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the heavy burden of infectious diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population. Apart from this, the rising number of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers in the APAC region is expected to propel the market for patient monitoring devices. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Patient Monitoring Devices Market Overview4.2 Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Product4.3 Geographic Analysis: Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Country/Region 654.4 Patient Monitoring Devices Market Share, by End-user4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Patient Monitoring Devices Market 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Technological Advancements in Patient Monitoring Devices5.2.1.1.1 User-Centric Design for Wearable Devices5.2.1.1.2 Non-Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring5.2.1.1.3 Digital Sensors5.2.1.1.4 Mobile-Grade Eeg Devices5.2.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases5.2.1.3 Availability of Wireless Monitoring Devices5.2.1.4 Growing Preference for Wearable Patient Monitoring Devices, Biosensors, and Smart Implants Among Healthcare Payers5.2.1.5 Growing Investments, Funds, and Grants5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Risks Associated with Invasive Monitoring Devices5.2.2.2 High Cost of Patient Monitoring Products and Inadequate Reimbursement5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive and Minimally Invasive Devices5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Patient Monitoring Devices in Non-Hospital Settings5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Healthcare Professionals5.2.4.2 Increasing Pricing Pressure on Market Players5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Regulatory Analysis5.4.1 North America5.4.1.1 US5.4.1.2 Canada5.4.2 Europe5.4.3 Asia-Pacific5.4.3.1 Japan5.4.3.2 China5.4.3.3 India5.5 COVID-19 Impact on the Patient Monitoring Devices Market 6 Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market6.2.1 Introduction6.2.2 Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Systems6.2.2.1 Rising Adoption of Integrated Glucose Monitoring Systems to Drive Growth in this Market6.2.3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems6.2.3.1 Growing Product Launches & Approvals and Evolving Reimbursement Scenario for Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Will Drive Market Growth6.3 Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market6.3.1 Introduction6.3.2 Ecg Devices6.3.2.1 Low Cost and Wide Applications of Ecg Devices to Drive Market Growth6.3.3 Implantable Loop Recorders6.3.3.1 High Cost and Limited Applications Limit the Growth of this Market Segment to a Certain Extent6.3.4 Event Monitors6.3.4.1 Emergence of Portable and Wireless Event Monitors to Drive Market Growth6.3.5 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitors6.3.5.1 Availability of Alternate Technologies Likely to Hinder Market Growth6.3.6 Smart/Wearable Ecg Monitors6.3.6.1 Need to Minimize the Treatment Cost for Cvd Patients is Likely to Increase the Adoption of Smart/Wearable Ecg Monitors6.4 Multi-Parameter Monitoring Devices Market6.4.1 Introduction6.4.2 Low-Acuity Monitoring Devices6.4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Low-Acuity Monitoring Devices to Improve Care in General Ward6.4.3 Mid-Acuity Monitoring Devices6.4.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population is Likely to Increase Market Growth6.4.4 High-Acuity Monitoring Devices6.4.4.1 Increasing Partnerships Between Manufacturers and Multinational Hospitals Are Driving the Sales of High-Acuity Monitoring Devices6.5 Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market6.5.1 Introduction6.5.2 Pulse Oximeters6.5.2.1 Rising Adoption of Pulse Oximeters in Home Care Settings is Expected to Drive Market Growth6.5.3 Spirometers6.5.3.1 Technological Advancements to Increase the Adoption of Spirometers6.5.4 Capnographs6.5.4.1 Extensive Research in Capnography Has Led to the Development of Improved Capnographs, Resulting in Their Increased Commercial Acceptance6.5.5 Peak Flow Meters6.5.5.1 Peak Flow Meters Are Not Preferred Due to the High Variability in Measurements Obtained from Devices Made by Different Manufacturers6.6 Temperature Monitoring Devices Market6.6.1 Introduction6.6.2 Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices6.6.2.1 Advantages Associated with Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices to Drive Market Growth6.6.3 Table-Top Temperature Monitoring Devices6.6.3.1 Increasing Risks Associated with Hypothermia During Surgeries to Drive the Demand for Table-Top Devices6.6.4 Wearable Continuous Monitoring Devices6.6.4.1 Versatile Functionalities Offered by Wearable Continuous Monitoring Devices to Drive Their Demand6.6.5 Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices6.6.5.1 Increasing Prevalence of Bloodstream Infections with the Use of Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices is Hindering Market Growth6.6.6 Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches6.6.6.1 Long-Term Monitoring Offered by Smart Temperature Monitoring Devices is a Key Factor Driving Market Growth6.7 Hemodynamic/Pressure Monitoring Devices Market6.7.1 Introduction6.7.2 Hemodynamic Monitors6.7.2.1 Influx of Vc Funding to Drive Market Growth6.7.3 Blood Pressure Monitors6.7.3.1 Development of Wearable Blood Pressure Monitors to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment6.7.4 Disposables6.7.4.1 Growing Number of Surgical Procedures to Drive the Growth of this Market Segment6.8 Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices6.8.1 Introduction6.8.2 Fetal Monitoring Devices6.8.2.1 Increasing Number of Obstetric Complications and Rising Number of Preterm and Low-Weight Births Are Driving Market Growth6.8.3 Neonatal Monitoring Devices6.8.3.1 Rising Number of Neonatal Care Facilities Worldwide to Drive Growth in this Market Segment6.9 Neuromonitoring Devices Market6.9.1 Introduction6.9.2 Electroencephalograph Machines6.9.2.1 Growing Applications of Eeg and Technological Advancements Are the Key Drivers for this Market Segment6.9.3 Electromyograph Machines6.9.3.1 Growing Availability of Reimbursements for Emg-Assisted Surgical Procedures to Drive Market Growth6.9.4 Cerebral Oximeters6.9.4.1 Growing Cases of Hypoxia During Surgical Procedures Are Likely to Drive Market Growth6.9.5 Intracranial Pressure Monitors6.9.5.1 Fatal Consequences of High Icp Make Monitoring Important-A Key Factor Driving Market Growth6.9.6 Magnetoencephalograph Machines6.9.6.1 High Implementation and Maintenance Costs of Meg Devices Are Likely to Hinder Market Growth6.9.7 Transcranial Doppler Machines6.9.7.1 Rising Prevalence of Strokes and Cerebrovascular Disorders Will Contribute to Market Growth6.1 Weight Monitoring Devices Market6.10.1 Introduction6.10.2 Digital6.10.2.1 Consumer Preference for Digital Scales Will Contribute to Market Growth6.10.3 Analog6.10.3.1 Rising Prevalence of Obesity and Low Cost of Analog Scales Will Contribute to Market Growth6.11 Other Patient Monitoring Devices Market6.11.1 Introduction 7 Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by End-user7.1 Introduction7.2 Hospitals7.2.1 Hospitals to Dominate the End-User Market7.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers7.3.1 Patients Are Increasingly Opting for Ambulatory Surgery Centers as a More Convenient Alternative to Hospital-Based Outpatient Procedures7.4 Home Care Settings7.4.1 Reduced Cost and Continuous Monitoring of Vital Information in Home Settings to Boost Growth7.5 Other End-users 8 Patient Monitoring Devices Market, by Region8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.3 Europe8.4 Asia-Pacific8.5 Latin America8.6 Middle East & Africa 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Market Overview9.2 Market Share Analysis9.2.1 Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market9.2.2 Neuromonitoring Devices Market9.2.3 Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market Ranking Analysis, 20199.2.4 Respiratory Monitoring Devices Market9.3 Competitive Evaluation Matrix and Methodology9.3.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players9.3.1.1 Stars9.3.1.2 Emerging Leaders9.3.1.3 Pervasive Players9.3.1.4 Participants9.4 Competitive Scenario9.4.1 Product Launches & Approvals9.4.2 Alliances, Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations9.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions9.4.4 Expansions 10 Company Profiles10.1 GE Healthcare10.2 Medtronic plc10.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.10.4 Abbott Laboratories10.5 Nihon Kohden Corporation10.6 Masimo Corporation10.7 Omron Corporation10.8 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation10.9 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.10.1 Dragerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa10.11 Natus Medical10.12 Getinge Ab10.13 Compumedics Limited10.14 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics10.15 Nonin10.16 Other Companies10.16.1 Biotronik10.16.2 Boston Scientific Corporation10.16.3 Biotelemetry10.16.4 Schiller10.16.5 Dexcom, Inc. 11 Appendix

