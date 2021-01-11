The Worldwide Organic Fertilizers Industry Is Expected To Reach $15.9 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Animal, Plant, and Mineral), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Broadcasting, Fertigation, and Foliar Application), Crop Type and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research report provides an in-depth analysis of the organic fertilizers market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecast till 2027. In terms of value, the organic fertilizers market is expected to reach $15.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2027. Also, in terms of volume, the organic fertilizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach 33,829.2 KT by 2027.The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for organic foods, rising awareness regarding environmental safety, advances in organic fertilizer manufacturing processes, and abundant organic waste availability. However, the high demand for inorganic (synthetic) fertilizers and challenges to new entrants and small companies hinder the growth of the market marginally.The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global organic fertilizers market based on the source, form, application, crop type, and geography. The global organic fertilizers market is mainly segmented by source (animal-based and plant-based, mineral-based, and Others), by form (dry form and liquid form), by application (broadcasting, fertigation, foliar application, and others), by crop type (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, turf & ornaments, and other crops), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.Based on source, the animal-based organic fertilizers segment is estimated to dominate the organic fertilizers market in 2020 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The major share of this segment is mainly due to benefits such as high nutritional value, quick action and response, low quantity requirements, and easy and abundant availability of animal waste.Based on form, the dry segment is estimated to command the dominant share of the organic fertilizers market in 2020. However, with advantages such as high efficiency, uniformity of application, high absorbability, and easy & cost-effective application, the liquid segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.Based on application, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into broadcasting, fertigation, foliar application, and others. The broadcasting segment is estimated to hold the major share of the organic fertilizers market in 2020, as this application method is inexpensive, efficient, and easier than other methods. Moreover, the rising adoption of advanced broadcasting equipment further supports the growth of this segment.Based on crop type, the cereals & grains segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall organic fertilizers market in 2020, owing to the increasing demand for organic cereals and grains and huge areas under organic cereal and grain cultivation.Geographically, Asia-Pacific is estimated to command the major share of the organic fertilizers market in 2020, followed by Europe and Latin America. However, North America is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period mainly attributed to the vast growth of the organics sector due to increasing health awareness among the consumers; growing population and rising demand for organic products; continuously growing areas under organic cultivation, and government support and other organizations' and associations' initiatives to promote organic agriculture and allied sectors across the region.The major players operating in the global organic fertilizers market are Italpollina S.p.A. ( Italy), Multiplex Group ( India), Coromandel International Limited ( India), Midwestern BioAg (U.S.), Perfect Blend, LLC (U.S.), ILSA S.p.A. ( Italy), California Organic Fertilizers, Inc. (U.S.), Biolchim S.p.A. ( Italy), Qld Organics ( Australia), FertPro Manufacturing Pty Ltd. ( Australia), National Fertilizers Limited ( India), SPIC Ltd ( India), Fertoz Ltd. ( Australia), ScottsMiracle-Gro Company (U.S.), Sustane Natural Fertilizer, Inc. ( Australia), and Fertikal NV ( Belgium), among others. Key questions answered in the report:

