The Worldwide Optical Coatings Industry Is Expected To Reach $19 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Optical Coatings Market by Technology, (Vacuum Deposition, E-Beam Evaporation, Sputtering Process, and Ion Assisted Deposition (IAD)), Type, End-Use Industry, and Region (APAC, North America, Europe, and Rest of World) - Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The optical coatings market size is projected to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2021 to USD 19.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The optical coatings market is witnessing high growth owing to growing demand for optical coatings in industrial applications from emerging economies of APAC and Europe are the major drivers for the growth of the optical coatings market.Optical coatings are a process of blending a thin layer of films on optical components, such as lens and mirrors, to intensify the reflection and transmission characteristics of the optical system. They normally contain layers of various metallic and dielectric materials such as titanium dioxide, silicon dioxide, and aluminum piled together according to the end-use application.Optical coatings are thin layers of special materials deposited on various optical components and devices that are used as alternatives to traditional coatings, which are used to enhance the reflection and transmission properties of the component's surface. The growth of the electronics & semiconductor, military & defense, transportation, and other end-use industries is propelling the demand for optical coatings significantly. All these factors are expected to drive the market for optical coatings market. Vacuum deposition is the largest technology segment of the optical coatings marketThe optical coatings market is segmented on the basis of technology into vacuum deposition, E-beam evaporation, sputtering process, and ion-assisted deposition (IAD). Vacuum Deposition holds the major market share of the overall optical coatings market owing to its ability to cure at room temperatures, improved reliability, and increased thermal and mechanical strength of electronic devices. AR Coatings is the largest type segment of the optical coatings marketThe optical coatings market is segmented on the basis of type into AR coatings, high reflective coatings, transparent conductive coatings, filter coatings, beamsplitter coatings, EC coatings, and others. AR coatings type segment holds major market share of the overall optical coatings market owing to its ability to provide high-quality coatings with high transmission power and low reflection power on components such as lenses, mirrors, and display screens used in various industrial and consumer applications. These factors are fueling the growth of AR coatings in the global optical coatings market. Electronics & semiconductor is the largest end-use industry segment of the optical coatings marketThe optical coatings market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry into electronics & semiconductor, military & defense, transportation, telecom/optical communication, infrastructure, solar power, medical, and others. Electronics & semiconductor end-use industry segment holds major market share of the overall optical coatings market owing to the increasing demand for highly resistant and high dielectric strength coating layers in photovoltaic (PV) cells, electronics assemblies, ICs, and other optoelectronic devices. These factors are fueling the growth of the optical coatings market in the electronics & semiconductor industry. North America is the largest market for optical coatings market North America is the largest market for optical coatings during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand from the electronics & semiconductor industry and the increasing contribution of government and major players for commercializing optical coatings in the region.Moreover, stringent environmental and government regulations, such as Architectural and Industrial Maintenance (AIM) Coatings for Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) content limits and the United States Munitions List (USML) that regulate optical technology along with coating exports under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) fuel the market growth for optical coatings in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Optical Coatings Market4.2 Optical Coatings Market, by Region4.3 Optical Coatings Market, by Technology4.4 Optical Coatings Market, by Type4.5 Optical Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry4.6 Optical Coatings Market: Emerging Vs. Mature Markets4.7 Optical Coatings Market in North America, 20204.8 Optical Coatings Market, Regional Snapshot

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rise in Demand for Optical Coatings from Electronics & Semiconductor Industry5.2.1.2 Growing Solar Power Industry to Drive the Market5.2.1.3 Technological Advancement in Optical Equipment and Fabrication Process5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices5.2.2.2 High R&D and Equipment Cost5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Automotive Electronics5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Stringent Government Regulations5.2.4.2 Maintaining the Environmental Durability of Optical Coatings5.3 YC-YCC Drivers5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4.1 Threat of New Entrants5.4.2 Threat of Substitutes5.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.4.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.5 Supply Chain Analysis5.5.1 Prominent Companies5.5.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises5.6 Market Mapping/Ecosystem Map5.7 Tariff and Regulatory Analysis5.8 Pricing Analysis5.9 Trade Analysis5.9.1 Hs Code - Import5.9.2 Hs Code Used For- Export5.10 Case Study5.11 Patent Analysis5.12 COVID-19 Impact on the Optical Coatings Market5.13 Optical Coatings Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios

6 Industry Trends6.1 Solar Power Industry6.2 Military & Defense6.3 Electronics & Semiconductor

7 Optical Coatings Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Vacuum Deposition Technology7.3 E-Beam Evaporation Technology7.4 Sputtering Process7.5 Ion-Assisted Deposition (IAD) Technology

8 Optical Coatings Market, by Type8.1 Introduction8.2 AR Coatings8.3 High Reflective Coatings8.4 Transparent Conductive Coatings8.5 Filter Coatings8.6 Beamsplitter Coatings8.7 EC Coatings8.8 Others

9 Optical Coatings Market, by End-Use Industry9.1 Introduction9.2 Electronics & Semiconductor9.3 Military & Defense9.4 Transportation9.5 Telecommunication/Optical Communication9.6 Infrastructure9.7 Solar Power9.8 Medical9.9 Others

10 Optical Coatings Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Players11.3 Market Evaluation Framework11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant11.5.1 Visionary Leaders11.5.2 Dynamic Differentiators11.5.3 Emerging Companies11.5.4 Innovators11.6 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Dupont12.1.2 PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.12.1.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.12.1.4 Zeiss International12.1.5 Newport Corporation12.1.6 Inrad Optics, Inc.12.1.7 Artemis Optical Limited12.1.8 Abrisa Technologies12.1.9 Reynard Corporation 12.1.10 II-VI Aerospace & Defense12.2 Other Players12.2.1 Cascade Optical Corporation12.2.2 Beneq12.2.3 Materion Corporation12.2.4 Deposition Sciences, Inc. (DSI)12.2.5 Lambda Research Optics Inc.12.2.6 MLD Technologies, LLC12.2.7 Evaporated Coatings, Inc.12.2.8 Andover Corporation12.2.9 Visimax Technologies Inc. 12.2.10 Ophir Optronics Solutions Ltd 12.2.11 Janos Technology LLC 12.2.12 Denton Vacuum 12.2.13 Nano Quarz Wafer 12.2.14 Alluxa 12.2.15 Berliner Glas Group

13 Adjacent Markets: Vacuum Evaporators Market

14 Adjacent Markets: Vapor Deposition Market

15 Adjacent Markets: Conformal Coatings Market

16 Appendix

