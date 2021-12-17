The Worldwide Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Industry Is Expected To Reach $9.1 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market By Type, By Material, By Application, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market size is expected to reach $9.1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period. The microneedle drug delivery device is designed with the arrangement of hundreds of microneedles in a small patch order to pass an ample supply of the drug to provide a needed therapeutic response.

This device helps in the direct delivery of the drug into the viable epidermis without coming in contact with blood vessels and nerve fibers that are present in the dermal layers. Silicon, carbohydrate, silica glass, polymers, and ceramic are some of the materials utilized in the manufacturing of microneedle. Generally, microneedles are hundreds of microns long and up to 1 to 50 mm wider at the tip and almost 50-300 mm at the base.

The factors accelerating the growth of the microneedle drug delivery system market are increasing the demand for a safer alternative to conventional hypodermic injections, and rising research & development initiatives. Additionally, the microneedle drug delivery systems have excessively been adopted due to the emerging safety issues that have short and long-term implications for patients, regulators, healthcare administrators, and clinicians. As stated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an innovative patch can facilitate the administration of the vaccine to people suffering from measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The healthcare sector was severely affected and faced numerous challenges. Except for COVID patient, all other treatments were kept on hold to minimize the possibility of viral transmission. The demand for medical devices and equipment decreased, which led to a declined demand for microneedle drug delivery systems in the market. However, as a number of patients' treatments are on hold, it is anticipated that the demand and growth of different markets is expected to increase again in the post-COVID period, including the microneedle drug delivery systems market.

Market Growth Factors: The growth in the occurrence of premature birth

The surge in the occurrence of pre-mature birth in emerging nations and the increase in malnutrition among children are expected to boost the demand for the microneedle drug delivery systems market during the forecasting period. A significant number of premature births are noted in emerging nations such as India, Indonesia, Nigeria, and the Philippines.

Additionally, the surge in the acceptance of microneedle drug delivery systems for premature infants results in better neurological growth, enhanced intrauterine nutrient deposition, and lower chances of complications, hence enhancing their possibility of survival.

Higher prevalence of different chronic diseases

Various kinds of diseases like head & neck cancer, esophageal cancer, Crohn's, ulcerative colitis, gastric cancer, and laryngeal cancer can have an impact on oral food consumption among the patients. Due to their increasing occurrence, the microneedle drug delivery systems market is expected to be propelled in the upcoming years.

In addition, the increasing number of people suffering from various pediatric diseases such as asthma, tuberculosis, leukemia, chickenpox, bronchitis, and anemia combined with the surge in the geriatric population that are more vulnerable to chronic diseases is expected to bolster the demand for microneedle drug delivery systems over the coming years.

Market Restraining Factor: Length and size of microneedles leads to severe pain

Microneedles are available in different size, length and type. The longer microneedles may lead to excessive pain during the procedure. As the microneedles are longer in length, they touch the deepest layer of skin, which causes severe pain to the patient. Thus, excessive usage of microneedles for the delivery of vaccine or drug may lead to cause severe pain to the patient, which is anticipated to decrease the demand for the microneedle drug delivery systems in the coming years.

Type Outlook

Based on Type, the market is segmented into Hollow, Dissolving, Solid, Coated, and Other Types. The dissolving microneedle segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast years. The delivery of active ingredients through dissolving microneedle is less painful procedure as compared to the syringe. Once the needle is inserted in the skin, it is not taken out as it gets automatically dissolved in the skin.

Material Outlook

Based on Material, the microneedle drug delivery systems market is segregated into Silicon, Metal, Polymer, and Others. In 2020, the metal material segment acquired the largest market share of the microneedle drug delivery systems market. The most commonly used metals are titanium and stainless steel. Other types of metals that are also used are palladium-cobalt alloys, palladium, and nickel. These metals comprise biocompatibility and mechanical qualities.

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Drug delivery, Cancer Therapy, Vaccine delivery, Pain Management, Dermatology and Other Applications. In 2020, the drug delivery segment procured the maximum revenue share. The insulin hormone is made up of peptides. Patients who have high blood sugar levels are suggested to take insulin. Various experiments were conducted by different scientists and these experiments confirmed that delivery of insulin through microneedle is the best way, and helps in producing proper biological effects and maintaining blood glucose levels.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth rate over the forecast years. The emergence of the COVID-19 has highlighted the vulnerabilities in the regional healthcare sector. Additionally, a lack of interconnection is also witnessed between economic stability and health security.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AdminMed nanoBioSciences LLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Zosano Pharma Corporation, Raphas co. ltd., Nanopass Technologies Ltd., Corium International, Inc., Gurnet Point Capital), Valeritas, Inc. (Zealand Pharma), Nitto Denko Corporation, Endoderma Ltd., and Innoture Medical Technology Limited.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments - Global3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.3 Acquisition and Mergers3.4 Geographical Expansions3.5 Top Winning Strategies3.5.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)3.5.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2017, Jun - 2021, Jun) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market by Type4.1 Global Hollow Market by Region4.2 Global Dissolving Market by Region4.3 Global Solid Market by Region4.4 Global Coated Market by Region4.5 Global Other Types Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market by Application5.1 Global Drug delivery Market by Region5.2 Global Cancer Therapy Market by Region5.3 Global Vaccine delivery Market by Region5.4 Global Pain Management Market by Region5.5 Global Dermatology Market by Region5.6 Global Other Applications Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market by Material6.1 Global Metal Market by Region6.2 Global Polymer Market by Region6.3 Global Silicon Market by Region6.4 Global Other Material Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Microneedle Drug Delivery Systems Market by Region Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1 Nitto Denko Corporation8.1.1 Company Overview8.1.1 Financial Analysis8.1.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.1.3 Research & Development Expense8.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:8.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.1.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:8.2 Becton, Dickinson and Company8.2.1 Company Overview8.2.2 Financial Analysis8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.2.4 Research & Development Expense8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.2.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:8.2.5.3 Geographical Expansions:8.3 AdminMed nanoBioSciences LLC8.3.1 Company Overview8.4 Zosano Pharma Corporation8.4.1 Company Overview8.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:8.4.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.5 Raphas Co., Ltd.8.5.1 Company Overview8.6 Nanopass Technologies Ltd.8.6.1 Company Overview8.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:8.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.7 Corium Inc. (Gurnet Point Capital)8.7.1 Company Overview8.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:8.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.8 Zealand Pharma A/S (Valeritas, Inc.)8.8.1 Company Overview8.8.2 Financial Analysis8.8.3 Research & Development Expenses8.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:8.8.4.1 Geographical Expansions:8.9 Endoderma Co., Ltd.8.9.1 Company Overview8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:8.9.2.1 Geographical Expansions:8.10. Innoture Medical Technology Limited8.10.1 Company Overview

