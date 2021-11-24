The Worldwide Medical Tubing Industry Is Expected To Reach $7.9 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Tubing Market by Material (PVC, Polyolefin, TPE & TPU, and Silicone), Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, Drug Delivery Systems, and Special Applications), Structure, and...

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Tubing Market by Material (PVC, Polyolefin, TPE & TPU, and Silicone), Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, Drug Delivery Systems, and Special Applications), Structure, and Region - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical tubing market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2021 to USD 7.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% between 2021 and 2026.

Rising geriatric population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies and increase in demand from healthcare industry are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of medical tubing.

Drug delivery system accounted for the largest growth in the medical tubing market in terms of value

Drug delivery is a method or approach for delivering drugs or medications through medical tubing to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans or animals. This can be used for the treatment or diagnosis of numerous diseases such as diabetes, kidney failure, heart diseases, and others. Medical tubing is used as a device or channel of delivery in drug delivery systems. The demand for medical tubing is increasing due to the rising frequencies of diseases such as diabetes, asthma, and increase in aging population. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also seen an increase in the use of drug delivery systems.

Specialty polymers is the fastest-growing material

Some specialty polymers used in medical tubing are bioabsorbable polymer and ethylene vinyl acetate. These are increasingly replacing commodity plastics owing to their high performance. The growing demand for high-quality healthcare services by consumers plays an important role in increasing the popularity of these polymers.

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for medical tubing

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for medical tubing in terms of value. Technological advancements, rising geriatric population, increasing occurrences of diseases, such as obesity and diabetes due to the modern lifestyle, and increasing incidences of urinary and cardiovascular diseases contribute to the growth in demand for medical tubing, especially bulk disposable tubing and catheters & cannulas.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Significant Opportunities in Medical Tubing Market4.2 APAC: Medical Tubing Market, by Application and Country4.3 Medical Tubing Market, by Material4.4 Medical Tubing Market, by Application4.5 Medical Tubing Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increase in Geriatric Population5.2.1.2 Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Disposable Tube-Based Medical Devices5.2.1.4 Growing Awareness and Government Initiatives to Provide High-Quality Healthcare Facilities5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Significant Investments and Time Required for Product Development5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Investments in Emerging Economies5.2.3.2 Innovation and Customization of Polymers and Tubing Structure5.2.3.3 Replacement of Metals with Plastics5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Stringent and Time-Consuming Approval Process5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers5.4.2 Formulators5.4.3 Manufacturers5.4.4 Consumers5.5 Trade Analysis5.6 Ecosystem Mapping5.7 Technology Analysis5.7.1 Braided Tube5.7.2 Co-Extrusion5.8 Tariff & Regulations5.8.1 APAC5.8.1.1 India5.8.2 Europe5.8.3 North America5.9 Case Study Analysis5.9.1 The Monaghan and Diatool5.9.2 Tekni-Plex5.10 Macroeconomic Analysis5.11 COVID-19 Impact Analysis5.11.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment5.11.2 Effects on Gdp of Countries5.11.3 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography5.12 Average Selling Price Analysis5.13 Raw Material Analysis5.14 Patent Analysis5.15 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

6 Medical Tubing Market, by Material6.1 Introduction6.2 Plastics6.2.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)6.2.2 Polyolefin6.2.2.1 Polyethylene (Pe)6.2.2.2 Polypropylene (Pp)6.2.3 Polyamide6.2.4 Polytetrafluoroethylene (Ptfe)6.2.5 Polyether Ether Ketone (Peek)6.2.6 Perfluoroalkoxy (Pfa)6.2.7 Polycarbonate (Pc)6.3 Rubbers6.3.1 Thermoplastics Elastomer (Tpe)6.3.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu)6.3.3 Silicone6.3.4 Polyurethane (Pu)6.3.5 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm)6.3.6 Latex6.4 Specialty Polymers6.4.1 Bioabsorbable Polymer6.4.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva)6.5 Others

7 Medical Tubing Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Bulk Disposable Tubing7.2.1 Dialysis Tubing7.2.2 Intravenous Tubing7.3 Catheters & Cannulas7.3.1 Catheters7.3.1.1 Cardiovascular Catheters7.3.1.2 Iv Catheters7.3.1.3 Urinary Catheters7.3.2 Cannulas7.4 Drug Delivery Systems7.4.1 Nasogastric7.4.2 Nebulizers7.5 Special Applications7.5.1 Peristaltic Pump Tubing7.5.2 Gas Supply Tubing7.5.3 Smoke Evacuation Tubing

8 Medical Tubing Market, by Structure8.1 Introduction8.2 Single-Lumen8.3 Co-Extruded8.4 Multi-Lumen8.5 Tapered or Bump Tubing8.6 Braided Tubing

9 Medical Tubing Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Key Players' Strategies10.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 202010.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players10.4 Market Evaluation Matrix10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix10.5.1 Star10.5.2 Emerging Leaders10.5.3 Pervasive10.5.4 Participants10.6 Company Application Footprint10.7 Company Material Footprint10.8 Company Region Footprint10.8.1 Strength of Product Portfolio10.8.2 Business Strategy Excellence10.9 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Smes10.9.1 Progressive Companies10.9.2 Responsive Companies10.9.3 Starting Blocks10.10 Competitive Scenario10.10.1 New Product Launches10.10.2 Deals10.10.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profile11.1 Key Players11.1.1 Saint-Gobain Sa11.1.2 Freudenberg Medical, LLC11.1.3 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.11.1.4 Lubrizol Corporation11.1.5 Avient Corporation11.1.6 Raumedic Ag11.1.7 Elkem Asa (Elkem Group)11.1.8 Dow Corning Corporation11.1.9 Nordson Corporation 11.1.10 Teknor Apex 11.1.11 Optinova11.2 Other Key Players

12 Appendix

