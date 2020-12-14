The Worldwide Medical Robots Industry Is Expected To Reach $12.7 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Robots Market by Solution (OR Supply, Data Management, Communication, Anesthesia Information Management, Performance Management), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical robots market is expected to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 5.9 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the advantages offered by robotic-assisted surgery and robot-assisted training in rehabilitation therapy, technological advancements in robotic systems, Improving reimbursement scenario, the increasing adoption of surgical robots, and the increase in funding for medical robot research. However, the high cost of robotic systems is a key factor limiting market growth in the coming years.

The instrument and accessories product segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

On the basis of product & service, the medical robots market is segmented into robotic systems, instruments & accessories, and services. The instruments & accessories segment commanded the largest share of the of the market in 2019. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this segment are mainly driven by the recurrent purchase of instruments & accessories as opposed to robotic systems, which are a one-time investment.

The orthopedic surgery application is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on the applications, the medical robots market is segmented into laparoscopy, orthopedic surgery, pharmacy applications, physical rehabilitation, external beam radiation therapy, neurosurgery and other applications. The orthopedic surgery application segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the benefits like high implantation and placement accuracy of robots during orthopedic surgeries.

The Ambulatory Surgery Centers to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on end users, the market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, rehabilitation centers and other end users (retail pharmacies and external radiotherapy centers). Hospitals are expected to account for the largest share of the global medical robots market in 2020, while ASCs are expected to account for the highest growth rate. The high growth of this segment is due to the increasing number of surgical procedures conducted in ASCs, rising interest in ambulatory care due to the potential for cost-reduction, and the demand for efficient care among patients.

Asia Pacific to witness significant growth from 2020 to 2025

Geographically, the medical robots market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. Increasing demand from key markets such as Japan and China and the rising cases of acute and chronic diseases in APAC region to drive market growth in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Global Medical Robots Market Overview4.2 North America: Medical Robots Market, 20194.3 Medical Robots Market, by Product & Service4.4 Medical Robots Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Advantages of Robot-Assisted Surgery & Training in Rehabilitation Therapy5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements5.2.1.3 Improving Reimbursement Scenario5.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Surgical Robots5.2.1.5 Increase in Funding for Medical Robot Research5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Robotic Systems5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Penetration of Surgical Robots in ASCs5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Robots Market5.4 Ecosystem5.5 Technology Analysis 6 Medical Robots Market, by Product & Service6.1 Introduction6.2 Instruments & Accessories6.2.1 Recurrent Purchase of Instruments & Accessories for Each Surgical Procedure to Drive Growth in this Segment6.3 Robotic Systems6.3.1 Surgical Robotic Systems6.3.1.1 Increasing Number of Laparoscopic Surgeries Globally to Drive the Growth of this Market6.3.1.2 Laparoscopy Robotic Systems6.3.1.3 Orthopedic Robotic Systems6.3.1.4 Neurosurgical Robotic Systems6.3.2 Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems6.3.2.1 Reduced Error Rate and Increased Efficiency Provided by Robots Drive Their Adoption6.3.3 Rehabilitation Robotic Systems6.3.3.1 Increasing Number of Market Players Offering Rehabilitation Robots to Drive the Growth of this Market6.3.3.2 Therapeutic Robotic Systems6.3.3.3 Assistive Robotic Systems6.3.3.4 Exoskeleton Robotic Systems6.3.3.5 Other Rehabilitation Robotic Systems6.3.4 Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems6.3.4.1 Growing Focus on Adopting Advanced Systems and Instruments is a Key Driver of Market Growth6.3.5 Other Robotic Systems6.4 Services6.4.1 Recurring Revenue Per Installation and Per Procedure to Offer Growth Opportunities 7 Medical Robots Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Laparoscopy7.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures Conducted to Drive the Market Growth7.3 Orthopedic Surgery7.3.1 High Implantation and Placement Accuracy of Surgical Robots in Orthopedic Procedures Supports Market Growth7.4 Pharmacy Applications7.4.1 Focus of Hospitals and Pharmacies to Reduce Medication Errors and Increase Efficiency Drive the Market Growth7.5 Physical Rehabilitation7.5.1 Increasing Incidence of Strokes & Spinal Cord Injury Will Favor Demand for Robots7.6 External Beam Radiation Therapy7.6.1 Early Detection of Cancer Cases in Developed Economies to Drive the Demand for EBRT7.7 Neurosurgery7.7.1 Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders to Fuel Market Growth7.8 Other Applications 8 Medical Robots Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Hospitals8.2.1 Robot-Assisted Surgeries Enable Hospitals to Lower Pre- and Post-Operative Care Costs8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers8.3.1 Rise in the Number of Outpatient Surgeries to Support Market Growth8.4 Rehabilitation Centers8.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Disabilities to Support the Growth of Rehab Centers8.5 Other End-users 9 Medical Robots Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.1.1 The US Holds the Largest Share of the North American Market9.2.2 Canada9.2.2.1 Increased Use of Surgical Robots in Pediatric Applications to Drive Market Growth in Canada9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Germany to Witness the Highest Growth in the European Medical Robots Market9.3.2 Italy9.3.2.1 Increasing Number of Robotic Surgical Systems Installed in the Country to Propel Market Growth9.3.3 France9.3.3.1 Higher Adoption of MIS to Support Market Growth in the Country9.3.4 UK9.3.4.1 UK Has Registered an Increase in the Number of Robotic Surgical Procedures Performed9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Increasing Implementation and Development of Medical Robotic Programs in Spain to Drive Market Growth9.3.6 Roe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.4.1 Japan9.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the APAC Medical Robots Market9.4.2 China9.4.2.1 China to be the Fastest-Growing Country in the Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market9.4.3 India9.4.3.1 Huge Patient Population to Support Market Growth9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific9.5 Rest of the World 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Introduction10.2 Market Evaluation Framework10.3 Market Ranking/Share Analysis10.3.1 Overall Medical Robots Market Share Analysis10.3.2 Surgical Robots Market Share Analysis10.3.3 Hospital & Pharmacy Robots Market Share Analysis10.3.4 Rehabilitation Robots Market Share Analysis10.3.5 Radiosurgery Robotic Systems Market Share Analysis10.4 Key Market Developments10.4.1 Product Launches & Approvals10.4.2 Deals10.4.3 Other Developments 11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles11.1 Introduction11.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology11.2.1 Stars11.2.2 Emerging Leaders11.2.3 Pervasive Players11.2.4 Emerging Companies11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Emerging Players)11.3.1 Progressive Companies11.3.2 Starting/Emerging Blocks11.3.3 Responsive Companies11.3.4 Dynamic Companies11.4 Company Profiles11.4.1 Intuitive Surgical11.4.1.1 Business Overview11.4.1.2 Products & Services Offered11.4.1.3 Recent Developments11.4.1.4 Analyst's View11.4.2 Stryker Corporation11.4.2.1 Business Overview11.4.2.2 Products Offered11.4.2.3 Recent Developments11.4.2.4 Analyst's View11.4.3 Accuray11.4.3.1 Business Overview11.4.3.2 Products Offered11.4.3.3 Recent Developments11.4.3.4 Analyst's View11.4.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company11.4.4.1 Business Overview11.4.4.2 Products Offered11.4.4.3 Recent Developments11.4.4.4 Analyst's View11.4.5 Medtronic11.4.5.1 Business Overview11.4.5.2 Products Offered11.4.5.3 Recent Developments11.4.5.4 Analyst's View11.4.6 Omnicell11.4.6.1 Business Overview11.4.6.2 Products Offered11.4.6.3 Recent Developments11.4.7 Zimmer Biomet11.4.7.1 Business Overview11.4.7.2 Products Offered11.4.7.3 Recent Developments11.4.7.4 Analyst's View11.4.8 Smith & Nephew11.4.8.1 Business Overview11.4.8.2 Products Offered11.4.8.3 Recent Developments11.4.9 Hocoma AG11.4.9.1 Business Overview11.4.9.2 Products Offered11.4.9.3 Recent Developments11.4.9.4 Analyst's View 11.4.10 Cyberdyne11.4.10.1 Business Overview11.4.10.2 Products Offered11.4.10.3 Recent Developments 11.4.11 Ekso Bionics11.4.11.1 Business Overview11.4.11.2 Products Offered11.4.11.3 Recent Developments 11.4.12 Arxium11.4.12.1 Business Overview11.4.12.2 Products Offered11.4.12.3 Recent Developments 11.4.13 Transenterix11.4.13.1 Business Overview11.4.13.2 Products Offered11.4.13.3 Recent Developments 11.4.14 Rewalk Robotics11.4.14.1 Business Overview11.4.14.2 Products Offered11.4.14.3 Recent Developments 11.4.15 CMR Surgical11.4.15.1 Business Overview11.4.15.2 Products Offered11.4.15.3 Recent Developments 11.4.16 Renishaw11.4.16.1 Business Overview11.4.16.2 Products Offered11.4.16.3 Recent Developments 11.4.17 Gollmann Kommissioniersysteme GmbH11.4.17.1 Products Offered 11.4.18 Bionik Laboratories Corp.11.4.18.1 Business Overview11.4.18.2 Products Offered11.4.18.3 Recent Developments 11.4.19 Auris Health11.4.19.1 Business Overview11.4.19.2 Products Offered11.4.19.3 Recent Developments 11.4.20 Avateramedical GmbH11.4.20.1 Business Overview11.4.20.2 Products Offered11.4.20.3 Recent Developments 11.4.21 Zap Surgical Systems11.4.21.1 Business Overview11.4.21.2 Products Offered 12 Appendix

