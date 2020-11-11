The Worldwide Medical Headwalls Industry Is Expected To Reach $1 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Headwalls Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Horizontal and Vertical); Application (Intensive Care Unit (ICU)/Critical Care Unit (CCU), Post-anesthesia Care Unit (PACU), Patient Rooms, Other Applications) and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market is anticipated to reach US $1,209.1 million by 2027 from US $787.1 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global medical headwalls market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.Based on the product type, the global medical headwalls market is segmented into horizontal and vertical.In 2018, the horizontal sales segment held a larger share of the medical headwalls market and is projected to dominate the market by 2027owing to its advantages such as, flexibility, slim design, and easy to clean. Further, these can be widely used in ICU/CCU, NICU, emergency department/trauma, LDR, PACU, transitional step-down, patient rooms, radiology, and special procedure departments.The market for medical headwalls is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing hospital industry. Moreover, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.Class 1 Inc.; Amico Group of Companies; Hospital Systems, Inc.;Futrus, LLC;Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., SchonnMedizintechnik GmbH;Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Wittrock Healthcare;Nexxspan Healthcare, LLC; Modular Services Company; and Interspec Systems are among the leading companies operating in the medical headwalls market. The market has observed some inorganic developments during recent years in the medical headwalls market. For instance, in March 2019, Atlas Copco acquired Class 1 Incorporated, a medical headwall company. This acquisition will result into further strengthening the position of both the companies in the market. Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the medical headwalls Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global medical headwalls market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Global Medical Headwalls Market - By Product Type1.3.2 Global Medical Headwalls Market - By Application1.3.3 Global Medical Headwalls Market - By Geography 2. Medical Headwalls Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Medical Headwalls- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 Medical Headwalls Market - North America PEST Analysis4.2.2 Medical Headwalls Market - Europe PEST Analysis4.2.3 Medical Headwalls Market - Asia Pacific PEST Analysis4.2.4 Medical Headwalls Market - MEA PEST Analysis4.2.5 Medical Headwalls Market - South and Central America PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Global Medical Headwalls Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Key Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases5.1.2 Growing Hospital Industry5.2 Key Market Restraints5.2.1 Growing Preference for Home Health5.3 Key Market Opportunities5.3.1 Growing Public Private Partnership in Healthcare Industry5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Increasing Super Specialty and Multi-Specialty Hospitals5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Medical Headwalls Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Medical Headwalls Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis6.2 Global Medical Headwalls Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis6.3 Medical Headwalls- GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027 (UNITS)6.4 Positioning Of Key Players6.4.1 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA6.4.2 Amico Group of Companies 7. Medical Headwalls Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Product Type7.1 Overview7.2 Global Medical Headwalls Market Share by Product Type 2019 & 2027 (%)7.3 Horizontal7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Global Horizontal Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)7.4 Vertical7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Global Vertical Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn) 8. Medical Headwalls Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 - Application8.1 Overview8.2 Global Medical Headwalls Market Share By Application2018 & 2027 (%)8.3 Intensive Care Unit (ICU)/Critical Care Unit (CCU)8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Global Intensive Care Unit (ICU)/Critical Care Unit (CCU)Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)8.4 Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU)8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Global Post-Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU), Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)8.5 Patient Rooms8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Global Patient Rooms Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)8.6 Others8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Global Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn) 9. Medical Headwalls Market - Geographic Analysis9.1 North America Medical Headwalls Market, Revenue and Forecast to20279.2 Europe Medical Headwalls Market, Revenue and Forecasts to 20279.3 Asia Pacific Medical Headwalls Market, Revenue and Forecasts to 20279.4 Middle East & Africa Medical Headwalls Market, Revenue and Forecasts to 20279.5 South and Central America Medical Headwalls Market, Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Atrial Medical Headwalls Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Asia- Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Medical Headwalls Market - Industry Landscape11.1 Overview 12. Medical Headwalls Market -Key Company Profiles12.1 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 INTERSPEC SYSTEMS12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Modular Services Company12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Class 1 Inc.( Atlas Copco )12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 AMICO GROUP OF COMPANIES12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 Hospital Systems, Inc.12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Schonn Medizintechnik GmbH.12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Wittrock Healthcare12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 Nexxspan Healthcare, LLC.12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments12.11 Futrus, LLC.12.11.1 Key Facts12.11.2 Business Description12.11.3 Products and Services12.11.4 Financial Overview12.11.5 SWOT Analysis12.11.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix13.1 About the Publisher13.2 Glossary of TermsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jbzap3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-medical-headwalls-industry-is-expected-to-reach-1-billion-by-2027-301170858.html

SOURCE Research and Markets