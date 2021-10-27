The Worldwide Marketing Resource Management Industry Is Expected To Reach $7.14 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Marketing Resource Management Market (2021-2027) by Component, Type, Organization Size, Deployment, Vertical and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Marketing Resource Management Market is estimated to be USD 3.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.14 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.1%.Key factors contributing to the growth of the market are a rising number of marketing channels. This has led to a need to integrate these channels to manage the business enterprise's complex marketing activities. Amidst rapid digitalization, there is an enhanced need for providing a good digital experience to the customer. Therefore the marketers are increasing their efforts by utilizing an MRM suite to ensure a positive response from the customer. Also, an increased need for ensuring brand and regulatory compliance has further demanded the need for MRM solutions thus propelling the growth of the market over the forecast period.The initial costs of implementation and risks associated with data security amidst rising data thefts can hamper the market growth. Market Dynamics

The global marketing resource management market is segmented based on component, type, organization size, deployment, vertical and geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Adobe Systems, Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Bynder, SAP SE, BrandMaker GmbH, Saepio, Workfront, Inc., North Plains Systems Corporation, etc. Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Marketing Resource Management Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry. The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report. Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

