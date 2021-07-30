The Worldwide Marine And Marine Management Software Industry Is Expected To Reach $2.9 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marine and Marine Management Software Market by Component (Software and Services), Location (Onboard and Onshore), Application (Crew Management, Port Management, and Reservation Management), Deployment Mode, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global marine and marine management software market size to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Various factors such as rising need to efficiently manage complex supply chain operations, increase sustainability across marine software industry, and increasing demand for centralized administrative of data to reduce overall shipment costs and enhance shipyard productivity are driving the adoption of the marine and marine management software and services market across the globe.

COVID-19 is disrupting the world, businesses, and economies, thus impacting on the livelihood of people live, their interaction, and the way they manage their businesses. The ability to sustain has become the new normal for enterprises as they shift their focus from growth opportunities and concentrate on implementing drastic measures to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The competition among major marine software companies is expected to be furious as most upcoming projects are kept on hold due to the pandemic. Hence, several companies will fight to gain a single project.

Businesses have already started their efforts to return back to normal and are facing multiple challenges on the customer as well as the operational side. In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused the shipping and maritime industry to face the nastiest circumstances as the workforce in these sectors has been shut down for the safety and prevention of the increase of the pandemic. This impediment has also been affected due to the standstill of all kinds of cargos via water or air during this isolation period as the transportation of such cargos in ships or through the air can be possibly carrying with it the virus from one port to another applicable for crew management and port management applications. All the trade chains, including the major import and export trade, is in the face with a breakdown. Moreover, a ban has also been imposed by various countries on the entry of containers and vessels that are being operated from other ports, especially those that are transported from China. Such obstructed operations have hampered with the logistics and operations of the maritime industry. The maritime, transport and shipping industry is coated with foremost challenges during these pandemic times.

The cloud segment to have the larger market size during the forecast period

By deployment mode, the marine and marine management software market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud. The market size of the cloud deployment mode is estimated to be larger during the forecast period. The cloud-based deployment helps businesses more efficiently process and report data findings, enhance collaboration, and enable decision-makers to get faster access to business intelligence leading to its higher adoption in the marine software across the globe.

The SMEs segment to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

The marine and marine management software market has been segmented by organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The market for SMEs is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period as cloud-based software and services help them improve business performance and enhance productivity. Whereas the large enterprises segment is expected to hold a larger market share in the marine and marine management software market during the forecast period due to the affordability and the acceptance of new emerging technologies such as AI, Big data and blockchain.

Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period. Opportunities for smaller marine vendors to introduce marine software for numerous shipping companies have also increased. All these factors are responsible for the expeditious growth of the marine and marine management software market in the region. Companies operating in APAC continue to focus on improving shipping operations to drive market competitiveness and revenue growth. China, India, and Singapore have displayed ample growth opportunities in the marine and marine management software market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Marine and Marine Management Software Market4.2 Market, Top Three Applications4.3 Market, by Component and Top Three Applications4.4 Market, by Region

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Need to Efficiently Manage Complex Supply Chain Operations and Increase Sustainability Across the Marine Industry5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Centralized Administration of Data to Reduce Overall Shipment Costs and Enhance Shipyard Productivity5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Interoperability Issues and Risk Associated with Cyber Threats5.2.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations and Compliance Issues5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Marine Management Solutions to Automate the Shipment Operations5.2.3.2 Exponential Growth of Smartphone Users During Covid-19 to Lead the Increased Proliferation of Mobile-Based Marine Management Software5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Limited Workforce and Halt in the Production Units During the Pandemic to Adversely Affect the Marine Industry5.2.4.2 Lack of Technical Expertise to Manage Complex Software5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.3 Marine and Marine Management Software: Ecosystem5.4 Case Study Analysis5.5 Marine and Marine Management Software Market: Covid-19 Impact5.6 Patent Analysis5.6.1 Methodology5.6.2 Document Type5.6.3 Innovation and Patent Applications5.6.3.1 Top Applicants5.7 Supply Chain Analysis5.8 Pricing Model Analysis5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.10 Scenario

6 Marine and Marine Management Software Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Components: Covid-19 Impact6.2 Software6.2.1 Tracking and Monitoring6.2.1.1 with the Growing Need to Monitor Crew and Assets Related to Marines to Boost the Demand for Operations Monitoring Solutions in the Market6.2.2 Supply Chain and Logistics6.2.2.1 the Need to Optimize Logistics Operations to Reduce Administrative Workloads to Drive the Growth of Supply Chain and Logistics Solutions in the Market6.2.3 System Testing6.2.3.1 the Rising Need to Enable End-users to Effectively Handle and Track Errors in the Marine and Marine Management System to Drive the Adoption of System Testing Software Type6.2.4 Navigation and Routing6.2.4.1 the Need to Optimize Fuel Consumption and Forecast Weather Condition in Real Time to Boost the Demand for Navigation and Routing Solutions in the Market6.2.5 Finance and Accounting6.2.5.1 the Necessity to Handle Shipping Transactions and Payment Processing in Real Time to Drive the Demand for Finance and Accounting Software Type in the Market6.2.6 Other Software Types6.3 Services6.3.1 Professional Services6.3.1.1 Training and Consulting6.3.1.1.1 Training and Consulting Services Enable Companies to Lower Risk, Reduce Complexity, and Increase Roi to Deliver Maximum Product Assurance6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance6.3.1.2.1 Support and Maintenance Services Help Customers in Providing Enhancements to Solutions and Assistance for Solving Solution-Related Issues.6.3.1.3 System Integration and Implementation6.3.1.3.1 Companies' Need to Ensure Minimum Risks and Reduced Cost Optimization to Drive the Demand for System Integration and Implementation Services6.3.2 Managed Services6.3.2.1 with the Growing Concern of Companies to Lower Labor Costs and Eliminate the Cost of Hiring and Training New It Staff to Drive the Company to Outsource Managed Service Providers

7 Marine and Marine Management Market, by Organization Size7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Organization Size: Covid-19 Impact7.2 Large Enterprises7.2.1 the Increased Competition Among Large Enterprises to Track and Improve Shipping Experience to Drive the Demand for Marine and Marine Management Software7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises7.3.1 Concern to Deliver Omnichannel Customer Experiences and Enable Organizations to Handle Shipping Operations to Drive the Demand for Marine and Marine Management Software

8 Marine and Marine Management Software Market, by Deployment Mode8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Deployment Mode: Covid-19 Impact8.2 On-Premises8.2.1 Enhanced Control Over Data Accessibility Across the Network of On-Premises to Drive the Adoption of Marine and Marine Management Software8.3 Cloud8.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness, Easy Access, and Scalability to Boost the Adoption of Cloud Marine and Marine Management Software

9 Marine and Marine Management Software Market, by Location9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Location: Covid-19 Impact9.2 Onboard9.2.1 Growing Need to Track the Performance of Different Departments to Drive the Adoption of Marine and Marine Management Software in Onboard Location9.3 Onshore9.3.1 Need to Handle Vessel Operations and Crew Performance to Boost the Adoption of Onshore Marine and Marine Management Software

10 Marine and Marine Management Software Market, by Application10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Applications: Covid-19 Impact10.2 Crew Management10.2.1 Growing Concern of Marine Companies to Track Performance of the Crew to Drive the Adoption of Crew Management in the Market10.3 Port Management10.3.1 Growing Need to Monitor the Arrival and Departure of Ships, Boats, and Vessels to Boost the Demand for Port Management Applications in the Market10.4 Harbor Management10.4.1 the Rising Focus of Shipping Companies to Manage High Volume Arrivals and Departures to Drive the Demand for Harbor Management10.5 Reservation Management10.5.1 the Rising Focus of Shipping Companies to Streamline Transient Reservation Process to Drive the Demand for Reservation Management10.6 Cruise and Yacht Management10.6.1 the Increasing Need to Provide Enhanced Travelling Experience to the Passengers Via Cruise and Yacht to Drive the Demand for Cruise and Yacht Management

11 Marine and Marine ManagementSoftware Market, by End-user11.1 Introduction11.1.1 End-users: Covid-19 Impact11.2 Commercial11.2.1 the Ever-Increasing Need to Provide Seamless Experience to Passengers to Boost the Adoption of Marine and Marine Management Software Among Commercial End-users11.3 Defense11.3.1 the Ever-Increasing Cyberattack and Enhanced Performance to Boost the Adoption of Marine and Marine Management Software Amid Defense End-users

12 Marine and Marine Management Software Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles14.1 Introduction14.2 Major Players14.2.1 Oracle14.2.2 Abb14.2.3 Dockmaster14.2.4 Marina Master14.2.5 Marina Cloud14.2.6 Lloyd's Register14.2.7 Timezero14.2.8 Scribble Software14.2.9 Marinecfo 14.2.10 Chetu 14.2.11 Mespas 14.2.12 Raymarine 14.2.13 Ayden Marine 14.2.14 Oceanmanager 14.2.15 Innovez One 14.2.16 Rms 14.2.17 Nautical Software 14.2.18 Corvant14.3 Startup/Sme Profiles14.3.1 Dockwa14.3.2 Swell Advantage14.3.3 Marina Ahoy14.3.4 Harba14.3.5 Harbour Assist14.3.6 Havenstar14.3.7 Gestalt Systems14.3.8 Seahub14.3.9 Blueshell

15 Adjacent and Related Markets

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4da0k

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-marine-and-marine-management-software-industry-is-expected-to-reach-2-9-billion-by-2026--301345185.html

SOURCE Research and Markets