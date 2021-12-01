The Worldwide Laboratory Filtration Industry Is Expected To Reach $5.3 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Filtration Market by Product (Filter Media, Filtration Assembly, Accessories), Technology (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration, Reverse Osmosis), End User (Pharma, Biopharma, F&B, Academic institutes) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory filtration market is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2026 from USD 3.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is majorly driven by the growing demand for membrane filtration technology, increasing manufacturing of biosimilars, and the growing focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals.

The filtration media segment will register the highest growth in the market, by product

Based on product, the market is segmented into filtration media (filter papers, membrane filters, syringe and syringeless filters, filtration microplates, and other filtration media), filtration assemblies (microfiltration assemblies, reverse osmosis assemblies, ultrafiltration assemblies, vacuum filtration assemblies, and other filtration assemblies), and filtration accessories (filter holders, filter funnels, filter flasks, membrane dispensers, filter housings, cartridges, vacuum pumps, seals, and other filtration accessories). The filtration media segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the laboratory filtration market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high usage of filtration media in different industries like the food & beverage industry. Their high usage and the need for repeat purchases equate to a larger market share and higher growth rate.

Microfiltration testing is the largest technique segment of the laboratory filtration industry

Based on technique, the market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, vacuum filtration, and nanofiltration. In 2020, the microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share of the laboratory filtration market. This can be attributed to the increasing use of microfiltration membranes as a prefilter to ultrafiltration and reverse osmosis and rising pharmaceutical and biologics R&D.

North America will continue to dominate the laboratory filtration market during the forecast period

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the laboratory filtration market. The large share of North America can be attributed to increasing health and environment concerns, which, in turn, has led to the formulation of stringent legislation regarding the quality of culture media and reagent grade. Moreover, increasing research on the development of drugs will also boost demand, thereby driving regional growth over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Laboratory Filtration Market Overview4.2 North America: Laboratory Filtration Market, by Product & Country (2020)4.3 Laboratory Filtration Market, by Product, 2021 Vs. 2026 (USD Million)4.4 Laboratory Filtration Market Share, by End-user, 20204.5 Laboratory Filtration Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising R&D Spending in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Membrane Filtration5.2.1.3 Increasing Purity Requirements in End-User Segments5.2.1.4 Increasing Focus on Developing Large-Molecule Biopharmaceuticals5.2.2 Opportunities5.2.2.1 Untapped Market Potential of Emerging Regions5.2.2.2 Advances in Nanofiber Technology5.2.3 Challenges5.2.3.1 High Price Sensitivity Among End-users5.2.3.2 Technological Developments and Alternative Technologies5.2.3.3 High Capital Investments for Setting Up Production Facilities5.3 Ranges/Scenarios5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Laboratory Filtration Market5.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses5.6 Pricing Analysis5.7 Value Chain Analysis5.8 Supply Chain Analysis5.9 Ecosystem Analysis5.10 Technology Analysis5.11 Patent Analysis5.12 Regulatory Analysis5.12.1 United States Pharmacopoeia (Usp) Class Vi5.12.2 Current Good Manufacturing Practice5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Laboratory Filtration Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Filtration Media6.2.1 Membrane Filters6.2.1.1 Higher Adoption of Membrane Filters in Manufacturing and Research to Drive the Growth of this Segment6.2.2 Filter Papers6.2.2.1 Cellulose Filter Papers6.2.2.1.1 Wide Usage in Laboratory Sample Preparation and Compound Classification Have Driven Market Growth6.2.2.2 Glass Microfiber Filter Papers6.2.2.2.1 Chemical Resistance Properties Have Driven the Demand for Glass Microfiber Filter Papers6.2.2.3 Quartz Filter Papers6.2.2.3.1 Quartz Filter Papers Are Preferred for Baking and Autoclaving Solutions6.2.3 Filtration Microplates6.2.3.1 Filtration Microplates Are Economical and Allow Control Over Flow Rates and Retention Characteristics6.2.4 Syringeless Filters6.2.4.1 Syringeless Filters Offer a Wide Range of Membrane Choices, Which is a Key Advantage in Hplc6.2.5 Syringe Filters6.2.5.1 Growth in R&D Activity is a Key Factor Driving the Syringe Filters Market6.2.6 Capsule Filters6.2.6.1 Growth in the Production of Biologics and Large Molecules is Expected to Drive the Capsule Filters Market6.2.7 Other Filtration Media6.3 Filtration Assemblies6.3.1 Microfiltration Assemblies6.3.1.1 Microfiltration Assemblies Are the Most Widely Used Assembly Type in the Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries6.3.2 Ultrafiltration Assemblies6.3.2.1 Ultrafiltration Assemblies Are Recommended for Applications Where High Efficiency and Consistent Quality Are Required6.3.3 Reverse Osmosis Assemblies6.3.3.1 The Major Advantages Offered by These Systems Include Cost-Effectiveness and Reliability6.3.4 Vacuum Filtration Assemblies6.3.4.1 Rising Research Activity Has Contributed to the Demand for Vacuum Filtration Assemblies6.3.5 Other Filtration Assemblies6.4 Filtration Accessories6.4.1 Filter Holders6.4.1.1 Holders Prevent the Displacement and Distortion of Filters During Filtration6.4.2 Filter Flasks6.4.2.1 Merck Millipore, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Sterlitech Corporation Are Some of the Key Players Providing Filter Flasks6.4.3 Filter Funnels6.4.3.1 High Efficiency of Disposable Filter Funnels Has Driven Market Growth6.4.4 Filter Dispensers6.4.4.1 The Market for Filter Dispensers is Driven by the Growing Importance of Microbiological Analysis in the Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Food & Beverage Industries6.4.5 Cartridge Filters6.4.5.1 One Major Disadvantage of Cartridge Filters is That Other Prefilter Treatment Methods Are Required for Filtering a Large Number of Solids at High-Flow Rates6.4.6 Filter Housings6.4.6.1 Growing Use of Filter Housings in Clarification, Sterilization, and High-Purity Filtration of Fluids Will Stimulate Segmental Growth6.4.7 Vacuum Pumps6.4.7.1 Applications of Vacuum Pumps in Healthcare Verticals Have Driven Market Demand6.4.8 Seals6.4.8.1 Seals Play a Crucial Role in Maintaining the Sterility of Samples and Preventing Leakages6.4.9 Other Laboratory Filtration Accessories

7 Laboratory Filtration Market, by Technique7.1 Introduction7.2 Microfiltration7.2.1 Rising R&D Activity in the Pharma Industry and Wide Applications in Food & Beverage Drive Market Growth7.3 Ultrafiltration7.3.1 Growing Production of Biotherapeutic Molecules is Expected to Drive the Demand for Ultrafiltration7.4 Reverse Osmosis7.4.1 Low Operating Costs and the Ability to Avoid Heat Treatment Processes Have Driven the Demand for Reverse Osmosis7.5 Vacuum Filtration7.5.1 Vacuum Filtration is Widely Used in Pharmaceutical Laboratories for the Microbial Testing of Samples7.6 Nanofiltration7.6.1 Market Growth is Attributed to the Rising Demand for Nanofiltration in the Biotechnology Industry

8 Laboratory Filtration Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies8.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Are the Largest End-users of Laboratory Filtration Equipment8.3 Academic & Research Institutes8.3.1 Increasing R&D Expenditure is Supporting the Growth of this End-User Segment8.4 Food & Beverage Companies8.4.1 Growing Health Concerns Are Supporting the Increased Adoption of Lab Filtration Products in Food & Beverage Companies8.5 Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories8.5.1 Developing Healthcare Infrastructure is a Key Factor Driving the Growth of this End-User Segment

9 Laboratory Filtration Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Introduction10.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Players10.3 Revenue Analysis10.4 Market Share Analysis10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant10.5.1 Stars10.5.2 Emerging Leaders10.5.3 Pervasive Players10.5.4 Participants10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: SME/Start-Up Matrix10.6.1 Progressive Companies10.6.2 Starting Blocks10.6.3 Responsive Companies10.6.4 Dynamic Companies10.7 Competitive Benchmarking10.7.1 Company Footprint10.7.2 Company Product Footprint10.7.3 Company Technique Footprint10.7.4 Company Regional Footprint10.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends10.8.1 Product Launches10.8.2 Deals10.8.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Players11.1.1 Merck Millipore11.1.2 Danaher Corporation11.1.3 Sartorius Ag11.1.4 3M Company11.1.5 Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft11.1.6 Steris plc11.1.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.11.1.8 Veolia Water Technologies (A Part of Veolia Environment S.A.)11.1.9 Avantor, Inc. 11.1.10 Gvs S.P.A. 11.1.11 Mann+Hummel 11.1.12 Agilent Technologies, Inc. 11.1.13 Ahlstrom-Munksjo11.2 Other Players11.2.1 Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. Kg11.2.2 Amd Manufacturing Inc.11.2.3 Koch Separation Solutions, Inc.11.2.4 Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.11.2.5 Advantec Toyo Roshi Kaisha, Ltd.11.2.6 Sterlitech Corporation11.2.7 Ns Filtration Aps11.2.8 Synder Filtration11.2.9 Prosperity Biotech ( Shandong) Co. Ltd. 11.2.10 Membracon 11.2.11 Hawach Scientific Co. Ltd. 11.2.12 Filtros Anoia

12 Appendix

