The Worldwide IVF Services Industry Is Expected To Reach $31 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IVF Services Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycles, Thawed IVF Cycles, and Donor Egg IVF Cycles); End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, and Surgical Centers and Clinical Research Institutes), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IVF services market is expected to reach US$ 31,613.76 million by 2027 from US$ 13,496.29 million in 2019. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2027.Fertility clinics are among medical clinics that support couples as well as individuals who want to conceive pregnancy but have been unable to achieve this goal through the natural course for medical reasons. There are several fertility clinics and services offered in North American and European counties to prevent infertility. Assisted reproductive technology (ART) now produces more than 50,000 babies per year in the US through 330,000 IVF procedures. Demand is growing from the ranks of more than seven million infertile women, many of which delayed childbearing due to careers. In the US, there are about 450 fertility clinics, more than 100 sperm banks, an unknown number of egg donors, and 1,700 reproductive endocrinologists competing for the business. IntegraMed and Prelude Fertility exist in two large chains, as most programs are run by small MD practices or are part of a hospital or University. Various government initiatives and changes in the legal system drive the demand for assisted reproduction procedures in clinics. In the US, around 14 states cover infertility treatment under medical insurance. In Canada, the government is initiating measures to control the declining population, wherein it has sponsored various cycles of artificial insemination and IVF.Based on cycle type, the IVF services market is segmented into fresh IVF cycles, thawed IVF cycles, and donor egg IVF cycles. The fresh IVF cycles segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, as it has been used for decades in IVF treatment with a great success. One big advantage of a fresh embryo transfer is that it is a shorter process to conceive pregnancy (if the procedure is successful). This advantage of fresh IVF cycles is likely to have a positive impact on the adoption of the procedure. Moreover, high success rate of the IVF procedure in its first attempt would further propel the market growth for the fresh IVF cycles segment at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.Based on end user, the IVF services market is segmented into hospitals, fertility clinics, and surgical centers and clinical research institutes. The fertility clinics segment held the largest market share in 2019, and the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. IVF Services Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global IVF Services- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions 5. IVF Services Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Infertility5.1.2 Rising Number of Fertility Clinics and Infertility Services with Government Support5.1.3 Growing Number of Product Launches and Developments5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 High Procedural Cost of Reproductive Techniques5.2.2 Risks Associated with Infertility Treatment5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Conduction of Awareness Campaigns5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in In Vitro Fertilization5.5 Impact analysis 6. IVF Services Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global IVF Services Marker Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global IVF Services Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. IVF Services Market Analysis - By Cycle Type7.1 Overview7.2 IVF Services Market Revenue Share, by Cycle Type (2019 and 2027)7.3 Fresh IVF Cycles7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Fresh IVF Cycles: IVF Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Thawed IVF Cycles7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Thawed IVF Cycles: IVF Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Donor Egg IVF Cycles7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Donor Egg IVF Cycles: IVF Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. IVF Services Market Analysis - By End User8.1 Overview8.2 IVF Services Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027, (%)8.3 Fertility Clinics8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Fertility Clinics: IVF Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Hospitals8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Hospitals: IVF Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.6 Surgical Centers and Clinical Research Institutes8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Surgical Centers and Clinical Research Institutes: IVF Services Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. IVF Services Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis 10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global IVF Services Market10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. IVF Services Market- Industry Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)11.3 Organic Developments11.3.1 Overview11.4 Inorganic Developments11.4.1 Overview 12. Company Profiles12.1 Max Healthcare12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Bloom IVF12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 CCRM Fertility.12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 OXFORD FERTILITY12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Create Health (Create Fertility)12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 Medic over12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 Aevitas Fertility Clinic12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 BIOART Fertility Clinic12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Prelude Fertility, Inc.12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 Gift ov life12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r1t4yi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-ivf-services-industry-is-expected-to-reach-31-billion-by-2027-301345200.html

SOURCE Research and Markets