The Worldwide Inhaled Nitric Oxide Industry Is Expected To Reach $915.7 Million By 2026

DUBLIN, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market By Application (Neonatal Respiratory Treatment, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and Other Applications), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market size is expected to reach $915.7 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 7% CAGR during the forecast period. Nitric oxide is a molecule of gas that causes a sense of relaxation in smooth muscle cells in the vasculature. It is because Nitric Oxide reacts with oxyhemoglobin. The gas is quickly collected by oxyhemoglobin in red blood cells and the vasodilating effects caused by inhaled nitric oxide are restricted to oxygenated areas of the lungs. Thus, this distinct ability of Nitric oxide to cause pulmonary vasodilatation in the oxygenated regions of the lung helps in enhancing oxygenation of the blood and reduces intrapulmonary right to left shunting. Hence, the inhaled nitric oxide is utilized to cure various cardiopulmonary conditions, like pulmonary hypertension in adults and children. Although, the usage of inhaled nitric oxide is restricted due to logistical and financial reasons.The rising prevalence of diseases in infants like a neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF) and persistent pulmonary hypertension is among the key driving factors of the market. Moreover, the growing number of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) also propel the market growth. Apart from this, the huge cost involved in the treatment & the stringent government policies on different applications of the gas are restricting the growth of Inhaled Nitric Oxide market. However, the constant R&D activities for discovering various new applications in the healthcare sector are estimated to offer profitable opportunities for expanding the global inhaled nitric oxide market during the forecast period.The declaration of WHO about the Covid-19 outbreak as a public health emergency has affected every country around the globe. During the pandemic, nitric oxide got under several experiments to test whether it can help in treating Covid-19 affected people, due to its antiviral properties and enhanced oxygenation. Inhaled Nitric Oxide is useful in safeguarding the frontline healthcare workers from this pandemic. Application OutlookBased on Application, the market is segmented into Neonatal Respiratory Treatment, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and Other Applications. Neonatal respiratory treatment segment procured the substantial revenue share and is estimated to exhibit high growth rate during the forecast period. This is due a surge in the occurrences of diseases in the newborn like persistent pulmonary hypertension, and neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF). The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease segment is expected to display promising growth rate during the forecast period. Regional OutlookBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region in the global inhaled nitric oxide market in 2019. The high growth of the regional market is due to the large consumer base & rising funding in R&D by the leading players. Major determinants such as surge in rates of chronic diseases in the newborn like persistent pulmonary hypertension, and neonatal hypoxic respiratory failure (HRF) are expected to support the market growth.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Getinge AB, Merck Group, Halma PLC, Linde PLC (Praxair, Inc.), Air Liquide S.A., Beyond Air, Inc., Mallinckrodt PLC (International Minerals and Chemical Corporation), VERO Biotech LLC, Nu-Med Plus, Inc. and Novoteris, LLC. Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market, by Application1.4.2 Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market composition2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Chapter 4. Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Application4.1 Global Neonatal Respiratory Treatment Repellent Market by Region4.2 Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Repellent Market by Region4.3 Global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Market by Region4.4 Global Other Applications Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market by Region5.1 North America Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market5.2 Europe Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market5.3 Asia Pacific Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market5.4 LAMEA Inhaled Nitric Oxide Market Chapter 6. Company Profiles6.1 Getinge AB6.1.1 Company Overview6.1.2 Financial Analysis6.1.3 Regional Analysis6.1.4 Research & Development Expense6.2 Merck Group6.2.1 Company Overview6.2.2 Financial Analysis6.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis6.2.4 Research & Development Expense6.3 Halma PLC6.3.1 Company Overview6.3.2 Financial Analysis6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis6.3.4 Research & Development Expense6.4 Linde PLC (Praxair, Inc.)6.4.1 Company Overview6.4.2 Financial Analysis6.4.3 Regional Analysis6.4.4 Research & Development Expense6.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:6.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:6.5 Air Liquide S.A.6.5.1 Company Overview6.5.1 Financial Analysis6.6 Beyond Air, Inc.6.6.1 Company Overview6.6.2 Financial Analysis6.6.3 Research & Development Expense6.6.4 Recent strategies and developments:6.6.4.1 Trials and Approvals:6.7 Mallinckrodt PLC (International Minerals and Chemical Corporation)6.7.1 Company Overview6.7.2 Financial Analysis6.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis6.7.4 Research & Development Expense6.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:6.7.5.1 Trials and Approvals:6.7.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:6.8 VERO Biotech LLC6.8.1 Company Overview6.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:6.8.2.1 Trials and Approvals:6.9 Nu-Med Plus, Inc.6.9.1 Company Overview6.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:6.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:6.10. Novoteris, LLC6.10.1 Company Overview6.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:6.10.2.1 Trials and Approvals:For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lki7dx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-inhaled-nitric-oxide-industry-is-expected-to-reach-915-7-million-by-2026--301272644.html

SOURCE Research and Markets