The Worldwide Industry For Mobile Backend As A Service Is Expected To Reach $5.9 Billion By 2025

The "Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service (BaaS) Market by Application (Cloud Storage and Backup, User Authentication, Database Management, Push Notification), Platform (Android, iOS) Enterprise Size, Vertical (BFSI, Retail), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud mobile BaaS market is expected to reach USD 5,940 million by 2025 from USD 2,032 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.

The demand for Cloud mobile BaaS is driven by the Growing mobile app-driven economies demand BaaS, Increasing adoption of mobile devices, and BaaS helps developers concentrate on the frontend for faster development and deployment.

User Authentication segment to growth with higher CAGR during the forecast period

the application segment has been segmented into Cloud storage and Backup, User authentication, Database Management, Push Notifications, and Others (social integration, geographic location, testing, communications, predictions, usage analytics, mobile backend game service, and professional services). The user authentication application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. User authentication application of the cloud mobile BaaS enables the registration and validation of the users. The validation of the users can be done using the username and password, and social login, on biometric device verification, and One Time Password (OTP) on mobile/email.

By vertical, BFSI vertical to register the largest market size during the forecast period

The cloud mobile BaaS market has been segmented into the following verticals, such as BFSI; IT and ITeS; manufacturing; healthcare and pharmaceuticals; retail and eCommerce; media, entertainment, and gaming; telecommunications; and others (transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, energy and utilities, and government and public sector). In the BFSI sector, it has enabled the banking sector to revolutionize its offerings by introducing new ways to make payments. Cloud services help banks to lower banking costs and improve operations. With the increasing adoption of the cloud, the demand for BaaS services is also growing.

Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The APAC Cloud mobile BaaS market is experiencing slashing IT budgets and the growing IT infrastructures across organizations, which is encouraging the organizations in the region to adopt Cloud mobile BaaS solutions for streamlining their lease processes. The major countries to witness high growth rates in this region include Japan and China among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market4.2 Market: by Application, 2020 Vs 20254.3 Market: by Platform, 2020 Vs 20254.4 Market: by Enterprise Size, 2020 Vs 20254.5 Market: by Vertical, 2020 Vs 20254.6 Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market Regional Scenario, 2020-2025 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Mobile App-Driven Economies Demand Baas5.2.1.2 Baas Helps Developers Concentrate on the Frontend for Faster Development and Deployment5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Higher Capex Demand for Baas5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Mobile Devices5.2.3.2 Mobile Apps and Mobile Games Gaining Popularity Among the End-users5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Security and Privacy Concerns for Confidential Data and Business Processes5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics5.3.1 Assumptions: COVID-19 Impact on the Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market5.3.2 COVID-19 Impact: Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market5.3.3 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.4 Restraints and Challenges5.4 Case Study Analysis5.4.1 Use Case 1: Insurance5.4.2 Use Case 2: Games5.4.3 Use Case 3: Smart Building5.5 Cloud Mobile Baas Market: Value Chain Analysis5.6 Market: Technology Analysis5.6.1 Artificial Intelligence5.6.2 Analytics5.7 Market: Pricing Analysis5.8 Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market: COVID-19 Impact5.8.1 Assumptions: COVID-19 Impact on the Market5.8.2 Operational Drivers: Cloud Mobile Baas Market5.9 Regulatory Policies5.9.1 Introduction5.9.2 General Data Protection Regulation 6 Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market, by Application6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Application: Market Drivers6.1.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Cloud Storage and Backup6.3 User Authentication6.4 Database Management6.5 Push Notification6.6 Other Applications 7 Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market, by Platform7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Platform: Market Drivers7.1.2 Platform: COVID-19 Impact7.2 Android7.3 iOS7.4 Other Platforms 8 Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market, by Enterprise Size8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Enterprise Size: Market Drivers8.1.2 Enterprise Size: COVID-19 Impact8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises8.3 Large Enterprises 9 Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market, by Vertical9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers9.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact9.2 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services9.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance9.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals9.5 Media, Entertainment, and Gaming9.6 Retail and Ecommerce9.7 Telecommunications9.8 Manufacturing9.9 Other Verticals 10 Cloud Mobile Backend as a Service Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 Middle East and Africa10.6 Latin America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Market Evaluation Framework11.3 Market Share of Top Vendors11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant11.5.1 Definitions and Methodology11.5.2 Star11.5.3 Emerging Leader11.5.4 Pervasive11.5.5 Participant11.6 SME Evaluation Quadrant11.6.1 Definitions and Methodology11.6.2 Progressive Vendors11.6.3 Responsive Vendors11.6.4 Dynamic Vendors11.6.5 Starting Blocks 12 Company Profiles12.1 Introduction12.2 Microsoft12.3 Oracle12.4 Temenos12.5 AWS12.6 IBM12.7 Google12.8 Progress12.9 KII12.10 Programmableweb12.11 Appcelerator12.12 Exadel12.13 8Base12.14 Back4App12.15 Built.Io12.16 Backendless12.17 Couchbase12.18 Kumulos12.19 Kuzzle12.20 Baasbox12.21 Loopback12.22 Twenty5712.23 Pubnub12.24 Hackerbay12.25 Hasura12.26 Oursky12.27 Mongodb 13 Adjacent Market14 Appendix

