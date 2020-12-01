The Worldwide Industry For Digital Asset Management Is Expected To Reach $6 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Asset Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Business Function (HR, Sales & Marketing, and IT), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical (Media & Entertainment, Retail & eCommerce, and BFSI) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market size is projected to grow from USD 3.4 billion in 2020 to USD 6 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period.

The DAM market is expected to grow at a fast pace, owing to the increasing digitalization of content and the need for effective collaboration of corporate assets, the emergence of cloud-based delivery options, and growing need for controlled access and better security of digital assets to avoid copyright issues. Solution segment to hold a larger market size in 2020 The solution segment is projected to contribute majorly to the market. This growth of solution segment is supported by the rising digital assets, increasing digitalization, and rising enterprise spending on digital solutions along with the growing need for creating curated digital assets, enabling its centralized storage, and optimizing inter-department and intra-department collaboration. Factors such as rising digital assets, increasing digitalization, and rising enterprise spending on digital solutions have also contributed to the high adoption of the DAM solution.

The services segment is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for hassle-free and proper deployment and integration of the DAM solutions along with need of organizations to understand changing business conditions, client insights, market trends, or service inconveniences. By vertical, media and entertainment industry to register the largest market size during the forecast period The media and entertainment vertical is expected to hold the largest market size in the DAM market. As media and entertainment companies deal with large number of media assets, such as movies and podcasts, movie clips, interactive images, posters, and e-content that are regularly needed to be stored and delivered to the customers and transferred within the departments for making edits and achieving approvals, the demand for DAM solutions in the industry is the highest. Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period Steady income growth, dynamic consumer demands, and significant consumer spending have compelled organizations across APAC to improve their business processes with high-technology diffusion. Owing to this, companies in the region are expected to increasingly adopt DAM solutions to manage their ever-increasing media and other digital assets and to gain holistic visibility into brand value.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Digital Asset Management Market4.2 Market: Major Segments4.3 North American Market, by Vertical and Country4.4 Market: Major Countries 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Digitalization of Content and Need for Effective Collaboration of Corporate Assets5.2.1.2 Emergence of Cloud-based Delivery Options5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Controlled Access and Better Security of Digital Assets to Avoid Copyright Issues5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Upfront Costs Associated with Implementation and Integration5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emergence of AI to Automate Processes5.2.3.2 Infusion of Advanced Encryption Technologies to Streamline Digital Trading5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Fulfilling Metadata Requirements for Enabling Quick Access to Digitally Stored Assets5.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Pricing Analysis5.6 Regulatory Implications and Industry Standards5.6.1 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)5.6.2 International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001 Quality Management5.6.3 International Organization for Standardization (ISO)/International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 27000 Standards5.6.4 Content Management Interoperability Services (CMIS)5.6.5 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)5.7 Technology Analysis5.7.1 Artificial Intelligence5.7.2 Blockchain Technology5.7.3 Augmented and Virtual Reality5.8 Patent Analysis5.9 Case Study Analysis5.9.1 Case Study 1: Eliminating Manual Digital Asset Management Tasks for Improved Asset Discovery, Reduced Duplication, and Faster Time to Market5.9.2 Case Study 2: Simplifying Digital Asset Update and Approval for Achieving Controlled Branding Across Channels5.9.3 Case Study 3: Achieving Asset Centralization and Consistent Brand Compliance Across Geographies to Improve Marketing Performance 6 Digital Asset Management Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Component: COVID-19 Impact on the Market6.2 Solution6.2.1 Solution: Market Drivers6.3 Services6.3.1 Consulting6.3.2 Integration and Implementation6.3.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance 7 Digital Asset Management Market, by Business Function7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Business Function: COVID-19 Impact on the Market7.2 Human Resources7.2.1 Human Resources: Market Drivers7.3 Sales and Marketing7.3.1 Sales and Marketing: Digital Asset Management Market Driver7.4 Information Technology7.4.1 Information Technology: Market Driver7.5 Others 8 Digital Asset Management Market, by Organization Size8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact on the Market8.2 Large Enterprises8.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Driver8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises8.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Driver 9 Digital Asset Management Market, by Deployment Type9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Deployment Type: COVID-19 Impact on the Market9.2 On-Premises9.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers9.3 Cloud9.3.1 Cloud: Digital Asset Management Market Drivers 10 Digital Asset Management Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact on the Market10.2 Retail and e-Commerce10.2.1 Retail and e-Commerce: Market Drivers10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance10.3.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance: Digital Asset Management Market Driver10.4 Manufacturing10.4.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers10.5 Information Technology and Telecom10.5.1 IT and Telecom: Market Drivers10.6 Media and Entertainment10.6.1 Media and Entertainment: Digital Asset Management Market Driver10.7 Government and Public Sector10.7.1 Government and Public Sector: Market Drivers10.8 Travel and Hospitality10.8.1 Travel and Hospitality: Market Drivers10.9 Healthcare10.9.1 Healthcare: Digital Asset Management Market Drivers10.10 Other Verticals 11 Digital Asset Management Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 Asia-Pacific11.5 Middle East and Africa11.6 Latin America 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Evaluation Framework12.3 Market Share of Top Players12.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players12.5 Key Market Developments12.5.1 Product/Solution Launches and Enhancements12.5.2 Acquisitions12.5.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations 13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology13.2.1 Stars13.2.2 Emerging Leaders13.2.3 Pervasive13.2.4 Others13.3 Digital Asset Management Company Evaluation Matrix, 202013.4 Company Profiles13.4.1 Adobe13.4.2 OpenText13.4.3 Cognizant13.4.4 Aprimo13.4.5 Bynder13.4.6 Sitecore13.4.7 Widen13.4.8 MediaBeacon13.4.9 CELUM13.4.10 Nuxeo13.4.11 Canto13.4.12 Wedia13.4.13 Digizuite13.4.14 Censhare13.4.15 Cloudinary13.4.16 MediaValet13.4.17 Northplains13.4.18 BrandMaker13.4.19 Brandfolder13.4.20 Bright13.4.21 MarcomCentral13.4.22 Extensis13.5 Startup Evaluation Matrix, 201913.5.1 Progressive Companies13.5.2 Responsive Companies13.5.3 Dynamic Companies13.5.4 Starting Blocks13.6 Startup Profiles13.6.1 IntelligenceBank13.6.2 Filecamp 14 Adjacent Market 15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwudfg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-industry-for-digital-asset-management-is-expected-to-reach-6-billion-by-2025-301182615.html

SOURCE Research and Markets