The Worldwide Industry For Certificate Authority Is Expected To Reach $285.7 Million By 2030

The global certificate authority market generated a revenue of $81.7 million in 2019 and is predicted to attain a value of $285.7 million in 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% between 2020 and 2030. The key factors fueling the advancement of the market are the rising public awareness about protected and secure web access, increasing penetration of the internet, surging number of transactions that require authentication and a secure connection, and the growing requirement for creating trust among online customers.

Besides the aforementioned factors, the thriving e-commerce industry, the increasing digitization in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry, growing utilization of online documentation, and the soaring security requirements are also propelling the expansion of the market. With the booming online customer base in several countries, the requirement for secure services and transactions is rising rapidly. Moreover, businesses these days are focusing more on improving customer trust in their brands, in order to attain higher customer engagement.Customers nowadays have a wide range of options, with regards to products and services, to choose from, owing to which, it is extremely necessary for companies to build customer trust and loyalty and improve their query resolution processes. Apart from this, it is also very important for businesses to enhance the security of their websites in order to establish trust with customers. As a result, many companies are increasingly using SSL certificates, which authenticate the identity of their websites.The certificate authority market is divided, under the end user segment, into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, government, retail and consumer goods, education, healthcare, and travel and hospital categories. Amongst these, the healthcare category is predicted to demonstrate the highest growth rate in the market in the future years. In healthcare facilities such as clinics and hospitals, vast amounts of sensitive and confidential data are stored, which makes the adoption of digital certificates absolutely necessary for healthcare websites.Besides enhancing the security of the website, digital certificates such as SSL certificates ensure that the website gets a good search engine ranking, which makes it easily discoverable through organic search. The market is also categorized, on the basis of component, into service and certificate type. Of these, the certificate type category recorded higher growth in the market in the years gone by, as per the findings the publisher.Globally, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) certificate authority market would exhibit the highest growth rate in the forthcoming years, according to the publisher. This would be a result of the surging penetration of the IoT and the mushrooming online customer base. With the development of smart city infrastructure in several cities and the adoption of advanced technologies such as deep learning and next-generation industrial automation in business operations, the usage of IoT is growing rapidly in the region.Thus, it can be said with certainty that the market would demonstrate huge growth across the world in the upcoming years, primarily because of the growing digitization of business operations in various industries and the increasing popularity of online transactions and other operations around the world. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Research Scope1.1 Research Objectives1.2 Market Definition1.3 Analysis Period1.4 Market Size Breakdown by Segment1.4.1 Market size by component1.4.2 Market size by SSL certificate validation type1.4.3 Market size by organization1.4.4 Market size by end user1.4.5 Market size by region1.5 Market Data Reporting Unit1.5.1 Value1.6 Key Stakeholders Chapter 2 Research Methodology2.1 Secondary Research2.1.1 Paid2.1.2 Unpaid2.1.3 Publisher Database2.2 Primary Research2.3 Market Size Estimation2.4 Data Triangulation2.5 Currency Conversion Rates2.6 Assumptions for the Study2.7 Notes and Caveats Chapter 3 Executive Summary3.1 Global Market Summary3.2 North America Market Summary3.3 Europe Market Summary3.4 APAC Market Summary3.5 LATAM Market Summary3.6 MEA Market Summary Chapter 4 Market Indicators4.1 Individuals Using the Internet (% of Total Population)4.2 Internet Users, by Country4.3 Smartphone Adoption, by Region4.4 Number of Identity Theft, Fraud, and Other Cybercrime Reports In the U.S., in Millions (2010-2019) Chapter 5 Industry Outlook5.1 Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Trends5.2.2 Drivers5.2.3 Restraints/challenges5.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers/restraints5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4.1 Bargaining power of buyers5.4.2 Bargaining power of suppliers5.4.3 Intensity of rivalry5.4.4 Threat of new entrants5.4.5 Threat of substitutes5.5 Impact of COVID-195.5.1 COVID-19 scenario Chapter 6 Global Market6.1 Overview6.2 Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)6.2.1 Certificate type market revenue (2014-2030)6.2.1.1 SSL certificate validation market revenue, by type (2014-2030)6.2.2 Service market revenue (2014-2030)6.2.2.1 Service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)6.3 Market Revenue, by Organization (2014-2030)6.3.1 Large enterprises market revenue (2014-2030)6.3.2 Small- and medium-sized enterprises market revenue (2014-2030)6.4 Market Revenue, by End User (2014-2030)6.4.1 Retail and consumer goods market revenue (2014-2030)6.4.2 BFSI market revenue (2014-2030)6.4.3 Government market revenue (2014-2030)6.4.4 IT and telecommunications market revenue (2014-2030)6.4.5 Healthcare market revenue (2014-2030)6.4.6 Education market revenue (2014-2030)6.4.7 Travel and hospitality market revenue (2014-2030)6.5 Market Revenue, by Region (2014-2030) Chapter 7 North America Market7.1 Overview7.2 Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)7.2.1 Certificate type market revenue, by type (2014-2030)7.2.1.1 SSL certificate validation market revenue, by type (2014-2030)7.2.2 Service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)7.3 Market Revenue, by Organization (2014-2030)7.4 Market Revenue, by End User (2014-2030)7.5 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)7.5.1 U.S. Market Revenue (2014-2030)7.5.2 Canada Market Revenue (2014-2030) Chapter 8 Europe Market8.1 Overview8.2 Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)8.2.1 Certificate type market revenue, by type (2014-2030)8.2.1.1 SSL certificate validation market revenue, by type (2014-2030)8.2.2 Service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)8.3 Market Revenue, by Organization (2014-2030)8.4 Market Revenue, by End User (2014-2030)8.5 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)8.5.1 U.K. market revenue (2014-2030)8.5.2 Germany market revenue (2014-2030)8.5.3 France market revenue (2014-2030)8.5.4 Italy market revenue (2014-2030)8.5.5 Spain market revenue (2014-2030) Chapter 9 APAC Market9.1 Overview9.2 Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)9.2.1 Certificate type market revenue, by type (2014-2030)9.2.1.1 SSL certificate validation market revenue, by type (2014-2030)9.2.2 Service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)9.3 Market Revenue, by Organization (2014-2030)9.4 Market Revenue, by End User (2014-2030)9.5 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)9.5.1 China market revenue (2014-2030)9.5.2 Japan market revenue (2014-2030)9.5.3 South Korea market revenue (2014-2030)9.5.4 India market revenue (2014-2030)9.5.5 Australia market revenue (2014-2030) Chapter 10 LATAM Market10.1 Overview10.2 Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)10.2.1 Certificate type market revenue, by type (2014-2030)10.2.1.1 SSL certificate validation market revenue, by type (2014-2030)10.2.2 Service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)10.3 Market Revenue, by Organization (2014-2030)10.4 Market Revenue, by End User (2014-2030)10.5 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)10.5.1 Brazil market revenue (2014-2030)10.5.2 Mexico market revenue (2014-2030) Chapter 11 MEA MARKET11.1 Overview11.2 Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)11.2.1 Certificate type market revenue, by type (2014-2030)11.2.1.1 SSL certificate validation market revenue, by type (2014-2030)11.2.2 Service market revenue, by type (2014-2030)11.3 Market Revenue, by Organization (2014-2030)11.4 Market Revenue, by End User (2014-2030)11.5 Market Revenue, by Country (2014-2030)11.5.1 Saudi Arabia market revenue (2014-2030)11.5.2 South Africa market revenue (2014-2030)11.5.3 U.A.E. market revenue (2014-2030) Chapter 12 Major Markets: Segment Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 U.S. Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)12.2.1 U.S. certificate type market revenue, by Type (2014-2030)12.3 U.K. Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)12.3.1 U.K. certificate type market revenue, by Type (2014-2030)12.4 China Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)12.4.1 China certificate type market revenue, by Type (2014-2030)12.5 Germany Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)12.5.1 Germany certificate type market revenue, by Type (2014-2030)12.6 Japan Market Revenue, by Component (2014-2030)12.6.1 Japan certificate type market revenue, by Type (2014-2030) Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 List of Market Players and Their Offerings13.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players13.3 Competitive Analysis of Key Players13.4 Product Analysis of Key Players13.5 Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players13.5.1 Product launches13.5.2 Partnerships13.5.3 Other developments Chapter 14 Company Profiles14.1 DigiCert Inc.14.1.1 Business overview14.1.2 Product/service offerings14.2 Sectigo Ltd.14.2.1 Business overview14.2.2 Product/service offerings14.3 GMO GlobalSign Ltd.14.3.1 Business overview14.3.2 Product/service offerings14.4 GoDaddy Inc.14.4.1 Business overview14.4.2 Product/service offerings14.4.3 Key financial summary14.5 CERTUM PCC14.5.1 Business overview14.5.2 Product/service offerings14.6 IdenTrust Inc.14.6.1 Business overview14.6.2 Product/service offerings14.7 Entrust Datacard Corporation14.7.1 Business overview14.7.2 Product/service offerings14.8 ACTALIS S.p.A.14.8.1 Business overview14.8.2 Product/service offerings14.9 Trustwave Holdings Inc.14.9.1 Business overview14.9.2 Product/service offerings14.10 WISeKey International Holding AG14.10.1 Business overview14.10.2 Product/service offerings14.10.3 Key financial summary Chapter 15 Appendix15.1 Abbreviations15.2 Sources and References15.3 About the Analyst15.4 Related ReportsFor more information about this report visit 