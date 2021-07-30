The Worldwide Indoor Flooring Industry Is Expected To Reach $210 Billion By 2028

DUBLIN, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Indoor Flooring Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Ceramic Tiles, Carpet, Vinyl Linoleum & Rubber, Wood & Laminate, and Others) and End user (Residential and Non-Residential)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global indoor flooring market was valued at US$ 146.90 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% from 2020 to 2028 to reach US$ 210.66 billion by 2028.

Indoor flooring has waterproof, anti-static, scratch resistance, and anti-skid properties, among others. Due to these properties, it is favoured in industrial and construction sectors. Indoor flooring protects the concrete, tiles, and other surfaces onto which it is installed. It is responsible for extending the life of underlying floor bases. It is inert to oils, detergents, and cleaners. Indoor flooring is also used to improve the aesthetic appeal of the floor. It is available in various colors, shades, and textures. Ceramic tiles, carpets, vinyl rolls, and other indoor flooring products are used on surfaces. The aesthetic appeal of colorful indoor flooring products is expected to drive the market for applications in new housing projects and the renovation of old houses. The seamless floor's aesthetic appeal is expected to entice buyers towards indoor flooring products during the forecast period. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Indoor Flooring MarketThe COVID-19 outbreak has significantly impacted infrastructure development and the global economy. International response to the rapid disruption to key infrastructure sectors and industries is ongoing. According to the latest situation report from World Health Organization, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy are among the worst affected countries due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The outbreak first began in Wuhan ( China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread across the globe. The COVID-19 crisis has affected the industries worldwide. The global economy was adversely affected in 2020, which is likely to continue in 2021. The pandemic has disturbed indoor flooring businesses and suppliers around the globe. Market players experienced disruptions in their operations, and they are likely to face consequences till mid-2021. The factory shutdowns, trade bans, and border lockdowns have adversely affected the indoor flooring industry. On the flipper side, the market is opening in 2021 so it expected to gain traction in the near future. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Indoor Flooring - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology

4. Indoor Flooring Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 Asia Pacific4.2.4 Middle East & Africa4.2.5 South America4.3 Ecosystem Analysis4.4 Expert Opinions 5. Indoor Flooring Market - Key Industry Dynamics5.1 Key Drivers5.1.1 Rise in Number of Commercial and Residential Construction Projects5.1.2 Surge in Product Innovations and Launches5.2 Key Restraints5.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations5.2.2 High Installation and Maintenance Costs5.3 Key Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing Use of Floor Coatings in Sports Complexes5.4 Key Future Trends:5.4.1 Advancements in Indoor Flooring Materials5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 6. Indoor Flooring - Global Market Analysis6.1 Indoor Flooring Market Global Overview6.2 Indoor Flooring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking 7. Indoor Flooring Market Analysis- By Type7.1 Overview7.2 Indoor Flooring Market, by Type (2018 and 2028)7.3 Ceramic Tiles7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Ceramic Tiles: Indoor Flooring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)7.4 Carpet7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Carpets: Indoor Flooring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)7.5 Vinyl Linoleum and Rubber7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Vinyl Linoleum and Rubber: Indoor Flooring Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)7.6 Wood and Laminate7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Wood and Laminate: Indoor Flooring Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)7.7 Others7.7.1 Overview7.7.2 Others: Indoor Flooring Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion) 8. Indoor Flooring Market Analysis - By End User8.1 Overview8.2 Indoor Flooring Market, by End User (2018 and 2028)8.3 Residential8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Residential: Indoor Flooring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Billion)8.4 Non-Residential8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Non-Residential: Indoor Flooring Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion) 9. Indoor Flooring Market - Geographic Analysis 10. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak10.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Indoor Flooring Market10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic10.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 11. Industry Landscape11.1 Strategy and Business Planning11.2 Product news11.3 Merger and Acquisition 12. Company Profiles12.1 Forbo International SA12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.1.6 Key Developments12.2 Mats Inc12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.2.6 Key Developments12.3 Tarkett12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.3.6 Key Developments12.4 Armstrong Flooring, Inc.12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.4.6 Key Developments12.5 Beaulieu International Group12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.5.6 Key Developments12.6 Ecore International12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.6.6 Key Developments12.7 Interface, Inc.12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.7.6 Key Developments12.8 Toli Corporation12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.8.6 Key Developments12.9 Mohawk Industries, Inc.12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.9.6 Key Developments12.10 Shaw Industries Group, Inc.12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis12.10.6 Key Developments 13. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hhqtlc

