The Worldwide In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Industry Is Expected To Reach $1.4 Billion By 2026

The global IVD quality control market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from USD 1.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. IVD testing plays a significant role in clinical decision-making.

The product & service segment holds the highest share of the total IVD quality control market during the forecast period

Based on product & service, the IVD quality control market is segmented into quality control products, data management solutions, and quality assurance services. The quality control products segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD quality control market in 2020.The increasing number of accredited laboratories and mandates for the use of quality controls from regulatory bodies to ensure the accuracy of diagnostic test results are driving the growth of the IVD quality control products market.

Serum based controls drive the growth of the quality control products segment during the forecast period

Based on type, the IVD quality control products market is segmented into serum/plasma-based controls, whole blood-based controls, urine-based controls, and others. Serum/plasma-based controls are highly preferred by laboratories; this segment accounted for the largest share of the quality control products market in 2020.The greater uptake of serum/plasma-based quality controls among laboratories and the wide application areas of these controls for various IVD tests are driving the market growth.

Molecular diagnostics segment accounted for the highest CAGR of the global IVD quality control market

Based on technology, the IVD quality control market is broadly segmented into clinical chemistry, immunochemistry, hematology, coagulation & hemostasis, microbiology, molecular diagnostics, and other technologies. The molecular diagnostics segment has the highest CAGR for the forecast period.With the increased non-communicable disease burden, molecular diagnostic tests have been used in the field of oncology widely. Technological advancement in the field of molecular diagnostics is another driver for the growth of this industry.

Third-party controls accounted for the highest share for the IVD quality control market

Based on manufacturer, the IVD quality control market is segmented into third-party controls and OEM controls. The third-party controls segment accounted for the largest share of the global IVD quality control market in 2020.The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of third-party quality controls across the globe to verify the accuracy and reliability of tests.

Based on end users, hospitals accounted for the highest share of the global IVD quality control market during the forecast period

The key end users of IVD quality controls studied in this report include hospitals, clinical laboratories, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the IVD quality control market in 2020, owing to the large volume of diagnostic tests carried out in hospitals.

North America is expected to account for the highest share for players operating in the global IVD quality control market

Geographically, the global IVD quality control market studied in this report is divided into five major regions- North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the global IVD quality control market, followed by Europe.The APAC region has the highest CAGR of the global IVD quality control market. The Asia Pacific is considered the most lucrative market for IVD quality controls, owing to the region's large patient population and rising healthcare needs.Market players are focusing on improving laboratory test quality in emerging APAC countries by working with local government bodies, agencies, and academic societies to offer external QC for standardizing laboratory testing procedures and ensure accuracy.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 IVD Quality Control Market Overview4.2 APAC: IVD Quality Control Market, by Technology and Country (2020)4.3 IVD Quality Control Market: Geographic Mix4.4 IVD Quality Control Market: Developed vs Developing Markets

5 Market Overview5.1 Market Dynamics5.1.1 Market Drivers5.1.1.1 Increasing number of accredited clinical laboratories5.1.1.2 Growing adoption of third-party quality controls5.1.1.3 Rising demand for external quality assessment support5.1.1.4 Rising geriatric population and subsequent growth in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases5.1.1.5 Increasing adoption of Poc instruments in developed regions5.1.2 Market Restraints5.1.2.1 Additional costs and budget constraints in hospitals and laboratories5.1.2.2 Unfavorable reimbursement scenario for IVD tests5.1.3 Market Opportunities5.1.3.1 Rising demand for multi-analyte controls5.1.4 Market Challenges5.1.4.1 Stringent product approval process5.1.4.2 Lack of regulations for clinical laboratory accreditation in several emerging countries5.2 Industry Trends5.2.1 Lyophilized/Freeze-Dried Controls5.2.2 Trends On Analyte Source: Human Vs. Animal Origin5.2.3 Consolidation of Laboratories5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Supply Chain Analysis5.5 Ecosystem Market Map5.6 Porter's Five forces Analysis5.7 Regulatory Analysis5.8 Impact of COVID-19 On the IVD Quality Control Market5.9 Patent Analysis5.9.1 Patent Publication Trends for IVD Quality Controls5.9.2 Insights: Jurisdiction and Top Applicant Analysis5.10 Technology Analysis

6 IVD Quality Control Market, by Product and Service6.1 Introduction6.2 Quality Control Products6.2.1 Serum/Plasma-Based Controls6.2.1.1 Greater stability and accuracy of diagnostic test results to increase the demand for serum/plasma-based controls6.2.2 Whole Blood-Based Controls6.2.2.1 Rising need to ensure high-quality clinical test results to drive the whole blood-based controls market6.2.3 Urine-Based Controls6.2.3.1 The growing incidence of kidney diseases increase the need for urine-based controls6.2.4 Other Controls6.3 Data Management Solutions6.3.1 Rising Focus On Improving the Analytical Performance of Clinical Laboratories To Support Market Growth6.4 Quality Assurance Services6.4.1 Growing Need for Performance Assessment of Clinical Laboratories To Increase the Demand for Quality Assurance Services

7 IVD Quality Control Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Immunochemistry7.2.1 Focus On Monitoring the Precision of Immunoassay Tests To Drive the Adoption of Immunoassay Controls7.3 Clinical Chemistry7.3.1 Rising Incidence of Lifestyle Diseases To Provide Opportunities for Market Growth7.4 Molecular Diagnostics7.4.1 Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases To Drive the Demand for Molecular Diagnostic Controls7.5 Microbiology7.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Automated Clinical Microbiology Testing Instruments To Support Market Growth7.6 Hematology7.6.1 Need for Accuracy In Hematological Test Results To Drive Reliance On Hematology Quality Controls7.7 Coagulation & Hemostasis7.7.1 Growing Number of Cardiovascular Surgeries To Drive the Need for Coagulation & Hemostasis Testing7.8 Other Technologies

8 IVD Quality Control Market, by Manufacturer8.1 Introduction8.2 Third-Party Controls8.2.1 Independent Controls8.2.1.1 Increased preference for independent controls to fuel market growth8.2.2 Instrument-Specific Controls8.2.2.1 Usage limitations to subdue market growth rate in favor of independent controls8.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer Controls8.3.1 OEM Controls To Witness Lower Adoption As they Are Less Sensitive To Qc-Related Issues

9 IVD Quality Control Market, by End User9.1 Introduction9.2 Hospitals9.2.1 Huge Volume of IVD Procedures Performed In Hospitals To Drive Market Growth9.3 Clinical Laboratories9.3.1 Growing Number of Accredited Laboratories To Drive the Market9.4 Academic and Research Institutes9.4.1 Rising Focus On Accurate Research Results To Drive Market Growth9.5 Other End Users

10 IVD Quality Control Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Key Player Strategies11.3 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players11.4 Market Share Analysis11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant11.5.1 Stars11.5.2 Emerging Leaders11.5.3 Pervasive Players11.5.4 Participants11.6 R&D Expenditure11.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant for Start-Ups11.7.1 Progressive Companies11.7.2 Dynamic Companies11.7.3 Starting Blocks11.7.4 Responsive Companies11.8 Company Product Footprint11.9 Geographic Footprint of the Major Players In the IVD Quality Control Market11.10 Competitive Scenario11.10.1 Product Launches11.10.2 Deals11.10.3 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.12.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.12.1.3 Randox Laboratories Ltd.12.1.4 LGC Limited12.1.5 Roche Diagnostics12.1.6 Abbott Laboratories12.1.7 Siemens Healthineers12.1.8 Quidel Corporation12.1.9 Danaher Corporation 12.1.10 Sysmex Corporation 12.1.11 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 12.1.12 Bio-Techne Corporation 12.1.13 Seegene Inc. 12.1.14 Qnostics 12.1.15 Microbiologics, Inc. 12.1.16 Zeptometrix Corporation 12.1.17 Fortress Diagnostics 12.1.18 Microbix Biosystems Inc. 12.1.19 Grifols, S.A. 12.1.20 Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc.12.2 Other Players12.2.1 Helena Laboratories Corporation12.2.2 Streck, Inc.12.2.3 Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc. (MMQCI)12.2.4 Sun Diagnostics, Llc12.2.5 Sero AS

13 Appendix

