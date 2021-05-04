The Worldwide Hydrogen Aircraft Industry Is Expected To Reach $1.4 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Aircraft Market by Power Source (Hydrogen Combustion, Hydrogen Fuel Cell), Platform (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Air Taxis, and Business Jets), Range, Passenger Capacity, Technology, and Region - Global...

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hydrogen Aircraft Market by Power Source (Hydrogen Combustion, Hydrogen Fuel Cell), Platform (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Air Taxis, and Business Jets), Range, Passenger Capacity, Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydrogen aircraft market is estimated to be USD 143 million in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 1,411 million in 2025 to USD 7,427 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.9% from 2025 to 2030.

The aviation industry contributes significantly towards carbon emissions with approximately 2.5% of the global CO2 emissions. Since the massive reduction of air traffic due to COVID-19, industry stakeholders are making efforts in the decarbonization of the aviation industry. This is of concern for governments in the European Union (EU) particularly Germany, UK, and France. Governments of these nations have formulated their own National Hydrogen Strategies with a focus on the decarbonization of transportation and aviation. Based on power source, hydrogen fuel cell segment is projected to lead hydrogen aircraft market during the forecast period

Based on power source, the hydrogen aircraft market is segmented into hydrogen combustion based and hydrogen fuel cell based. The hydrogen fuel cell segment is expected to dominate the market as hydrogen fuel cells are widely commercialized and can be easily sourced.

Based on passenger capacity, up to 4 passengers segment projected to dominate hydrogen aircraft market during the forecast period

Based on passenger capacity, the hydrogen aircraft market has been segmented into up to 4 passengers, 5 to 10 passengers, and more than 10 passengers. The up to 4 passengers segment leads the market. It is because the unmanned hydrogen aircraft lead the market currently which means that the aircraft carries no passengers.

Based on range, the up to 20 km segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on range, the hydrogen aircraft market is segmented into up to 20 km, 20 km to 100 km, and more than 100 km. the up to 20 km segment dominates the market. This is because the hydrogen aircraft market is dominated by UAVs, surveillance drones, etc. that do not need to travel long distances.

Based on platform, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on the platform, the hydrogen aircraft market has been segmented into unmanned aerial vehicles, air taxis, and business jets. The unmanned aerial vehicles segment is expected to dominate the market. This is since the hydrogen aircraft market is still in the developing stage and unmanned aircraft like drones and other unmanned military and surveillance aircraft make an overwhelmingly large proportion of the market.

Based on technology, the hybrid electric aircraft segment accounts for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on technology, the hydrogen aircraft market is segmented into fully hydrogen powered aircraft and hybrid electric aircraft. The fully hydrogen powered aircraft uses hydrogen fuel as the sole power source while the hybrid electric aircraft uses both, hydrogen, and batteries as power source. The market is currently dominated by hybrid electric aircraft. This is because the fully hydrogen powered aircrafts are in the developing stage and hydrogen fuel cells are already commercialized in automotive sector which makes their adoption in Aerospace and Defense feasible.

North America accounted for the largest share in 2020

The hydrogen aircraft market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global market in 2020. Major developments and start-ups in unmanned hydrogen aircraft like UAVs and surveillance drones has enabled the North America to stay at the top of the share. Further developments expected in the fields of passenger and commercial hydrogen aircrafts will propel the growth of hydrogen aircraft market and North America is expected to retain its top position throughout the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Hydrogen Aircraft Market4.2 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Platform4.3 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Power Source4.4 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Focus of the Aviation Industry on Decarbonization5.2.1.2 Increasing Air Passenger Traffic Across the Globe5.2.1.3 Advantages of Hydrogen Aircraft Over Conventional Aircraft5.2.1.4 Hydrogen Offers Alternative Air Transportation Solutions5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with the Production of Hydrogen5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Development of Fuel Cell Technologies in the Aviation Industry5.2.3.2 Focus of Governments on the Development of Hydrogen Aircraft5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Retrofitting Existing Aircraft into Hydrogen Aircraft5.2.4.2 Storage of Hydrogen Fuel in Aircraft5.2.4.3 Sustainable Hydrogen Production for Aircraft5.3 Range/Scenarios5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Hydrogen Aircraft Market5.5 Trends/Disruption Impacting Customers' Business5.5.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Hydrogen Aircraft Market5.6 Selling Price Analysis5.7 Hydrogen Aircraft Market Ecosystem5.7.1 Prominent Companies5.7.2 Private and Small Enterprises5.7.3 End-users5.8 Value Chain Analysis5.9 Use Cases5.9.1 Hydrogen: a Future Fuel for Aviation5.9.2 Scientists Leading the Way in New-Generation Cleaner Air Travel5.9.3 France's Commitment for Hydrogen Deployment According to Its National Energy and Climate Plan (Necp)5.9.4 Fuel Cells for Non-Propulsion Applications5.10 Tariff Regulatory Landscape for Hydrogen Production5.11 Technology Analysis5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Expected Technology Roadmap of the Aviation Industry for the Future6.3 Developments in Hydrogen Aircraft6.4 Technological Advancements in the Aviation Industry6.4.1 Artificial Intelligence6.4.2 Big Data Analytics6.4.3 Internet of Things (Iot)6.5 Technology Trends in the Hydrogen Aircraft Market6.5.1 Hydrogen Combustion6.5.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell6.6 Impact of Megatrends6.7 Innovations and Patent Registrations, 2004 - 2016

7 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Power Source7.1 Introduction7.2 Hydrogen Combustion7.3 Hydrogen Fuel Cell

8 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Passenger Capacity8.1 Introduction8.2 Up to 4 Passengers8.3 5 to 10 Passengers8.4 More Than 10 Passengers

9 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Range9.1 Introduction9.2 Up to 20 Km9.3 20 Km to 100 Km9.4 More Than 100 Km

10 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Platform10.1 Introduction10.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles10.3 Air Taxis10.4 Business Jets

11 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Technology11.1 Introduction11.2 Fully Hydrogen Powered Aircraft11.2.1 Liquid Hydrogen Aircraft11.2.2 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Aircraft11.3 Hybrid Electric Aircraft

12 Hydrogen Aircraft Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.3 Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.5 Rest of the World

13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Introduction13.2 Ranking of Leading Players, 202013.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players, 202013.4 Competitive Overview13.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant13.6.1 Star13.6.2 Emerging Leader13.6.3 Pervasive13.6.4 Participant13.7 Hydrogen Aircraft Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startups)13.7.1 Progressive Companies13.7.2 Responsive Companies13.7.3 Dynamic Companies13.7.4 Starting Blocks13.8 Competitive Scenario13.8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions13.8.2 New Product Launches13.8.3 Contracts, Partnerships & Agreements13.8.4 Collaborations & Expansions

14 Company Profiles14.1 Key Players14.1.1 Airbus Se14.1.2 Aerovironment Inc.14.1.3 Aerodelft14.1.4 Skai (Under Alaka'I Technologies)14.1.5 Hes Energy Systems14.1.6 Pipistrel D.O.O14.1.7 Urban Aeronautics Ltd.14.1.8 Zeroavia Inc.14.1.9 Gkn Aerospace (Under Melrose Industries plc.) 14.1.10 Flyka 14.1.11 Apus Group14.2 Other Players14.2.1 Hypoint Inc.14.2.2 Honeywell International Inc.14.2.3 Intelligent Energy Holdings14.2.4 Plug Power Inc.14.2.5 Doosan Mobility Innovation14.2.6 Shanghai Pearl Hydrogen Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

15 Hydrogen Aircraft Adjacent Markets15.1 Autonomous Aircraft15.1.1 Market Definition15.1.2 Autonomous Aircraft Market, by End Use15.1.2.1 Commercial Aircraft15.1.2.1.1 Increasingly Autonomous Capability15.1.2.2 Cargo & Delivery Aircraft15.1.2.2.1 Package Pickup and Delivery, Cargo Transport15.1.2.3 Air Medical Services15.1.2.3.1 Emergency Medical Services in Remote, Non-Accessible, or Heavy Traffic Areas15.1.2.4 Passenger Air Vehicle15.1.2.4.1 Urban Air Mobility - Passenger Travel, Air Taxi15.1.2.5 Personal Air Vehicle15.1.2.5.1 One and Two Seater Aircraft for Intracity Travel15.1.2.6 Combat and Isr15.1.2.6.1 Military Operations with Autonomous Capabilities15.1.2.7 Others15.1.2.7.1 Agriculture, Science and Research, Survey, Mapping and Photography15.2 Urban Air Mobility15.2.1 Market Definition15.2.2 Urban Air Mobility Market, by Range15.2.3 Intercity (100 Kilometers to 400 Kilometers)15.2.4 Intracity (20 Kilometers to 100 Kilometers)

16 Appendix

