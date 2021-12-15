The Worldwide Horizontal Directional Drilling Industry Is Expected To Reach $14.86 Billion By 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Machine Type, by Parts (Rigs, Pipes, Bits, Reamers), by Application, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global horizontal directional drilling market size is estimated to reach USD 14.86 billion by 2028, expanding at an estimated CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising emphasis on minimizing the environmental impact of drilling and boring activities, rapid urbanization, and the inconvenience caused to the public due to the increased open-cut utility installations are some of the key factors driving the Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) market growth.Rising environmental concerns have contemplated regulatory bodies worldwide to create regulations that require organizations to minimize ecosystem exploitation. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) require that unconventional oil and gas exploration companies abide by the specified safety standards to minimize environmental damages, avoid occupational hazards, and ensure the management of wastewater and other wastes. Furthermore, increasing government investments in underground installations in utility and telecommunication sectors have increased the deployment of horizontal directional boring services. Subsequently, the complex data requirements, combined with the need for collaborative work operations at offshore and onshore sites, necessitate the high reliance of operators on robust telecommunications services. The rising need to offer better broadband connectivity and the demand for cloud-based services is compelling telecom operators to up their investments in modernized infrastructure, thereby contributing to the market growth.The COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the horizontal directional drilling machines industry due to workforce shortages and practical difficulties in implementing social distancing at equipment production sites. The consumption of diesel and petroleum products also reduced significantly in 2020 due to stringent movement restrictions, reducing the demand for upstream oil & gas activities. However, government bailouts are expected to help revive the oil and gas industry, which is one of the leading contributors to the global economy. This is expected to create a sluggish recovery trajectory of the pandemic-fed depression on the market over the years to come. Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Report Highlights

In terms of HDD machine type, the rotary steerable system segment is projected to register a CAGR of close to 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. The rising demand for mud rotary drilling that is capable to create smooth boreholes in unconsolidated rock formations is expected to create opportunities for the rotary steerable system machine type over the forecast period

In terms of end use, the oil and gas extraction segment dominated in 2020 with a revenue share of above 35.0% of the overall horizontal directional drilling services market. The prevalence of clean energy in an attempt to reduce the Green House Gas (GHG) emissions from fossil fuel consumption is likely to help in retaining the dominance of this segment over the forecast timeframe

Owing to the longer lifespan of most offshore projects, the offshore segment accounted for a higher revenue share of over 55.0% of the overall market in 2020

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope Chapter 2 Executive Summary Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope3.2 Market Definitions3.3 Global HDD Market Size and Growth Prospects3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis3.5 Market Dynamics3.5.1 Market driver analysis3.5.2 Market restraint/challenges analysis3.6 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.6.1 PORTER'S five forces analysis3.6.2 PEST analysis Chapter 4 HDD Machine Type Estimates and Trend Analysis4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)4.2 HDD Machine Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20284.3 Conventional4.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)4.4 Rotary steerable system4.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 5 HDD Machine Parts Estimates and Trend Analysis5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.2 HDD Machine Parts Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20285.3 Rigs5.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.4 Pipes5.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.5 Bits5.5.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028(USD Million)5.6 Reamers5.6.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.7 Others5.7.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6 HDD Rigs Type Estimates and Trend Analysis6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)6.2 HDD Rigs Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20286.3 Mini6.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)6.4 Midi6.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)6.5 Maxi6.5.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7 HDD Rigs Sales Estimates and Trend Analysis7.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)7.2 HDD Rigs sales movement analysis & market share, 2020 & 20287.3 New sales7.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)7.4 Aftermarket7.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 8 HDD Machines Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis Chapter 9 HDD Services Application Estimates and Trend Analysis9.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)9.2 Application movement analysis & market share, 2020 & 20289.3 Onshore9.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)9.4 Offshore9.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 10 HDD Services End Use Estimates and Trend Analysis10.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)10.2 End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 202810.3 Oil & Gas Extraction10.3.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)10.4 Utility10.4.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)10.5 Telecommunication10.5.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)10.6 Others10.6.1 Global market size estimates and forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 11 HDD Services Regional Estimates and Trend Analysis

Chapter 12 Competitive Analysis12.1 Recent Developments And Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants12.2 Company Categorization12.3 Vendor Landscape12.3.1 Key company analysis12.3.2. Company market positioning analysis Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 HDD Market-Company Profiles13.1.1 American Augers, Inc.13.1.1.1 Company overview13.1.1.2 Financial performance13.1.1.3 Service benchmarking13.1.1.4 Recent developments13.1.2 Barbco, Inc.13.1.2.1 Company overview13.1.2.2 Financial performance13.1.2.3 Service benchmarking13.1.2.4 Recent developments13.1.3 Creighton Rock Drill Ltd.13.1.3.1 Company overview13.1.3.2 Financial performance13.1.2.3 Service benchmarking13.1.2.4 Recent developments13.1.4 Direct Horizontal Drilling, Inc.13.1.4.1 Company overview13.1.4.2 Financial performance13.1.4.3 Service benchmarking13.1.4.4 Recent developments13.1.5 The Charles Machines Works, Inc. (Ditch Witch)13.1.5.1 Company overview13.1.5.2 Financial performance13.1.5.3 Service benchmarking13.1.5.4 Recent developments13.1.6 Ellingson Companies13.1.6.1 Company overview13.1.6.2 Financial performance13.1.6.3 Service benchmarking13.1.6.4 Recent developments13.1.7 Ferguson Michiana Inc.13.1.7.1 Company overview13.1.7.2 Financial performance13.1.7.3 Service benchmarking13.1.7.4 Recent developments13.1.8 Herrenknecht Ag13.1.8.1 Company overview13.1.8.2 Financial performance13.1.8.3 Service benchmarking13.1.8.4 Recent developments13.1.9 Laney Directional Drilling Co.13.1.9.1 Company overview13.1.9.2 Financial performance13.1.9.3 Service benchmarking13.1.9.4 Recent developments 13.1.10 Mccloskey International13.1.10.1 Company overview13.1.10.2 Financial performance13.1.10.3 Service benchmarking13.1.10.4 Recent developments 13.1.11 Mclaughlin Group, Inc.13.1.11.1 Company overview13.1.11.2 Financial performance13.1.11.3 Service benchmarking13.1.11.4 Recent developments 13.1.12 Nabors Industries Ltd.13.1.12.1 Company overview13.1.12.2 Financial performance13.1.12.3 Service benchmarking13.1.11.4 Recent developments 13.1.13 Nawtek GmbH13.1.13.1 Company overview13.1.13.2 Financial performance13.1.13.3 Service benchmarking13.1.14.4 Recent developments 13.1.14 Prime Drilling GmbH13.1.14.1 Company overview13.1.14.2 Financial performance13.1.14.3 Service benchmarking13.1.14.4 Recent developments 13.1.15 Vermeer Corporation13.1.15.1 Company overview13.1.15.2 Financial performance13.1.15.3 Service benchmarking13.1.15.4 Recent developments 13.1.16 The Toro Company13.1.16.1 Company overview13.1.16.2 Financial performance13.1.16.3 Service benchmarking13.1.16.4 Recent developments 13.1.17 UEA13.1.17.1 Company overview13.1.17.2 Financial performance13.1.17.3 Service benchmarking13.1.17.4 Recent developments 13.1.18 Horizontal Technology, Inc.13.1.18.1 Company overview13.1.18.2 Financial performance13.1.18.3 Service benchmarking13.1.18.4 Recent developments 13.1.19 Inrock Drilling Systems, Incorporated13.1.19.1 Company overview13.1.19.2 Financial performance13.1.19.3 Service benchmarking13.1.19.4 Recent developments 13.1.20 Midwest Underground Technology, Inc.13.1.20.1 Company overview13.1.20.2 Financial performance13.1.20.3 Service benchmarking13.1.20.4 Recent developments 13.1.21 Prime Horizontal13.1.21.1 Company overview13.1.21.2 Financial performance13.1.21.3 Service benchmarking13.1.21.4 Recent developments 13.1.22 Vector Magnetics LLC13.1.22.1 Company overview13.1.22.2 Financial performance13.1.22.3 Service benchmarking13.1.22.4 Recent developments 13.1.23 Savant Technology LLC13.1.23.1 Company overview13.1.23.2 Financial performance13.1.23.3 Service benchmarking13.1.23.4 Recent developments 13.1.24 Vmt Gmbh Gesellschaft Fur Vermessungstechnik13.1.24.1 Company overview13.1.24.2 Financial performance13.1.24.3 Service benchmarking13.1.24.4 Recent developments 13.1.25 Vision Directional Drilling13.1.25.1 Company overview13.1.25.2 Financial performance13.1.25.3 Service benchmarking13.1.25.4 Recent developments

