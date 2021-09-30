The Worldwide Healthcare IT Industry Is Expected To Reach $829.2 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare IT Market by Products & Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions, & HCIT Outsourcing Services), Components (Services, Software,Hardware), End-User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Healthcare IT market is projected to reach USD 829.2 billion by 2026 from USD 319.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 21.0% during the forecast period.

The growth in this market is driven by government mandates & support for healthcare IT solutions; rising use of big data in healthcare; high returns on investment associated with healthcare IT solutions; the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs; the growing demand for and use of HCIT solutions due to COVID-19; and the growing mHealth, telehealth, and remote patient monitoring markets. On the other hand, IT infrastructural constraints in developing countries, the high cost of deployment of HCIT solutions for small and medium-sized hospitals in emerging countries, and resistance from traditional healthcare providers.

The healthcare provider solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the Healthcare IT market in 2020

Based on products and services, the Healthcare IT market has been segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and HCIT outsourcing services. The factors attributing to the large revenue of the healthcare provider solutions segment include the need to control the growing healthcare costs and improve the efficiency of healthcare services by reducing medical errors.

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2021-2026)

North America accounted for the largest share of the Healthcare IT market in 2020. Stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare, the high adoption rate of HCIT technologies, regulatory requirements regarding patient safety, and the presence of a large number of IT companies in North America account for their larger market shares.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Healthcare It Market Overview4.2 Healthcare It Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities4.3 North America: Healthcare It Market, by Product & Service and Country (2020)4.4 Regional Mix: Healthcare It Market (2021-2026)4.5 Healthcare It Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Key Market Drivers5.2.1.1 Government Mandates & Support for Healthcare It Solutions5.2.1.2 Rising Use of Big Data5.2.1.3 High Returns on Investment Associated with Healthcare It Solutions5.2.1.4 Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs5.2.1.5 Growing Adoption of E-Prescribing, Telehealth, Mhealth, and Other Hcit Solutions due to COVID-195.2.1.6 Growing Mhealth, Telehealth, and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets5.2.2 Key Market Restraints5.2.2.1 It Infrastructural Constraints in Developing Countries5.2.2.2 High Cost of Deployment of Hcit Solutions for Small and Medium-Sized Hospitals in Emerging Countries5.2.2.3 Resistance from Traditional Healthcare Providers5.2.3 Key Market Opportunities5.2.3.1 Rising Use of Healthcare It Solutions in Outpatient Care Facilities5.2.3.2 Cloud-Based Ehr Solutions5.2.3.3 Shift Towards Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery5.2.4 Key Market Challenges5.2.4.1 Security Concerns5.2.4.2 Interoperability Issues5.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Healthcare It Market5.4 Pricing Analysis5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.6 Regulatory Analysis5.6.1 North America5.6.2 Europe5.6.3 Asia-Pacific5.6.4 Middle East & Africa5.6.5 Latin America5.7 Ecosystem Analysis

6 Industry Insights6.1 Evolution of Healthcare Information Technology in the US6.2 Industry Trends6.2.1 Technology Giants Entering the Healthcare It Market6.2.2 Big Data in Healthcare6.2.3 Cloud Computing6.2.4 Smart on Fhir6.3 Adoption Trends6.3.1 North America: Adoption Trends6.3.2 Europe: Adoption Trends6.3.3 Asia-Pacific: Adoption Trends6.3.4 Rest of the World: Adoption Trends6.4 Technology Analysis6.4.1 Machine Learning6.4.2 Artificial Intelligence6.4.3 Internet of Things6.4.4 Blockchain6.4.5 Augmented Reality6.5 Potential Healthcare It Technologies6.5.1 Ai Platforms6.5.2 App-Enabled Patient Portals6.5.3 Medical Device Data Integration into Care Delivery Processes6.6 Ai in Healthcare Market

7 Healthcare It Market, by Product & Service7.1 Introduction7.2 Healthcare Provider Solutions7.3 Healthcare Payer Solutions7.4 Hcit Outsourcing Services 8 Healthcare It Market, by Component8.1 Introduction8.2 Services8.2.1 Demand for Services Has Increased due to the Introduction of Complex Software8.3 Software8.3.1 Healthcare Organizations are Moving from On-Premise Models to Web- and Cloud-Based Models for Core Applications8.4 Hardware8.4.1 Need for Frequent Hardware Upgrades to Keep Up with Software Advancements is Driving Market Growth

9 Healthcare It Market, by End-user9.1 Introduction9.2 Healthcare Providers9.2.1 Hospitals9.2.1.1 Growing Need to Improve the Profitability of Healthcare Operations is Driving the Use of Hcit Tools in Hospitals9.2.2 Ambulatory Care Centers9.2.2.1 Supportive Government Norms and Incentives for Healthcare It Solutions and Services to Support Market Growth9.2.3 Home Healthcare Agencies & Assisted Living Facilities9.2.3.1 Growing Need for Long-Term Home Care to Drive Market Growth9.2.4 Diagnostic & Imaging Centers9.2.4.1 Growing Burden of Various Chronic Diseases to Propel Market Growth9.2.5 Pharmacies9.2.5.1 Hcit Solutions Help Pharmacies by Improving Workflows and Minimizing Error Occurrence9.3 Healthcare Payers9.3.1 Private Payers9.3.1.1 Solutions Such as Rcm Help Private Payers Increase Operational Efficiency9.3.2 Public Payers9.3.2.1 Focus on Developing Outcome-Based Payment Models Has Driven the Demand for Payer Hcit Solutions

10 Healthcare It Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win11.4 Competitive Benchmarking11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping11.5.1 Stars11.5.2 Emerging Leaders11.5.3 Pervasive Players11.5.4 Participants11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Other Companies11.6.1 Progressive Companies11.6.2 Dynamic Companies11.6.3 Starting Blocks11.6.4 Responsive Companies11.7 Competitive Scenario11.7.1 Product/Service Launches & Approvals11.7.2 Deals

12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Optum, Inc. (A Part of Unitedhealth Group)12.1.1.1 Business Overview12.1.1.2 Solutions & Services Offered12.1.1.3 Recent Developments12.1.1.4 SWOT Analysis12.1.1.5 Analyst's View12.1.1.5.1 Right to Win12.1.1.5.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.1.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats12.1.2 Cerner Corporation12.1.2.1 Business Overview12.1.2.2 Solutions & Services Offered12.1.2.3 Recent Developments12.1.2.4 SWOT Analysis12.1.2.5 Analyst's View12.1.2.5.1 Right to Win12.1.2.5.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.2.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats12.1.3 Cognizant12.1.3.1 Business Overview12.1.3.2 Solutions & Services Offered12.1.3.3 Recent Developments12.1.3.4 SWOT Analysis12.1.3.5 Analyst's View12.1.3.5.1 Right to Win12.1.3.5.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.3.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats12.1.4 Change Healthcare12.1.4.1 Business Overview12.1.4.2 Solutions & Services Offered12.1.4.3 Recent Developments12.1.4.4 SWOT Analysis12.1.4.5 Analyst's View12.1.4.5.1 Right to Win12.1.4.5.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.4.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats12.1.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.12.1.5.1 Business Overview12.1.5.2 Solutions & Services Offered12.1.5.3 Recent Developments12.1.5.4 SWOT Analysis12.1.5.5 Analyst's View12.1.5.5.1 Right to Win12.1.5.5.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.5.5.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats12.1.6 Epic Systems Corporation12.1.6.1 Business Overview12.1.6.2 Solutions & Services Offered12.1.6.3 Recent Developments12.1.6.4 Analyst's View12.1.6.4.1 Right to Win12.1.6.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.7 Dell Technologies, Inc.12.1.7.1 Business Overview12.1.7.2 Solutions & Services Offered12.1.7.3 Analyst's View12.1.8 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.12.1.8.1 Business Overview12.1.8.2 Solutions & Services Offered12.1.8.3 Recent Developments12.1.8.4 Analyst's View12.1.8.4.1 Right to Win12.1.8.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.8.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats12.1.9 Athenahealth (A Part of Veritas Capital)12.1.9.1 Business Overview12.1.9.2 Solutions & Services Offered12.1.9.3 Recent Developments12.1.9.4 Analyst's View12.1.9.4.1 Right to Win12.1.9.4.2 Strategic Choices Made 12.1.10 GE Healthcare12.1.10.1 Business Overview12.1.10.2 Solutions & Services Offered12.1.10.3 Recent Developments12.1.10.4 Analyst's View12.1.10.4.1 Right to Win12.1.10.4.2 Strategic Choices Made12.1.10.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats 12.1.11 Oracle Corporation12.1.11.1 Business Overview12.1.11.2 Solutions & Services Offered12.1.11.3 Recent Developments12.1.11.4 Analyst's View 12.1.12 Wipro Limited12.1.12.1 Business Overview12.1.12.2 Solutions & Services Offered12.1.12.3 Recent Developments12.1.12.4 Analyst's View 12.1.13 IBM12.1.13.1 Business Overview12.1.13.2 Solutions & Services Offered12.1.13.3 Recent Developments12.1.13.4 Analyst's View 12.1.14 Eclinical Works12.1.14.1 Business Overview12.1.14.2 Solutions & Services Offered12.1.14.3 Recent Developments12.1.14.4 Analyst's View 12.1.15 Infor12.1.15.1 Business Overview12.1.15.2 Solutions & Services Offered12.1.15.3 Recent Developments12.1.15.4 Analyst's View12.2 Other Players12.2.1 Conduent12.2.2 Conifer Health Solutions, LLC12.2.3 Nuance Communications, Inc.12.2.4 3M12.2.5 Sas Institute, Inc.12.2.6 Carestream Health12.2.7 Inovalon12.2.8 Practice Fusion, Inc.12.2.9 Intersystems Corporation 12.2.10 Tata Consultancy Services

13 Appendix

