The Worldwide Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Industry Is Expected To Reach $44.5 Billion By 2026

The healthcare artificial intelligence market is expected to reach USD 44.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 46.21%.Several pharmaceutical companies are implementing innovative technologies to boost their growth in the global healthcare industry. Collaboration of GSK with Exscientia identified a small compound for targeted therapeutics and its characteristics towards the specific target using the AI platform. AI is becoming an incredible platform in the pharmaceutical industry.

For instance, Novartis announced Microsoft as a strategic partner in AI and data science to set up an AI innovation lab. Since the last year, over 50+ companies have got machine learning and AI algorithms approvals. During the COVID-19 pandemic, AI played a significant role in the healthcare industry. An analytics study by Accenture combined with clinical applications demonstrated the potential of AI to reduce approximately USD 150 billion per annum by 2026 in the US healthcare system.The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the healthcare artificial intelligence market during the forecast period:

Increase in patient volume & complexities associated with data fueling demand for AI.

The shrinking operational workforce in healthcare facilities propelling the need for AI.

Technological advancement & innovations in AI influencing end-users in the market.

Rising Investment in advanced drug discovery & development process augmenting the adoption of AI.

Key Highlights

The healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest market share with around 48% compared to others in 2020.

According to the research, the publisher estimated that APAC would witness the highest growth in the healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) market during the forecast period.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present healthcare artificial intelligence market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Vendor Analysis

Giant players are focusing on pursuing organic growth strategies to enhance their product portfolio in the healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) market. Several initiatives by the players will complement growth strategies, which are gaining traction among end-users in the market. Rising growth of startups collaborating with key vendors in promoting their artificial intelligence in healthcare applications creating heavy competition in the market.

Key Questions Answered:1. How big is the healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) market?2. Which region has the highest share in the healthcare artificial intelligence market?3. Who are the key players in the healthcare AI market?4. What are the latest market trends in the healthcare artificial intelligence market?5. What is the use of AI in the healthcare market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.1.1 Inclusions4.1.2 Exclusions4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Component4.3.2 Market Segmentation By Application4.3.3 Market Segmentation By Technology4.3.4 Market Segmentation By End-User4.3.5 Market Segmentation By Geography 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market At A Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1 Rising Investments In Advanced Drug Discovery & Development Processes8.2 Mergers, Acquisitions, & Collaborations With Life Science & Medical Device Companies8.3 Influx/Emergence Of Many Startups In The Healthcare AI Industry 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1 Increase In Patient Volume & Complexities Associated With Data9.2 Shrinking Operational Workforce In Healthcare Facilities9.3 Technological Advancements & Innovations In AI9.4 Growing Need To Reduce Healthcare Costs Using It & AI Technologies 10 Market Restraints10.1 High Installation & Implementation Cost Of AI & Related Platforms10.2 Lack Of Skilled AI Workforce & Resistance Among Healthcare Professionals10.3 Stringent & Ambiguous Regulations For Healthcare Software & AI Technologies10.4 Absence Of Interoperability Among Commercially Available Ai Solutions Coupled With Data Privacy Issues 11 Market Landscape11.1 Market Overview11.2 Market Size & Forecast11.3 Five Forces Analysis11.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants11.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers11.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers11.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry 12 Component12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2 Market Overview12.3 Hardware12.3.1 Market Overview12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast12.3.3 Hardware: Geography Segmentation12.4 Software & Services12.4.1 Market Overview12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast12.4.3 Software & Services: Geography Segmentation 13 Application13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 Hospital Workflow Management13.3.1 Market Overview13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast13.3.3 Hospital Workflow Management: Geography Segmentation13.4 Medical Imaging & Diagnosis13.4.1 Market Overview13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast13.4.3 Medical Imaging & Diagnosis: Geography Segmentation13.5 Drug Discovery & Precision Medicine13.5.1 Market Overview13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast13.5.3 Drug Discovery & Precision Medicine: Geography Segmentation13.6 Patient Management13.6.1 Market Overview13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast13.6.3 Patient Management: Geography Segmentation 14 Technology14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Machine Learning14.3.1 Market Overview14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast14.3.3 Machine Learning: Geography14.4 Querying Method14.4.1 Market Overview14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast14.4.3 Querying Method: Geography Segmentation14.5 Natural Language Processing14.5.1 Market Overview14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast14.5.3 Natural Language Processing: Geography Segmentation14.6 Other Technology14.6.1 Market Overview14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast14.6.3 Other Technology: Geography Segmentation 15 End-User15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Market Overview15.3 Healthcare Providers15.3.1 Market Overview15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast15.3.3 Healthcare Providers: Geography Segmentation15.4 Pharma-Biotech & Medical Device Companies15.4.1 Market Overview15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast15.4.3 Pharma-Biotech & Medical Device Companies: Geography Segmentation15.5 Payers15.5.1 Market Overview15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast15.5.3 Payers: Geography Segmentation15.6 Others15.6.1 Market Overview15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast15.6.3 Other End User: Market By Geography 16 Geography16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2 Geographic Overview 17 North America 18 Europe 19 APAC 20 Latin America 21 Middle East & Africa 22 Competitive Landscape22.1 Competition Overview22.2 Market Share Analysis22.2.1 Google22.2.2 IBM22.2.3 Intel22.2.4 Medtronic22.2.5 Microsoft22.2.6 NVIDIA22.2.7 Siemens Healthineers 23 Key Company Profiles23.1 GOOGLE23.1.1 Business Overview23.1.2 Product Offerings23.1.3 Key Strategies23.1.4 Key Strengths23.1.5 Key Opportunities23.2 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES (IBM)23.2.1 Business Overview23.2.2 Product Offerings23.2.3 Key Strategies23.2.4 Key Strengths23.2.5 Key Opportunities23.3 INTEL CORPORATION23.3.1 Business Overview23.3.2 Product Offerings23.3.3 Key Strategies23.3.4 Key Strengths23.3.5 Key Opportunities23.4 MEDTRONIC23.4.1 Business Overview23.4.2 Product Offerings23.4.3 Key Strategies23.4.4 Key Strengths23.4.5 Key Opportunities23.5 MICROSOFT CORPORATION23.5.1 Business Overview23.5.2 Product Offerings23.5.3 Key Strategies23.5.4 Key Strengths23.5.5 Key Opportunities23.6 NVIDIA CORPORATION23.6.1 Business Overview23.6.2 Product Offerings23.6.3 Key Strategies23.6.4 Key Strengths23.6.5 Key Opportunities23.7 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS23.7.1 Business Overview23.7.2 Product Offerings23.7.3 Key Strategies23.7.4 Key Strengths23.7.5 Key Opportunities 24 Other Prominent Vendors24.1 ARTERYS24.1.1 Business Overview24.1.2 Product Offerings24.2 CAPTION HEALTH24.2.1 Business Overview24.2.2 Product Offerings24.3 ENLITIC24.3.1 Business Overview24.3.2 Product Offerings24.4 CATALIA HEALTH24.4.1 Business Overview24.4.2 Product Offerings24.5 GENERAL VISION24.5.1 Business Overview24.5.2 Product Offerings24.6 PHILIPS24.6.1 Business Overview24.6.2 Product Offerings24.7 STRYKER24.7.1 Business Overview24.7.2 Product Offerings24.8 SHIMADZU RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS24.8.1 Business Overview24.8.2 Product Offerings24.9 GE HEALTHCARE24.9.1 Business Overview24.9.2 Product Offerings24.10 REMEDY MEDICAL24.10.1 Business Overview24.10.2 Product Offerings24.11 SUBTLE MEDICAL24.11.1 Business Overview24.11.2 Product Offerings24.12 NETBASE QUID24.12.1 Business Overview24.12.2 Product Offerings24.13 BIOSYMETRICS24.13.1 Business Overview24.13.2 Product Offerings24.14 SENSELY24.14.1 Business Overview24.14.2 Product Offerings24.15 INFORMAI24.15.1 Business Overview24.15.2 Product Offerings24.16 BIOCLINICA24.16.1 Business Overview24.16.2 Product Offerings24.17 OWKIN24.17.1 Business Overview24.17.2 Product Offerings24.18 BINAH.AI24.18.1 Business Overview24.18.2 Product Offerings24.19 ONCORA MEDICAL24.19.1 Business Overview24.19.2 Product Offerings24.20 QURE.AI TECHNOLOGIES24.20.1 Business Overview24.20.2 Product Offerings24.21 LUNIT24.21.1 Business Overview24.21.2 Product Offerings24.22 CARESYNTAX24.22.1 Business Overview24.22.2 Product Offerings24.23 ANJU SOFTWARE24.23.1 Business Overview24.23.2 Product Offerings24.24 IMAGIA CYBERNETICS24.24.1 Business Overview24.24.2 Product Offerings24.25 DEEP GENOMICS24.25.1 Business Overview24.25.2 Product Offerings24.26 WELLTOK INC.24.26.1 Business Overview24.26.2 Product Offerings24.27 MDLIVE24.27.1 Business Overview24.27.2 Product Offerings24.28 MAXQ AI24.28.1 Business Overview24.28.2 Product Offerings24.29 QVENTUS24.29.1 Business Overview24.29.2 Product Offerings24.30 WORKFUSION24.30.1 Business Overview24.30.2 Product Offerings 25 Report Summary25.1 Key Takeaways25.2 Strategic Recommendations 26 Quantitative Summary

27 Appendix

