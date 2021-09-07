The Worldwide Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Industry Is Expected To Reach $101.4 Million By 2031

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Market - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global haptic feedback surgical environment market was valued at $22.8 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $101.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.6%, during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Factors such as growing demand for technological advanced surgical robotic systems and simulators for medical training applications are fueling the growth of the market. However, the factors such as low dexterity and a limited workspace of a haptic device can restrict the growth of this market and, implementation of this technology within a medical device is a very complex and technical process.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the current scenario of the global haptic feedback surgical environment market?

What is the total market size and forecast (until 2031) for the global haptic feedback surgical environment market?

What is the addressable market size and forecast based on region?

What is the future of haptic technology in the healthcare domain?

What is the analyst's perspective on the importance of haptic technology?

What is the technology used for the haptic devices?

What is the pre-and post-COVID-19 scenario for the minimally invasive surgeries?

What is the patent filling trend in the last five years for haptic technology?

What are the key market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities) for the haptic feedback surgical environment market?

What is the current total market size and forecast for different application categories available in the global haptic feedback surgical environment market?

Which application category is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period?

What is the current total market size and forecast for the global haptic feedback surgical environment market across different regions?

What is the role of each company in the global haptic feedback surgical environment market?

What are the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats for each company in the global haptic feedback surgical environment market?

Competitive Landscape

The global haptic feedback surgical environment market consists of large-scale as well as small-scale manufacturers and vendors. Presently, the manufacturers in the market have ample opportunities to expand their offerings and to establish a strong foothold in the market.

There are many companies in the global haptic feedback surgical environment market some which are 3D Systems Corporation, Force Dimension, Forsslund Systems AB, Haption S.A., Orb Surgical Ltd., and Moog, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Overview

4 Industry Insights4.1 Parent Market Outlook4.1.1 Market Size and Forecast4.1.2 Market Segmentation4.1.3 Key players in the Global Haptic Technologies Market4.2 Product Benchmarking and Pricing Analysis4.3 Vendor Analysis4.4 Key Enabling Technologies4.5 Opportunity Assessment: Minimally Invasive Surgeries4.5.1 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario4.5.2 Post-COVID-19 Scenario4.6 Technological Analysis of Haptic Device4.6.1 Overview4.5.2 General Properties of Haptic Interfaces4.5.2 Types4.7 Use Cases of Implementing Haptic Technology in the Healthcare Domain4.7.1 Case Study I: A Review of Simulators with Haptic Devices for Medical Training4.7.2 Case Study II: Performance and Perception of Haptic Feedback in a Laparoscopic 3D Virtual Reality Simulator4.7.3 Case Study III: Multi-Modal Haptic Feedback for Grip Force Reduction in Robotic Surgery4.8 Future Assessment of Haptic Technology in the Healthcare Domain4.9 Analyst's Perspective: Importance of Haptic Technology in the Healthcare Domain

5 Patent Landscape5.1 Patent Filing Trend5.1.1 by Country5.1.2 by CPC Codes5.2 Surgical Robotics: Patent Filing Trends5.3 Simulators: Patent Filing Trends5.4 Key Innovative Patents

6 Market Dynamics6.1 Overview6.2 Market Drivers6.2.1 Advancement in Raw Materials for Haptic Technology6.2.2 Growing Adoption of Haptic Technology in Surgical Environment6.3 Market Restraints6.3.1 Technical Challenges Associated in Implementing Haptic Technology in Medical Devices6.3.2 Limitation of Haptic Technology in VR-Based Simulation Systems6.4 Market Opportunities6.4.1 Adoption of Vibrotactile Feedback Mechanism in Medical Simulators6.4.2 Increasing Research and Development Activities for Wearable Haptic Feedback Devices6.5 Market Trends6.5.1 Integration of Haptic Technology in Simulation Systems and Surgical Robotic Systems

7 Global Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Market (by Application)7.1 Market Overview7.2 Incremental Revenue Opportunity Analysis7.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis7.4 Surgical Robotic Systems7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast7.4.2 Advent of Surgical Robotic Systems7.4.3 Haptic-Enabled Surgical Robotic Systems7.5 Medical Simulators7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast7.5.2 Advent of Medical Simulators7.5.3 Haptic-Enabled Medical Simulators

8 Global Haptic Feedback Surgical Environment Market (by Region)8.1 Market Overview8.2 Incremental Revenue Opportunity Analysis8.3 Market Attractiveness Analysis8.4 North America8.4 Europe8.4 Asia-Pacific8.4 Rest-of-the-World

9 Company Profiles9.1 Competitors Snapshot9.2 3D Systems Corporation9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Role of the Company9.2.3 Product Portfolio9.2.4 Financial Analysis9.2.4.1 Overall Financials9.2.4.2 Segmental Revenue9.2.4.3 Regional Revenue9.2.4.4 R&D Expenditure9.2.5 SWOT Analysis9.3 Force Dimension9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Role of the Company9.3.3 Product Portfolio9.2.4 SWOT Analysis9.4 Forsslund Systems AB9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Role of the Company9.4.3 Product Portfolio9.4.4 SWOT Analysis9.5 Haption S.A.9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Role of the Company9.5.3 Product Portfolio9.5.4 SWOT Analysis9.6 Moog, Inc.9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Role of the Company9.6.3 Product Portfolio9.6.4 Financial Analysis9.2.4.1 Overall Financials9.2.4.2 Segmental Revenue9.2.4.3 Regional Revenue9.2.4.4 R&D Expenditure9.6.5 SWOT Analysis9.7 OrbSurgical Limited9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Role of the Company9.7.3 Product Portfolio9.7.4 SWOT Analysis

