The Worldwide Geographic Information System Industry Is Projected To Reach A Value Of $25.6 Billion By 2030

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Geographic Information System Market Research Report: By Component, Function, Data Type, Project Size, Industry - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to a report by the publisher, the global geographic information system (GIS) market is projected to reach a value of $25.6 billion by 2030, rising from $7.5 billion in 2019, progressing at a 12.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030). The market is growing due to the need for better use of spatial data for gaining real-time information of the location, increasing investments in GIS-based infrastructure by the government sector, and surging requirement for these solutions from various end-use industries, including utilities, mining, and construction.

On the basis of component, the GIS market is divided into service, hardware, and software, among which, the hardware division held the major share of the market in 2019. This is because of the increasing need for a computer systems with a strong processing capability, integrated input/output devices, and large hard disk space for GIS to operate properly. Moreover, the software division is predicted to witness the fastest growth in demand during the forecast period, owing to the rising need for mapping field operations and integrating analytics tools through reports and dashboards.

In terms of function, the GIS market is categorized into location-based services, mapping, telematics and navigation, and surveying, out of which, the mapping category accounted for the largest share of the market in the past. The swift urbanization in both developed and developing nations has led to the rising need for mapping functions in different urban planning applications, including urban growth assessment, and acquisition, water quality management, land zone classification, and environment impact analysis. The development of urban areas in China and India is predicted to open up opportunities for the companies in the domain.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, which can primarily be attributed to the rising urbanization and surging demand for GIS solutions in the government sector in developing countries such as India and China. Governments of these countries have significantly increased the deployment of GIS in several military applications for advanced homeland security and infrastructure. In addition to this, the focus on smart cities in China is increasing, thereby driving the demand for GIS for planning and developmental stages.

A major driver of the GIS market is the rising demand for enterprise GIS solutions. Modern GIS systems offer meaningful and precise business intelligence for accurate marketing information about clients and efficient product management. Due to this, companies are widely investing in GIS for accessing geographical data through software applications. Enterprise GIS provides various benefits, including effective management of data, efficient resource sharing, and enhanced decision-making, which allows companies to decrease product backlog error cost, inventory cost, and fleet management cost.

A key trend being observed in the GIS market is the growing preference for GIS solutions for disaster management applications, such as forest fire management, flood management, climate change, and carbon management. Governments of developed nations in Europe and North America are increasingly relying on GIS for disaster management. Emergency management authorities utilize the available data for managing disaster or for analyzing consequences of possible disasters, before they happen. Similarly, the governments of countries including Japan, China, and India have also started relying on GIS for disaster management.

Hence, the market is being driven by the increasing demand for enterprise GIS solutions and rising preference for GIS solutions for disaster management.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Component

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Function

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Data Type

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by Project Size

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Industry

1.3.6 Market Segmentation by Region

1.3.7 Analysis Period

1.3.8 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.8.1 Value

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1 Paid

2.1.2 Unpaid

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By region

2.2.1.2 By industry participant

2.2.1.3 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Component

4.1.1.1 Hardware

4.1.1.1.1 GNSS/GPS antennas

4.1.1.1.2 Imaging sensors

4.1.1.1.3 Total station

4.1.1.1.4 LiDAR

4.1.1.1.5 GIS collectors

4.1.1.1.6 Others

4.1.1.2 Software

4.1.1.2.1 Remote sensing

4.1.1.2.2 Desktop

4.1.1.2.3 Server

4.1.1.2.4 Developer

4.1.1.2.5 Mobile

4.1.1.3 Service

4.1.1.3.1 Managed

4.1.1.3.2 Professional

4.1.1.3.2.1 Training and consulting

4.1.1.3.2.2 Integration and maintenance

4.1.2 By Function

4.1.2.1 Mapping

4.1.2.2 Surveying

4.1.2.3 Telematics and navigation

4.1.2.4 Location-based services

4.1.3 By Data Type

4.1.3.1 Cartographic

4.1.3.2 Photographic

4.1.3.3 Digital

4.1.3.4 Tabular

4.1.4 By Project Size

4.1.4.1 Medium

4.1.4.2 Small

4.1.4.3 Large

4.1.5 By Application

4.1.5.1 Government

4.1.5.2 Construction

4.1.5.3 Utilities

4.1.5.4 Telecommunications

4.1.5.5 Mining

4.1.5.6 Agriculture

4.1.5.7 Aerospace & defense

4.1.5.8 Oil & gas

4.1.5.9 Others

4.2 GIS Development Cycle Analysis

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Market Dynamics

4.4.1 Trends

4.4.1.1 Growing demand for 3D GIS in urban infrastructure development

4.4.1.2 Growing demand for GIS in disaster management applications

4.4.1.3 Miniaturization of systems

4.4.2 Drivers

4.4.2.1 Rising investments in GIS solutions

4.4.2.2 Growing demand for enterprise GIS solutions

4.4.2.3 Increasing availability of spatial data and cloud technology

4.4.2.4 Surging demand for GIS in LaaS

4.4.2.5 Rising demand for GIS solutions in transportation sector

4.4.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.4.3 Restraints

4.4.3.1 High initial setup cost of GIS

4.4.3.2 Lack of availability of data

4.4.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.4.4 Opportunities

4.4.4.1 Future road condition prediction

4.4.4.2 Rising focus toward AI-based geospatial solutions

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on GIS Market

4.5.1 Current Scenario

4.5.2 COVID-19 Scenario

4.5.3 Future Scenario

4.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Component

5.1.1 GIS Hardware Market, by Type

5.1.2 GIS Software Market, by Type

5.1.3 GIS Service Market, by Type

5.1.3.1 GIS professional service market, by type

5.2 By Function

5.3 By Data Type

5.4 By Project Size

5.5 By Industry

5.6 By Region

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Component

6.1.1 GIS Hardware Market, by Type

6.1.2 GIS Software Market, by Type

6.1.3 GIS Service Market, by Type

6.1.3.1 GIS professional service market, by type

6.2 By Function

6.3 By Data Type

6.4 By Project Size

6.5 By Industry

6.6 By Country

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Component

7.1.1 GIS Hardware Market, by Type

7.1.2 GIS Software Market, by Type

7.1.3 GIS Service Market, by Type

7.1.3.1 GIS professional service market, by type

7.2 By Function

7.3 By Data Type

7.4 By Project Size

7.5 By Industry

7.6 By Country

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

8.1 By Component

8.1.1 GIS Hardware Market, by Type

8.1.2 GIS Software Market, by Type

8.1.3 GIS Service Market, by Type

8.1.3.1 GIS professional service market, by type

8.2 By Function

8.3 By Data Type

8.4 By Project Size

8.5 By Industry

8.6 By Country

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Component

9.1.1 GIS Hardware Market, by Type

9.1.2 GIS Software Market, by Type

9.1.3 GIS Service Market, by Type

9.1.3.1 GIS professional service market, by type

9.2 By Function

9.3 By Data Type

9.4 By Project Size

9.5 By Industry

9.6 By Country

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

10.1 By Component

10.1.1 GIS Hardware Market, by Type

10.1.2 GIS Software Market, by Type

10.1.3 GIS Service Market, by Type

10.1.3.1 GIS professional service market, by type

10.2 By Function

10.3 By Data Type

10.4 By Project Size

10.5 By Industry

10.6 By Country

Chapter 11. Major Countries

11.1 U.S. GIS Market

11.1.1 U.S. GIS Market, by Function

11.1.2 U.S. GIS Market, by Industry

11.2 U.K. GIS Market

11.2.1 U.K. GIS Market, by Function

11.2.2 U.K. GIS Market, by Industry

11.3 Germany GIS Market

11.3.1 Germany GIS Market, by Function

11.3.2 Germany GIS Market, by Industry

11.4 China GIS Market

11.4.1 China GIS Market, by Function

11.4.2 China GIS Market, by Industry

11.5 India GIS Market

11.5.1 India GIS Market, by Function

11.5.2 India GIS Market, by Industry

Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

12.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players

12.3 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

12.4 Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

12.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.4.2 Product Launches

12.4.3 Partnerships

12.4.4 Client Wins

12.4.5 Others

12.5 Adoption of Next-Generation Technologies and Developments

12.5.1 AI

12.5.2 Real-Time Data

12.5.3 Integration of BIM and GIS

12.6 Key GIS Projects

Chapter 13. Company Profiles

13.1 Environmental Systems Research Institute (Esri) Inc.

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.2 Hexagon AB

13.2.1 Business Overview

13.2.2 Products and Service Offerings

13.2.3 Key Financial Summary

13.3 Autodesk Inc.

13.3.1 Business Overview

13.3.2 Product and Service offerings

13.3.3 Key Financial Summary

13.4 Schneider Electric SE

13.4.1 Business Overview

13.4.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.4.3 Key Financial Summary

13.5 General Electric Company

13.5.1 Business Overview

13.5.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.5.3 Key Financial Summary

13.6 Precisely Incorporated

13.6.1 Business Overview

13.6.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.7 Maxar Technologies Inc.

13.7.1 Business Overview

13.7.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.7.3 Key Financial Summary

13.8 Bentley Systems Incorporated

13.8.1 Business Overview

13.8.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.9 SuperMap Software Co. Ltd.

13.9.1 Business Overview

13.9.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.10 PASCO CORPORATION

13.10.1 Business Overview

13.10.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.11 IQGeo Group plc

13.11.1 Business Overview

13.11.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.11.3 Key Financial Summary

13.12 Trimble Inc.

13.12.1 Business Overview

13.12.2 Product and Service Offerings

13.12.3 Key Financial Summary

Chapter 14. Appendix

14.1 Abbreviations

14.2 Sources and References

14.3 Related Reports

