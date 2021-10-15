The Worldwide Garden Hand Tools Industry Is Expected To Reach $21 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Garden Hand Tools Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The garden hand tools market is expected to reach USD 21.53 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.73%. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the garden hand tools market during the forecast period:

Increase In Indoor Plantation

The rise in the Adoption of Vertical Gardening

Growing of Landscape Industry

Development Of Sustainable Cities

Garden Hand Tools have supported mankind right from its existence in their gardening activities over the last few generations. With the increase in disposable income and growing middle-class houses, the need to enhance their properties with beautiful gardens and lawns has increased the demand for the garden equipment market. The garden hand tool industry is heading towards more sophistication and customization of products to keep ahead with the other players in the industry. The growing trend of using recyclable materials as DIY garden hand tools has seen enormous growth globally over the past decade. The impact of the DIY industry on tools was more significant in North America and Europe in 2020. Horticulture expos and commercial construction activities give in rising human traffic in exhibitions and trade shows are expected to drive the demand for garden hand tools in the UAE. Snippets

The growing demand for gardens, recreational parks for maintenance, and improvising the aesthetics will spike the demand for garden hand tools in APAC. In 2020, the gardening hand tools market in APAC was valued at USD 6.02 billion .

. During the pandemic, the rising interest in D.I.Y. projects has accelerated the demand for garden improvements in lawn areas and kitchen gardens. The D.I.Y. industry experienced 48% more sales in May 2020 .

. China and India are considered to be the largest end-users of garden hand tools across the globe, owing to the niche penetration of power tools.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present garden hand tools market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Competitor Landscape

The garden hand tools market is highly competitive with the presence of various players. Vendors are expected to expand their international presence to increase their footprints in the garden hand tools industry. Especially in the fast-developing countries such as Europe, US, and Middle East & Africa to gain more market share. Companies with better technical and financial resources can develop innovative products with required accessories, posing a threat to competitors' products. The growth of the market players depends on the competitive landscape, GDP growth, and industry development.

