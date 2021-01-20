The Worldwide Foot And Ankle Devices Industry Is Projected To Reach $5.3 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foot and Ankle Devices Market by Product (Implants, Plates, Screw, Wires, Internal Fixators, Braces, Prosthesis (SACH, Single/Multi-Axial)), Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Hammertoe), End-User (Hospital, ASCs) - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The foot and ankle devices market is projected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025 from USD 3.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Growth of the market is mainly attributed to the technological advancements; increasing incidences of orthopedic diseases, and growing public and private investments, funding, and grants are driving the global foot and ankle devices market. However, complex regulatory frameworks that delay the approval of new foot and ankle devices is expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent. In terms of products, orthopedic implants and devices segment to register significant growth during the forecast period. Based on the product, the foot and ankle devices market is segmented into orthopedic implants and devices, prostheses, and bracing and support devices. Significant growth of the orthopedic implants and devices segment is attributed to the ongoing product approval of bioresorbable implants and devices, increasing public-private funding for the development of novel implants and devices for foot and ankle procedure, and the increasing availability of these products in major markets. Various internal and external fixation devices are used to regain the functions of the foot and ankle lost due to the injury. These devices are biocompatible and allow early recovery of the patients which have led to the growth of this segment. In terms application, trauma and hair line fracture segment to register significant growth during the forecast period. Based on the application, the foot and ankle devices market is segmented into trauma & hair line fractures, rheumatoid arthritis & osteoarthritis, diabetic foot diseases, ligament injuries, neurological disorders, hammertoe and others. The trauma and hair line fracture segment accounted for a larger share of in the market in 2019. The increasing prevalence of sport injuries and road accidents, growing number of foot and ankle reconstruction procedures related to fractures, rapid growth in the aging population across the globe, and the development of advanced foot and ankle products are factors expected to drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years. Hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the foot and ankle devices market, by the end user On the basis of end-users, the foot and ankle devices market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, orthopaedic clinics, and rehabilitation centers. The growth of this segment is attributed to the significant number of availability of state-of-the-art facilities for diagnosis, treatment, and disease management, as well as trained personnel, has ensured a steady demand for hospital-based care and the growing number of hospitals across major markets. The inflow of patients is considerably higher in hospitals as compared to other healthcare settings, which is another key driver for market growth. More orthopedic surgical procedures are conducted in hospitals than in other medical facilities, contributing to the large share of this end-user segment. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the heavy burden of diabetic foot diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population. Apart from this, the rising number of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers in the APAC region is expected to propel the market for foot and ankle devices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Foot and Ankle Devices Market Overview4.2 Foot and Ankle Devices Market, by Product4.3 Foot and Ankle Devices Market Share, by End-user4.4 APAC Foot and Ankle Devices Market, by Country and Application4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Foot and Ankle Devices Market 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases and Foot and Ankle Disorders5.2.1.2 Continuous Product Commercialization5.2.1.3 Greater Product Affordability and Market Availability5.2.1.4 Rising Number of Sports and Accident-Related Foot and Ankle Injuries5.2.1.5 Growing Public-Private Educational and Awareness Initiatives Related to Preventive & Post-Operative Care5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Foot and Ankle Devices5.2.2.2 Metal Sensitivity in Patients with Foot and Ankle Implants5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Marketing, Promotion, and Branding Initiatives Undertaken by Major Product Manufacturers5.2.3.2 Emergence of Bioresorbable and 3D-Printed Implants5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Higher Adoption of Alternative Therapies for the Treatment of Foot and Ankle Disorders & Injuries5.2.4.2 Increasing Pricing Pressure on Market Players5.2.4.3 Dearth of Skilled Professionals5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Ecosystem Landscape5.4.1 Parent Market: Orthopedic Implants, Surgical Devices, and Support Products5.4.2 Target Market: Implants, Surgical Devices, and Support Products for Foot and Ankle Procedures5.5 Pricing Analysis5.6 Regulatory Analysis5.6.1 North America5.6.1.1 US5.6.1.2 Canada5.6.2 Europe5.6.3 Asia-Pacific5.6.3.1 Japan5.6.3.2 China5.6.3.3 India5.7 Reimbursement Scenario5.8 COVID-19 Impact 6 Foot and Ankle Devices Market, by Product6.1 Introduction6.2 Orthopedic Implants and Devices6.2.1 Introduction6.2.2 Fixation Devices6.2.2.1 Internal Fixation Devices6.2.2.1.1 Screws6.2.2.1.1.1 Growing Preference for Headless and Bioresorbable Screws in Foot and Ankle Procedures to Fuel Market Growth6.2.2.1.2 Plates6.2.2.1.2.1 Extensive Use of Variable Ankle Locking Plates Technology to Drive Market Growth6.2.2.1.3 Fusion Nails6.2.2.1.3.1 Increasing Applications of Intramedullary Nailing Systems to Drive Market Growth6.2.2.1.4 Wires & Pins6.2.2.1.4.1 Shift Toward Bioresorbable Pins to Drive Market Growth6.2.2.2 External Fixation Devices6.2.2.2.1 Ring Ankle Fixators6.2.2.2.1.1 Introduction of Computer-Assisted Ring Ankle Fixators to Drive Market Growth6.2.2.2.2 Unilateral Fixators6.2.2.2.2.1 Lower Cost of These Devices to Drive Their Adoption6.2.2.2.3 Hybrid Fixators6.2.2.2.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Support the Growth of this Market Segment6.2.3 Joint Implants6.2.3.1 Ankle Implants (Ankle Replacement Devices)6.2.3.1.1 Growing Number of Ankle Replacement Procedures to Fuel Market Growth6.2.3.2 Subtalar Joint Implants (Subtalar Joint Reconstruction Devices)6.2.3.2.1 Evolving Reimbursement Scenario for Subtalar Joint Implants to Fuel Market Growth6.2.3.3 Phalangeal Implants6.2.3.3.1 Emergence of Structural Encoding Technology Likely to Fuel Market Growth6.2.4 Soft-Tissue Orthopedic Devices6.2.4.1 Musculoskeletal Reinforcement Devices6.2.4.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders to Drive Market Growth6.2.4.2 Artificial Tendons & Ligaments6.2.4.2.1 Advances in Tendon and Ligament Tissue Engineering to Fuel Market Growth6.3 Prostheses6.3.1 Solid Ankle Cushion Heel Prostheses6.3.1.1 Sach is Relatively Inexpensive, Durable, and Virtually Maintenance-Free6.3.2 Single-Axial Prostheses6.3.2.1 Requirement for Periodic Servicing to Limit the Growth of this Market to a Certain Extend6.3.3 Multiaxial Prostheses6.3.3.1 Availability of Prostheses with Advanced Technologies to Hinder Market Growth6.3.4 Dynamic Response/Energy-Storing Prostheses6.3.4.1 Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions to Drive Market Growth6.3.5 Microprocessor-Controlled Prostheses6.3.5.1 Mpc Prostheses Offer More Stability and Motion to Amputees6.4 Bracing and Support Devices6.4.1 Soft Braces and Support Devices6.4.1.1 Advantages of Soft and Elastic Braces & Supports Have Driven Their Demand6.4.2 Hard Braces and Support Devices6.4.2.1 Supportive Reimbursement Scenario and Rising Prevalence of Target Diseases to Drive Market Growth6.4.3 Hinged Braces and Support Devices6.4.3.1 Increasing Public Participation in Sports and Increasing Number of Ankle Injuries to Drive Market Growth 7 Foot and Ankle Devices Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Trauma and Hairline Fractures7.2.1 Increasing Public Participation in Sports-Related Activities to Support Market Growth7.3 Rheumatoid Arthritis & Osteoarthritis7.3.1 Increasing Number of Orthopedic Reconstructive Surgeries to Support Market Growth7.4 Diabetic Foot Diseases7.4.1 Growing Prevalence of Diabetes-Associated Foot Ulcerations to Support Market Growth7.5 Ligament Injuries7.5.1 Growing Reimbursement Coverage for Ligament Injuries-Related Surgical Procedures to Drive Market Growth7.6 Neurological Disorders7.6.1 High Prevalence of Neuropathy in the Geriatric Population to Support Market Growth7.7 Hammertoe7.7.1 Rising Prevalence of Hammertoe to Support Market Growth7.8 Other Applications 8 Foot and Ankle Devices Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Hospitals8.2.1 Increasing Number of Orthopedic Surgeries and Post-Operative Patient Rehabilitation Procedures to Support the Growth of this Segment8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers8.3.1 Patients Are Increasingly Opting for Ambulatory Surgery Centers Compared to Hospital-Based Outpatient Procedures8.4 Orthopedic Clinics8.4.1 Preference for Orthopedic Clinics is Growing Owing to Their Greater Versatility8.5 Rehabilitation Centers8.5.1 Rehabilitation Centers Are Fast Emerging as Major End-users for Various Orthopedic Bracing and Support Products 9 Foot and Ankle Devices Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.5 Latin America 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market Share Analysis (2019)10.3 Competitive Scenario (2017-2020)10.3.1 Key Product Launches and Product Approvals (2018-2020)10.3.2 Key Expansions (2017-2020)10.3.3 Key Mergers and Acquisitions (2017-2020)10.3.4 Key Agreements, Contracts, and Partnerships (2017-2020)10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping10.5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria10.5.1 Stars10.5.2 Emerging Leaders10.5.3 Pervasive Players10.5.4 Participants10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Emerging Companies/SMEs/Start-Ups (2019)10.6.1 Progressive Companies10.6.2 Starting Blocks10.6.3 Responsive Companies10.6.4 Dynamic Companies 11 Company Profiles11.1 Depuy Synthes Companies (A Part of Johnson & Johnson)11.2 Stryker Corporation11.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.11.4 Smith & Nephew plc11.5 Arthrex Inc.11.6 Ossur Hf11.7 Djo Finance, LLC (A Subsidiary of Colfax Corporation)11.8 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation11.9 Conmed Corporation11.10 Orthofix Medical Inc.11.11 Aap Implantate Ag11.12 Medartis Ag11.13 Extremity Medical11.14 Acumed LLC11.15 Ottobock Se & Co. Kgaa (A Part of Ottobock Group Scandinavia)11.16 Other Companies11.16.1 Vilex in Tennessee, Inc.11.16.2 Ortho Solutions UK Ltd.11.16.3 Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions11.16.4 Groupe Fh Ortho (A Subsidiary of Olympus Corporation)11.16.5 Fillauer LLC 12 Appendix12.1 Discussion Guide12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal12.3 Available Customizations12.4 Related Reports12.5 Author Details

