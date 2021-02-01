The Worldwide Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Industry Is Expected To Reach $45 Million By 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market by Type (Small Biomolecules, Nanofibers, Viscous Liquids), Dispersion (Wet/Dry Dispersion), End-user (Pharma-Biotech Cos, CROs, CMOs, F&B, Petrochemicals, Water Testing) - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flow imaging microscopy market is projected to reach USD 45 million by 2025 from USD 32 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4%.The growth of the market is attributed to increasing investment in the field of nanotechnology, growing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries. However, technological limitations is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. The large biomolecule segment is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period Based on sample type, the market is segmented into large biomolecules, small biomolecules, microfibers and nanofibers, liquid & viscous samples, and other samples. The large biomolecules segment accounted for the fastest growing market in 2019, driven by growing adoption in biologics-based formulation development, regulation to analyze sub visible particles in biologics to maintain the safety and increase the quality of the drugs. The wet dispersion is expected to hold a major share of the flow imaging microscopy market during the forecast period Based on sample dispersion, the market is segmented into two major types - wet dispersion and dry dispersion. Factors such as comparative ease of dispersion in liquid media, wet dispersion analysis is widely used is driving the growth of the wet dispersion segment. Asia-Pacific is accounted for the fastest global market in 2019 for flow imaging microscopy The flow imaging microscopy industry is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific accounted for the fastest growing region of the global flow imaging microscopy market in 2019. The rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry and increasing concerns about product quality in developing countries are factors responsible for the growth of the flow imaging microscopy market in the Asia-Pacific.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market Overview4.2 North American Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, by Sample Dispersion & Country4.3 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, by Sample Dispersion (2019)4.4 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, by End-user4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Flow Imaging Microscopy Market 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Investments in the Pharmaceutical Industry5.2.1.2 Increasing R&D Funding in the Field of Nanotechnology5.2.1.3 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines for Product Quality Across Target Industries5.2.1.4 Rising Public-Private Investments in Research5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Technological Limitations5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 New Applications for Dynamic Image Analysis5.2.3.2 Rising Awareness5.2.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Well-Established Distribution Networks Among SMEs5.2.4.2 Inadequate Infrastructure for Research in Emerging Countries5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Flow Imaging Microscopy Market 6 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, by Sample Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Large Biomolecules6.2.1 Large Biomolecules Dominate the Market, by Sample Type6.3 Small Biomolecules6.3.1 Rapid and Easy Analysis of Small-Molecule Drug Particles Supports Product Demand6.4 Liquid & Viscous Samples6.4.1 Need to Determine the Characteristics of Liquid Samples is Driving the Market6.5 Microfibers & Nanofibers6.5.1 Increasing Attention on Microplastic Pollution Has Supported the Use of Image Analysis, Especially in Textiles6.6 Other Samples 7 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, by Sample Dispersion7.1 Introduction7.2 Wet Dispersion7.2.1 Due to Comparative Ease of Dispersion in Liquid Media, Wet Dispersion Analysis is Widely Used7.3 Dry Dispersion7.3.1 Dry Dispersion is Widely Used in Analyzing Small Molecules 8 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Biotechnology Companies8.2.1 Rising Formulation and Development of Biologics Will Drive the Segment8.3 Pharmaceutical Companies8.3.1 Increasing Focus of Pharma Companies on Extending Their Product Pipeline Will Boost the Market Growth8.4 Research & Academia8.4.1 Increased Public & Private Investment in Research & Academics Supports Market Growth8.5 Food & Beverage Industries8.5.1 Increasing Application of Quality Control in the Food Industry Drives the Market for Flow Imaging Microscopy8.6 Chemical & Petrochemical Industries8.6.1 Significant Demand for Chemical Analysis in the Chemical Industry to Support Market Growth8.7 Water Testing Laboratories8.7.1 Increasing Demand for Precise Testing of Water to Maintain Health and Safety is a Key Growth Driver8.8 Metal Manufacturers8.8.1 Widespread Utilization of Metals to Aid in Market Growth 9 Flow Imaging Microscopy Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.5 Latin America9.6 Middle East & Africa 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Introduction10.2 Market Share Analysis, 201910.3 Competitive Scenario10.3.1 Product Launches10.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations10.3.3 Expansions10.3.4 Acquisitions10.4 Competitive Evaluation Matrix, 201910.4.1 Stars10.4.2 Emerging Leaders10.4.3 Pervasive Players10.4.4 Emerging Companies 11 Company Profiles11.1 Bio-Techne Corporation11.2 Yokogawa Electric Corporation11.3 Microtrac MRB11.4 Micromeritics Instrument Corporation11.5 Fritsch GmbH11.6 Horiba Group11.7 Spectris11.8 Shimadzu Corporation11.9 Anton Paar GmbH11.10 Bettersize Instruments11.11 Sympatec GmbH11.12 Occhio11.13 Haver & Boecker 12 Appendix12.1 Discussion Guide12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal12.3 Available Customizations

