The Worldwide Fats & Oils Industry Is Expected To Reach $285.2 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fats & Oils Market by Type (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Soybean, Rapeseed, Sunflower, and Olive), Fats (Butter, Tallow, and Lard)), Application (Food and Industrial), Source (Vegetables and Animals), Form, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for fats and oils is estimated at $236.7 billion in 2021; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% to reach $285.2 billion by 2026.

The palm oil sub-segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the By Oil Type segment in the fats and oils market

Players from many regions such as the Middle East and South Asian countries are investing heavily to increase areas under palm tree plantations. Palm oil is the most important vegetable oil both in terms of production and market trading. It has an extremely complex environmental and social footprint as it is produced only in equatorial regions. Thus their use is estimated to be the largest in the global markets.

By fat type, the butter and margarine sub-segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the fats and oils market

Butter has been observed to facilitate many health benefits; it may improve immunity, regulate hormones, protect vision, boost metabolism, increase brain function, reduce chances of heart disease and blood pressure, protect against cancer, act as a powerful antioxidant, and protect against gastrointestinal issues and conditions. Further, butter is made up of about 80% fat and 15% water, while margarine is a popular butter replacer which is mainly derived from animal fats.

Their use is highly rising in the processed foods sector due to which they are estimated to account for the highest market share in the fats type segment.

The vegetable sub-segment of the By Source segment is projected to observe the fastest growth in fats and oils market over the forecast period

Market demand for vegetable sourced fats and oils can be attributed to the rising attractiveness of healthy & fortified vegetable cooking oils, increase in population and rising living standards, rising demand of food commodities, improved retail network, increase in crop yield and oil production, change in the composition of vegetable oil, fortification of oils, increase in consumer health concerns, and rising industrial applications such as personal care, cosmetics, agrochemicals, animal feed, and biodiesel, among others. Further, the global rise in the vegan population is a driving factor for vegetable fats and oils.

The liquid sub-segment of the By Form segment is projected to observe the fastest market growth in the fats and oils market during the forecast period

The liquid form of fats and oils is highly preferred for storage, transport and trade purposes. However, the level of saturation of different oils and fats differs over a wide range of temperatures. Certain oils, such as oilec acid, are liquid at temperatures considerably below room temperature, whereas elaidic acid is solid even at temperatures above room temperature. This form of use largely depends on the form required as per the end use of the oil and fats respectively.

The food sub-segment of the By Application segment is projected to observe the fastest market growth in the fats and oils market during the forecast period

The food sector finds use for a wide array of fats and oils in products such as chocolates & confectioneries, bakery products, processed foods, and dairy products. They confer desirable characteristics on several foods and contribute to tenderness to the shortened cake. Also, by aerating batter, fats aid in establishing texture in cakes. Thus they are estimated to account for the larger market share compared to industrial applications.

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities In the Fats & Oils Market4.2 Fast & Oils Market: Major Regional Submarkets4.3 Asia Pacific: Fats & Oils Market, by Key Source & Country4.4 Fats & Oils Market, by Application4.5 Fats & Oils Market, by form4.6 Vegetable Oils Market, by Oil Type4.7 Fats Market, by Type

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing demand for food boosting global consumption of vegetable oils5.2.1.2 Increased consumption of bakery & confectionery and processed food products5.2.1.3 Growing demand for biodiesel5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Labeling of fat & oil products and the safety issues5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging application of fats and oils as substitutes of trans-fats5.2.3.2 Growth in microencapsulation of fats and oils5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 High capital investments in extraction5.2.4.2 High dependence on imports, leading to high costs of end-products5.3 Impact of COVID-19 On Market Dynamics5.3.1 COVID-19 Negatively Impacting the Supply Chain Dynamics of the Fats & Oils Market

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.3 Pricing Analysis: Fats & Oils Market, by Type6.4 Ecosystem Map6.4.1 Fats & Oils Market: Ecosystem View6.4.2 Fats & Oils Market: Market Map6.4.2.1 Upstream6.4.2.1.1 Fat and oil manufacturers6.4.2.1.2 Raw material providers6.4.2.1.3 Academia and industry associations6.4.2.1.4 Downstream companies6.4.2.1.5 Regulatory bodies and standard-setting organizations6.4.2.1.6 Distributors and suppliers6.4.2.1.7 End-use processing companies6.5 YC-YCC Shift6.6 Patent Analysis6.7 Trade Analysis6.8 Technology Analysis6.9 Porter'S Five forces Analysis6.9.1 Degree of Competition6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.9.4 Threat of Substitutes6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants6.10 Case Studies6.10.1 Vegetable Fats Enhancement With Elimination of Partially Hydrogenated Oils (Phos)6.10.1.1 Problem statement6.10.1.2 Solution offered6.10.1.3 Outcome6.10.2 COVID-19 Has Increased the Focus On Preventive Nutrition6.10.2.1 Problem statement6.10.2.2 Solution offered6.10.2.3 Outcome

7 Regulatory Analysis7.1 Introduction7.1.1 United States (US)7.1.2 Canada7.1.3 European Union (Eu)7.1.4 Emerging Economies - Regulations On Fats & Oils

8 Fats & Oils Market, by Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Vegetable Oils8.3 COVID-19 Impact On the Fats & Oils Market, by Vegetable Oils8.3.1 Optimistic Scenario8.3.2 Realistic Scenario8.3.3 Pessimistic Scenario8.4 Palm Oil8.4.1 The Absence of Linolenic Acid Makes Palm Oil Stable To Oxidative Deterioration8.5 Soybean Oil8.5.1 High Amount of Essential Fatty Acids Make Soybean Oil A Healthier Alternative8.6 Sunflower Oil8.6.1 High Prices of Sunflower Oil Limiting Its Use In Food Applications8.7 Rapeseed Oil8.7.1 High Levels of Fatty Acids Limiting the Use of Rapeseed Oil In the Food Industry8.8 Olive Oil8.8.1 Highly Nutritious Quality of Olive Oil Makes It One of the Most Used Oils In Households8.9 Other Oils8.9.1 Low Concentration of Unsaturated Fatty Acids In Coconut Oil Makes the Oil Resistant To Oxidation8.10 Fats8.11 COVID-19 Impact On the Fats & Oils Market, by Fats8.11.1 Optimistic Scenario8.11.2 Realistic Scenario8.11.3 Pessimistic Scenario8.12 Butter & Margarine8.12.1 'Bread & Butter' Staple Breakfast Driving the Market for Butter8.13 Tallow & Grease8.13.1 Tallow Helps In Absorbing More Nutrients and In Reducing Inflammation8.14 Lard8.14.1 The Relatively Lesser Concentration of Saturated Fats Makes Lard A Better Alternative To Butter8.15 Other Fats8.15.1 Poultry Fats and Mutton Fats Are Used As Soups and Pet Foods

9 Fats & Oils Market, by Source9.1 Introduction9.2 COVID-19 Impact On the Fats & Oils Market, by Source9.2.1 Optimistic Scenario9.2.2 Realistic Scenario9.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario9.3 Vegetables9.3.1 Increasing Awareness About Healthy Diets Among People Driving the Market for Vegetable Oil9.4 Animals9.4.1 Animal-Based Oils and Fats Are More Stable and Make the Food Crispier, Juicier, and Flavourful

10 Fats & Oils Market, by form10.1 Introduction a10.1.1 Factors Affecting the Physical Characteristics of Fats and Oils10.2 COVID-19 Impact On the Fats & Oils Market, by form10.2.1 Optimistic Scenario10.2.2 Realistic Scenario10.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario10.3 Liquid10.3.1 High Demand for Liquid Oils Used In Households and Hotels10.4 Solid (Crystalline)10.4.1 Solid form Crystallizes the Animal- and Vegetable-Derived Fats, Making them More Creamy

11 Fats & Oils Market, by Application11.1 Introduction11.2 COVID-19 Impact On the Fats & Oils Market, by Application11.2.1 Optimistic Scenario11.2.2 Realistic Scenario11.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario11.3 Food Applications11.3.1 Vegetable Oils offer A Healthier Substitute for Traditional Fats Used In Food Products11.3.2 Bakery & Confectionery11.3.2.1 Bakery11.3.2.2 Confectionery11.3.3 Processed Food11.3.3.1 Snacks & savory11.3.3.2 R.T.E Foods/Convenience foods11.3.3.3 Sauces, spreads, and dressings11.3.3.4 Others (incl. meat products)11.4 Industrial Applications11.4.1 Demand for Vegetable Oil Has Significantly Increased In Developed Countries for Use In Biodiesel Production11.4.2 Biodiesel11.4.3 Other Industrial Applications11.4.3.1 Oleochemicals11.4.3.2 Animal feed

14 Company Profiles14.1 Key Companies14.1.1 Associated British Foods Plc14.1.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company14.1.3 Bunge Limited14.1.4 Wilmar International Limited14.1.5 United Plantations Berhad14.1.6 Unilever Plc14.1.7 Ajinomoto Co., Inc.14.1.8 Mewah International Inc.14.1.9 Cargill, Incorporated 14.1.10 Richardson International Limited 14.1.11 International Foodstuff Company Holdings Limited (Iffco)14.2 Other Players14.2.1 Goodhope Asia Holdings Ltd.14.2.2 Vega Foods14.2.3 Welch, Holme & Clark Co., Inc.14.2.4 Oleo Fats, Inc.14.2.5 CSM Ingredients14.2.6 AAK International14.2.7 Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.14.2.8 Gemini Edibles & Fats India Pvt. Ltd. 14.2.9 K S Oils

