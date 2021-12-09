The Worldwide Energy-Efficient Window Industry Is Expected To REach $18.3 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy-Efficient Window Market by Component (Glass, Frame, and Hardware), Application (New Construction and Renovation & Reconstruction), End-Use Sector (Residential and Non-Residential), Glazing Type, and...

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Energy-Efficient Window Market by Component (Glass, Frame, and Hardware), Application (New Construction and Renovation & Reconstruction), End-Use Sector (Residential and Non-Residential), Glazing Type, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global energy-efficient windows market size is projected to grow from USD 13.1 billion in 2021 to USD 18.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% between 2021 and 2026.

Energy-efficient windows are demanded majorly in the non-residential end-use sector. However, the global pandemic disease COVID-19 has disrupted the operations of energy-efficient windows industries which has decreased the demand for energy-efficient windows in 2020.

Double Glazed Energy efficient windows hold the largest market share of Energy efficient windows, in terms of value

The double-glazed segment is projected to witness high growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand from the residential and non-residential sectors. Energy-efficient windows are sound-proof, dust-proof, and ideal for energy conservation. Double-glazed windows considerably reduce heat loss and improve the energy conservation rate. These windows find applications in both renovation and new constructions.

Non-residential is the fastest-growing end-use sector of energy-efficient windows, in terms of value

Non-residential constructions that use energy-efficient windows include commercial buildings, such as offices, hotels, hospitals, educational institutes, and airports. Large commercial buildings are built with the concept of saving energy. These buildings are also built for breakeven in the long run, and hence opting for energy-efficient windows seems to be a favourable option. Growing economies are witnessing increasing demand for green buildings in the commercial construction segment. Recently, European and North American countries have also seen a spurt in demand for such buildings. In developing countries, the construction of educational institutions and hospitals is increasing, leading to a growth in the energy-efficient windows market in the non-residential end-use sector

APAC is the fastest-growing Energy-efficient windows market

APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global energy-efficient windows market during the forecast period. The growth of the energy-efficient windows industry in this region is supported by the recovery in the construction industry, and the rising awareness & concern regarding carbon emission and energy conservation.

Due to COVID-19, the construction industry came to a halt, which has led to reduced demand for energy-efficient windows in APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use sector with restoration in the supply chain would drive the energy-efficient windows demand during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization in the region would support the high growth rate.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Energy-Efficient Windows Market4.2 Energy-Efficient Windows Market, by End-Use Sector and Application, 20204.3 Energy-Efficient Windows Market, by Glazing Type, 2021-20264.4 Energy-Efficient Windows Market, by Region4.5 Energy-Efficient Windows Market Growth by Key Countries

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Optimum Energy-Saving Option5.2.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives to Adopt Energy-Efficient Windows5.2.1.3 Growing Construction Market5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Investment Requirements5.2.2.2 Higher Cost of Glass Bonding Adhesives Than Conventional Adhesives5.2.2.3 Lack of Awareness About Energy-Efficient Windows5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Support for Energy Management in Buildings from Public and Private Sectors5.2.3.2 Urban Population Growth5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 High Carbon Emissions in Glass Production5.3 Industry Trends5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Technology Analysis5.5 Ecosystem: Energy-Efficient Windows Market5.6 Value Chain Analysis5.7 Supply Chain Analysis5.8 Impact of COVID-195.9 Energy-Efficient Windows Market: Optimistic, Pessimistic, and Realistic Scenarios5.10 Average Pricing5.11 Key Markets for Import/Export5.12 Case Study Analysis5.13 Tariff and Regulations5.14 Patent Analysis5.15 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

6 Energy-Efficient Windows Market, by Glazing Type6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Double Glazed6.1.1.1 Double-Glazed Low-E Windows6.1.1.2 Double-Glazed Gas-Filled Window6.1.1.3 Double-Glazed Low-E Gas-Filled Windows6.1.2 Triple Glazed6.1.2.1 Triple-Glazed Low-E Window6.1.2.2 Triple-Glazed Gas-Filled Window6.1.2.3 Triple-Glazed Low-E Gas-Filled Window6.1.3 Others

7 Energy-Efficient Windows Market, by Component7.1 Introduction7.2 Glass7.3 Frame7.3.1 Vinyl Window7.3.2 Aluminum Window7.3.3 Wooden Window7.4 Hardware

8 Energy-Efficient Windows Market, by End-Use Sector8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Non-Residential8.1.2 Residential

9 Energy-Efficient Windows Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Renovation & Reconstruction9.1.2 New Construction

10 Energy-Efficient Windows Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Market Share Analysis11.3 Market Ranking11.4 Market Evaluation Framework11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix11.5.1 Star11.5.2 Pervasive11.5.3 Participant11.5.4 Emerging Leader11.5.5 Strength of Product Portfolio11.5.6 Business Strategy Excellence11.6 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix11.7 Start-Up/ Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Sme) Evaluation Matrix11.7.1 Progressive Companies11.7.2 Responsive Companies11.7.3 Dynamic Companies11.7.4 Starting Blocks

12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Companies12.1.1 Saint-Gobain S.A.12.1.2 Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.12.1.3 Ykk Ap, Inc.12.1.4 Jeld-Wen Holdings, Inc.12.1.5 Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.12.1.6 Builders Firstsource, Inc.12.1.7 Schott Ag12.1.8 Ply Gem Holdings, Inc.12.1.9 Central Glass Co., Ltd. 12.1.10 Bmc Stock Holdings, Inc. 12.1.11 Associated Materials LLC 12.1.12 Apogee Enterprises, Inc. 12.1.13 Deceuninck Nv 12.1.14 Pgt, Inc. 12.1.15 Vitro Architectural Glass12.2 Other Players12.2.1 Turkiye Sise Ve Cam Fabrikalari A.S. (?i?ecam Group)12.2.2 Vkr Holdings A/S12.2.3 Drew Industries Incorporated12.2.4 Inwido Ab12.2.5 China Glass Holdings Limited12.2.6 Anderson Corporation12.2.7 Atrium Corporation12.2.8 Guardian Industries Corp12.2.9 Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork Co., Inc. 12.2.10 Marvin Windows and Doors

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z3yn1y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-energy-efficient-window-industry-is-expected-to-reach-18-3-billion-by-2026--301441489.html

SOURCE Research and Markets