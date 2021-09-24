The Worldwide Drone Services Industry Is Expected To Reach $40.7 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drone Services Market by Type (Platform Service, MRO, and Training & Simulation), Application, Industry, Solution (End-to-End, Point), and Region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Row) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drone services market is estimated to grow from USD 13.9 Billion in 2021 to USD 40.7 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2021 to 2026. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the drone services market in 2021.

The drone services market based on solution has been segmented into end-to-end and point solutions.

The end-to-end solution segment would have the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for complete package solutions, which include everything from piloting & operation, data analysis to data processing.

Based on application, the drone services market has been segmented into inspection & monitoring, mapping & surveying, spraying & seeding, filming & photography, transport & delivery, and security, search, and rescue. Among these applications, the transport & delivery segment is expected to dominate the market with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the escalating demand for fast package delivery services in the healthcare industry attributed to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic

North America is expected to hold the highest market share in 2021. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the increasing trend of online shopping from e-commerce platforms and favorable FAA regulations in the US. The rise in investments from key players to support start-ups in developing parcel service platforms is also expected to contribute to the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Drone Services Market4.2 Drone Services Market, by Type4.3 Drone Services Market, by Application4.4 Drone Services Market, by Industry4.5 Drone Services Market, by Region4.6 Drone Services Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increased Adoption of Drones in Agriculture Industry for Crop Health Assessment and Soil Monitoring5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Drone Inspection & Monitoring Services5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for High-Quality Data5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Liability Issues Associated with Drone Operations and Services5.2.2.2 Issues Associated with Drone Safety and Security5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increased Demand for Drone Delivery Services During COVID-19 Crisis5.2.3.2 Development of Urban Air Mobility Services5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Risk Management Framework and Insurance Cover for Aerial Delivery Drones5.2.4.2 Requirement of High Investments in Construction of Urban Air Mobility Infrastructure Network5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Drone Services Market5.3.1 Use of Drone Technology to Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic5.4 Range/Scenarios5.5 Average Selling Price5.6 Value Chain Analysis5.7 Market Ecosystem Map5.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business5.8.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Drone Services Market5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.10 Trade Data Statistics5.11 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape5.11.1 Guidelines by Federal Aviation Administration for Drone Operations

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Technology Trends6.2.1 Advancements in Drone Data6.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Incorporated Drones6.2.3 3D-Printed Drones6.2.4 Advancements in Lidar Technology and Drone Payload6.2.5 Swarm Drones6.2.6 Wireless Charging6.2.7 Automated Drones6.2.8 Drone Insurance6.3 Technology Analysis6.3.1 Hydrogen Power6.3.2 Upgradation in Drone Tracking and Navigation6.3.3 Improved Computer Vision and Motion Planning6.3.4 Upgradation in Drone Noise6.4 Case Study Analysis for Drone Services Market6.4.1 Case Study Analysis of Drone Services for Oil & Gas Industry6.4.2 Case Study Analysis of Drone Services in Surveying6.4.3 Case Study Analysis of Drone Services in Utilities6.4.4 Case Study Analysis of Drone Services in Agriculture Sector6.4.5 Case Study Analysis of Drone Services in Urban Planning6.4.6 Case Study Analysis of Drone Services in Package Delivery6.5 Impact of Megatrends6.5.1 Green Initiative6.5.2 Internet of Things (Iot)6.5.3 Rapid Urbanization6.6 Innovations & Patent Registrations

7 Drone Services Market, by Type7.1 Type7.1.1 Platform7.1.1.1 Growing Need for High-Quality Data and Analytics to Drive Growth of Segment7.1.1.2 Piloting & Operations7.1.2 Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (Mro)7.1.2.1 Growing Need for Maximizing Operational Efficiency to Drive Market Growth7.1.3 Simulation & Training7.1.3.1 Growing Need for Certified Drone Pilots to Drive Market Growth

8 Drone Services Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Inspection & Monitoring8.1.1.1 Rising Demand for Inspection & Monitoring in Growing Economies to Boost Market Growth8.1.2 Mapping & Surveying8.1.2.1 Cost-Effective Benefits of Drone Services to Boost Market Growth8.1.3 Spraying & Seeding8.1.3.1 Rising Focus on Cost-Effective Agricultural Management to Boost Market Growth8.1.4 Filming & Photography8.1.4.1 Reasonable Prices of Drone-Based Filming and Photography Services to Boost Market Growth8.1.5 Transport & Delivery8.1.5.1 Growing Demand for Fast Delivery of Products and Need for a Hassle-Free Travel Experience to Boost Market Growth8.1.6 Security, Search, & Rescue8.1.6.1 Efficiency of Drones in Data Collection and to Navigate Through Inaccessible Areas to Boost Market Growth

9 Drone Services Market, by Industry9.1 Introduction9.2 Construction & Infrastructure9.2.1 Growing Demand for Drones in Assessment of Bridges and Railways to Drive Market Growth9.3 Agriculture9.3.1 Usage of Multispectral and Infrared Cameras for Health Assessment of Crops and Soil Monitoring to Fuel Market Growth9.4 Utility9.4.1 Increasing Deployment of Drones in Utilities for Inspecting and Surveying Towers, Power Transmission Lines, and Wind Turbines to Drive Market Growth9.5 Oil & Gas9.5.1 Rising Offshore Oil and Gas Activities to Drive Market Growth During Forecast Period9.6 Mining9.6.1 Cost-Effective, Quick, and High-Quality Orthoimages Captured with Drones to Fuel Their Demand in Mining Industry9.7 Defense & Law Enforcement9.7.1 Growing Use of Drones in Search and Rescue Operations to Drive Market Growth9.8 Media & Entertainment9.8.1 Surge in Usage of Drones by Media and Production Houses for Mainstream Filmmaking to Drive Market Growth9.9 Insurance9.9.1 Rising Competition Among Insurance Providers and Growing Need for Effective Policy Underwriting to Boost Adoption of Drones in Insurance Industry9.10 Aviation9.10.1 Growing Usage of Drones for Aircraft Inspection to Drive Market Growth9.11 Marine9.11.1 Reduction in Inspection Time and Costs to Drive Growth of Drone Services Market for Marine Industry9.12 Healthcare & Social Assistance9.12.1 Growing Demand for Faster Deliveries in Healthcare Industry to Drive Market Growth9.13 Transport, Logistics, & Warehousing9.13.1 Easy Approval for Indoor Drones and Increased Demand in Warehousing to Fuel Market Growth

10 Drone Services Market, by Solution10.1 Introduction10.2 End-To-End10.2.1 Increasing Demand for End-To-End Drone Services from Enterprises to Drive Market Growth10.3 Point10.3.1 Growing Demand for Customized Services for Industry-Specific Applications to Fuel Market Growth

11 Regional Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Introduction12.2 Ranking of Leading Players, 202012.3 Key Players in Drone Services Market12.3.1 Winning Imperatives by Key Players12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping12.4.1 Star12.4.2 Emerging Leader12.4.3 Pervasive12.4.4 Participant12.5 Drone Services Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups)12.6 Competitive Benchmarking12.7 Competitive Scenario12.7.1 New Product Launches

13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Key Players13.2.1 Edall Systems13.2.2 Precisionhawk13.2.3 Cyberhawk13.2.4 Vermeer13.2.5 Ageagle Aerial Systems13.2.6 Sky-Futures Ltd.13.2.7 Sensefly Ltd.13.2.8 Sharper Shape Inc.13.2.9 Dronedeploy Inc. 13.2.10 Indentfied Technologies 13.2.11 Terra Drone Corporation 13.2.12 The Sky Guys 13.2.13 Deveron Uas Corp. 13.2.14 Zipline 13.2.15 Matternet, Inc. 13.2.16 Aerodyne Group 13.2.17 Filrtey 13.2.18 Dronebase 13.2.19 Dronegenuity 13.2.20 Mistras Group Inc. 13.2.21 Aerovironment 13.2.22 Hemav 13.2.23 Skycatch 13.2.24 Australian Uav Pty Ltd. (Auav) 13.2.25 Skyspecs 13.2.26 Arch Aerial LLC13.3 Other Players13.3.1 Unmanned Experts Inc. (Umex)13.3.2 Viper Drones13.3.3 Raptor Maps13.3.4 Garuda Uav13.3.5 Maverick Inspection Services13.3.6 Canadian Uav Solutions13.3.7 Djm Aerial Solutions13.3.8 Reliability Maintenance Solutions Ltd.13.3.9 Droneflight 13.3.10 Flytrex

14 Appendix

