The Worldwide Dental Diamond Burs Industry Is Expected To Reach $191 Million By 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Diamond Burs Market by Type (Diamonds, Tungsten Carbide, Stainless Steel), Application (Hospitals, Clinics), Technology (Electrolytic Co-Deposition, Micro Brazing, CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition), Sintering), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental diamond burs market size is projected to grow from USD 130 million in 2021 to USD 191 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%. The dental diamond burs market is witnessing high growth owing to the increase in the consciousness to dental and oral health and versatility of the dental industry to provide specific and optimum services to the each customer base specifically.

Dental diamond burs are restorative instruments. Dentists utilise diamond burs all around the world, most commonly with high-speed handpieces. The most common application of dental diamond burs is to grind away hard tooth tissue, generally enamel and bones. A diamond bur's grinding action produces a rough surface. They are made by bonding small diamond particles to a substrate. They find their best use when a cut demands high accuracy is required.

Diamonds are the largest type segment of the dental diamond burs market.

The dental diamond burs market is segmented on the basis of material diamonds, tungsten carbide and stainless steel. The diamond-type segment accounted for a larger market share. Diamond is projected to be the fastest-growing type segment. This is attributed to its unique hardness properties. Diamond is also projected to be the fastest-growing type segment. Due to this property, it can be used to cut through zirconia or grind porcelain while veneers and crowns are being prepared and placed.

Hospitals are the largest application segment of the dental diamond burs market.

The dental diamond burs market is segmented on the basis of application into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospital's segment led the market in terms of both value and volume. It is attributed to the use of dental diamond burs in small and big surgeries and other treatments.

Electrolytic co-deposition is the largest technology segment of the dental diamond burs market.

The dental diamond burs market is segmented on the basis of technology into electrolytic co-deposition, micro brazing, CVD (Chemical vapor deposition), sintering, and others. The electrolytic co-deposition technology segment accounts for the largest market share in the market. Electrolytic co-deposition of natural or synthetic diamond particles inside a nickel or duplex nickel-chromium matrix onto a stainless-steel shank is the most prevalent bonding method, currently. The diamond particles are embedded in the metal matrix like chopped almonds coated in caramel. This technology offers good adhesions to the plated metal layer to the substrate. Hence, this segment of technology ends up being the largest segment.

North America is the largest market for dental diamond burs market.

The APAC region is projected to be the largest market and to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in APAC is backed by the increase in disposable income of people in countries such as China and India, growing middle-class population, rise in demand for packaged food, and the growth of the food & beverage industry. Moreover, the growth of the dental diamond burs market in the APAC region is attributed to the higher consumer spending and manufacturing of packaging materials in developing economies, such as China and India. China is projected to be the fastest-growing market across the globe during the forecast period. This is attributed to the population growth in the country, along with the high availability of packaging material coupled with technological development. This directly affects the growth of the dental diamond burs market in the APAC region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Dental Diamond Burs Market4.2 Dental Diamond Burs Market, by Region4.3 Dental Diamond Burs Market, by Type4.4 Dental Diamond Burs Market, by Technology4.5 Dental Diamond Burs Market, by Application4.6 Dental Diamond Burs Market: Emerging Vs. Mature Markets4.7 Dental Diamond Burs Market in North America, 20204.8 Dental Diamond Burs Market: Major Countries Snapshot

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Changing Lifestyles and Unhealthy Food Habits5.2.1.2 Rising Dental Tourism in Emerging Markets5.2.1.3 Growing Consumer Awareness and Rising Focus on Cosmetic Dental Aesthetics5.2.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Oral Health Disorders5.2.1.4.1 Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Disorders5.2.1.4.2 Edentulism5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Changing Frequency of Dental Diamond Burs5.2.2.2 Limited Reimbursement5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Number of Dental Laboratories Investing in Cad/Cam Technologies5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Quality of Dental Diamond Burs5.2.4.2 Stringent Government Regulation for Dental Diamond Burs5.2.4.3 Dearth of Trained Dental Practitioners5.3 Trend and Disruptions5.4 Scenario Analysis5.4.1 Optimistic Scenario5.4.2 Pessimistic Scenario5.4.3 Realistic Scenario5.5 Patent Analysis5.5.1 Introduction5.5.2 Methodology5.5.3 Document Type5.5.4 Patent Publication Trends5.5.5 Insight5.5.6 Jurisdiction Analysis5.5.7 Top Patent Applicants5.5.8 List of Significant Patents5.6 Regulatory Landscape5.7 Pricing Analysis5.8 Technology Analysis5.9 Value Chain Analysis and Ecosystem/Market Map5.10 Supply Chain5.11 Trade Analysis5.12 Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Diamond Burs Market5.13 Case Study Analysis

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.2.1 Threat from New Entrants6.2.2 Threat from Substitutes6.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry6.3 Macroeconomic Indicators6.3.1 Gdp Trends and Forecast of Major Economies

7 Dental Diamond Burs Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Diamond Burs7.2.1 Enable Faster and Smoother Cutting and Provide Extreme Precision7.3 Tungsten Carbide Burs7.3.1 Reduce Discomfort for Patients7.4 Stainless-Steel Burs7.4.1 Flexible and Require Lower Maintenance

8 Dental Diamond Burs Market, by Technology8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Electrolytic Co-Deposition8.1.1.1 Manufacturers Increasingly Using Electrolytic Co-Deposition Technology8.1.2 Micro Brazing8.1.2.1 Micro Brazing Enhances the Reusability of the Dental Diamond Burs8.1.3 Cvd8.1.3.1 Cvd Technology Improving the Cutting Ability of Dental Diamond Burs8.1.4 Sintering8.1.4.1 Sintering Imparts Optimum Surface Roughness, Pressure, and Takes Less Time8.1.5 Others

9 Dental Diamond Burs Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Hospitals9.2.1 Rise in Dental Tourism is Expected to Support the Market9.3 Clinics9.3.1 Provide Prompt Service and Comfort to Patients 9.4 Others

10 Dental Diamond Burs Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.2 Market Ranking Analysis11.3 Market Share Analysis11.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 4 Market Players11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant11.5.1 Star11.5.2 Emerging Leaders11.5.3 Pervasive11.5.4 Emerging Companies11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping of SMEs (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)11.6.1 Progressive Companies11.6.2 Responsive Companies11.6.3 Starting Blocks11.6.4 Dynamic Companies11.7 Competitive Scenario11.7.1 Deals11.7.2 New Product Launch11.7.3 Others

12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Dentsply Sirona Inc.12.1.2 Henry Schein, Inc.12.1.3 Shofu Inc.12.1.4 Mani, Inc.12.1.5 Brasseler USA12.1.6 Shanghai Smedent Medical Instrument Co., Ltd12.1.7 Pivot Fabrique HP12.1.8 Pyrax Polymars12.1.9 Bensons Surgico 12.1.10 Golden Nimbus International12.2 Other Players12.2.1 Microcopy Dental12.2.2 Gebr. Brasseler GmbH & Co. Kg12.2.3 Strauss & Co.12.2.4 Tri Hawk12.2.5 Confident Sales India Pvt Ltd.12.2.6 Mdt- Micro Diamond Technologies12.2.7 Dentakris12.2.8 Prima Dental12.2.9 Kerr Corporation 12.2.10 Piscium Health Sciences 12.2.11 Dental Future System 12.2.12 Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC 12.2.13 Benco Dental 12.2.14 V Dent Enterprise 12.2.15 Shenzhen Dian Fong Abrasive Technologies

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p86xg4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-dental-diamond-burs-industry-is-expected-to-reach-191-million-by-2026-301397108.html

SOURCE Research and Markets