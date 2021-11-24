The Worldwide Dental Caries Detectors Industry Is Expected To Reach $512 Million By 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Caries Detectors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Laser Fluorescent Caries Detector, Fiber Optic Trans-illumination Caries Detector), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental caries detectors market size is expected to reach USD 512.0 million by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Dental caries detection devices assist in evaluating enamel structure for conditions like caries or micro-fractures in the tooth before sealant placement. Caries detection devices assist in the primary detection of dental caries, which might lead to early diagnosis by the dental professional. Factors like the increasing prevalence of caries, increasing awareness about oral health, and rising advancement in dental diagnostic are expected to propel the market growth.Dental caries is the most prevalent and preventable dental condition, which if identified early, can be treated by non-invasive techniques. According to the WHO, as of 2017, around 2.3 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and more than 530 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Changing lifestyle, high sugar consumption, and less awareness about oral hygiene in low- and middle-income countries are the most common causes for the prevalence of caries.Moreover, technological advancement in caries detection devices that assures high accuracy and sensitivity for diagnosing caries lesions is expected to propel market growth. For instance, Digital Imaging Fiber Optic Trans-illumination technique has an accuracy of 90% and the images can be stored digitally by the professionals, assisting in providing quality treatment to the patient.In the light of COVID-19, the global market was hampered as the footfall of patient appointments for surgical treatments was temporarily suspended. However, since the governments in many countries have allowed resuming elective surgical procedures, clinics have also started orthodontic procedures again by adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols. Moreover, many dentists believe that there will be a surge in oral care and dental treatments post-Covid-19 crisis and this is expected to propel the market growth. Dental Caries Detectors Market Report Highlights

Based on product, laser fluorescent caries detector held the largest market share in 2020 as it is the most opted method owing to its ability to diagnose occlusal caries lesions in permanent teeth and enamel and dentin caries

By end-use, dental clinics held the largest share in 2020 as they are readily adopting an advanced diagnostic system to treat dental caries

North America dominated the global market in 2020 owing to the increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and advanced healthcare infrastructure

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of dental caries and the presence of key players

Chapter 3 Dental Caries Detector Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope3.1 Market LineProduct Outlook3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook3.1.2.1 Dental 3D Printing Market3.1.2.2 Dental Implant Market3.2 Market Segmentation and Scope3.3 Market Driver Analysis3.4 Market Restraint Analysis3.5 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.7 PESTEL Analysis Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-194.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Caries Detector Market Chapter 5 Dental Caries Detector Market: Product Segment Analysis5.1 Dental Caries Detector: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20285.2.1 Laser Fluorescent Caries Detector5.2.1.1 Laser Fluorescent Caries Detector market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)5.2.2 Fiber Optic Trans-Illumination Caries Detector5.2.2.1 Fiber Optic Trans-illumination Caries Detector market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6 Dental Caries Detector Market: End-use Segment Analysis6.1 Dental Caries Detector: Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 20286.1.1 Hospitals6.1.1.1 Hospitals market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.1.2 Dental Clinics6.1.2.1 Dental Clinics market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)6.1.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres6.1.3.1 Ambulatory Surgical Centres market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7 Dental Caries Detector Market: Regional Analysis Chapter 8 Competitive Analysis8.1 Company Profiles8.1.1 Kavo Dental8.1.1.1 Company Overview8.1.1.2 Financial Performance8.1.1.3 Product Benchmarking8.1.1.4 Strategic Initiatives8.1.2 Quantum Dental Technologies, Inc.8.1.2.1 Company Overview8.1.2.2 Financial Performance8.1.2.3 Product Benchmarking8.1.2.4 Strategic Initiatives8.1.3 Acteon Group8.1.3.1 Company Overview8.1.3.2 Financial Performance8.1.3.3 Product Benchmarking8.1.3.4 Strategic Initiatives8.1.4 Dentsply Sirona8.1.4.1 Company Overview8.1.4.2 Financial Performance8.1.4.3 Product Benchmarking8.1.4.4 Strategic Initiatives:8.1.5 Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co.8.1.5.1 Company overview8.1.5.2 Financial performance8.1.5.3 Product benchmarking8.1.5.4 Strategic initiatives8.1.6 AdDent, Inc.8.1.6.1 Company Overview8.1.6.2 Financial Performance8.1.6.3 Product Benchmarking8.1.6.4 Strategic Initiatives8.1.7 DentLight, Inc.8.1.7.1 Company overview8.1.7.2 Financial performance8.1.7.3 Product benchmarking8.1.8 Air Techniques, Inc.8.1.8.1 Company overview8.1.8.2 Financial performance8.1.8.3 Product benchmarking

