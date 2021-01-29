The Worldwide Decorative Concrete Industry Is Expected To Grow To $20.5 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Decorative Concrete Market by Type (Stamped Concrete, Stained Concrete, Colored Concrete, Polished Concrete, Epoxy Concrete, Concrete Overlays), Application, End-use Sector, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global decorative concrete market size is projected to grow from USD 15.4 billion in 2020 to USD 20.5 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The global decorative concrete industry has witnessed high growth primarily because of the increasing demand for durable and low-maintenance construction products worldwide. Demand for appealing & decorative, cost-effective, and durable flooring applications is another key factor contributing to the increasing growth of the decorative concrete market over the next few years.

In terms of both value and volume, the polished concrete segment to be the fastest-growing segment by 2025.

The polished concrete segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Polished concrete in the form of flooring has become the preferred choice due to its high gloss finish and esthetic appeal. It is used as an alternative to marble, granite, tile, linoleum, or coated concrete, as it is cost-effective and can sustain high foot traffic. It requires less maintenance and is resistant to moisture. This type of concrete is generally used in retail stores, hotels & restaurants, and residences.

In terms of both value and volume, driveways & sidewalks are projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for decorative concrete.

Driveways & sidewalks are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the decorative concrete market. Decorative concrete has become one the popular choices in driveways and sidewalks; stamped or stained type of decorative concrete is often used in driveways and sidewalks. It is relatively maintenance-free and requires minimal maintenance to maintain the color and texture of the walkway. Concrete sidewalks can be built on the existing surface, which reduces time and cost. Decorative concrete provides an esthetically pleasing and safe path as weeds cannot grow through concrete.

In terms of both value and volume, residential is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025, for decorative concrete.

Residential is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the decorative concrete market. The application of decorative concrete in this sector is driven by increasing installations in new residential buildings, renovations, and restructuring. The use of decorative concrete on floors enhances its esthetic appeal. Decorative concrete helps the user achieve dynamic control over the indoor air quality and provides safe and slip-resistant floors.

In terms of both value and volume, the APAC decorative concrete market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, the APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Emerging economies in APAC are expected to experience significant demand for decorative concrete as a result of the expansion of the construction industries due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward infrastructural development. The growing population in these countries represents a strong customer base. The increase in demand for decorative concrete can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries and durable and low maintenance flooring and wall systems.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the decorative concrete market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness a Relatively Higher Demand for Decorative Concrete4.2 North America: Decorative Concrete Market, by End-Use Industry and Country4.3 Decorative Concrete Market, by Type4.4 Decorative Concrete Market, by Application4.5 Decorative Concrete Market, by End-Use Sector4.6 Decorative Concrete Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Stamped Concrete for Flooring Applications5.2.1.2 Rise in Demand for Green Buildings5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices5.2.2.2 High Cost of Treatment5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Population Growth and Rapid Urbanization Translating to Large Number of Construction Projects5.2.3.2 Rise in Renovation and Remodeling Activities5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness About Decorative Concrete in Developing Economies 6 Yc-Ycc Drivers7 Industry Trends7.1 Introduction7.2 Supply Chain Analysis7.2.1 Prominent Companies7.2.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises7.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis7.3.1 Threat of New Entrants7.3.2 Threat of Substitutes7.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers7.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers7.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry 8 COVID-19 Impact on Decorative Concrete Market8.1 Introduction8.2 COVID-19 Impact on Decorative Concrete Market 9 Decorative Concrete Market, by Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Stamped Concrete9.3 Stained Concrete9.4 Concrete Overlays9.5 Colored Concrete9.6 Polished Concrete9.7 Epoxy Concrete9.8 Others 10 Decorative Concrete Market, by Application10.1 Introduction10.2 Floors10.3 Walls10.4 Driveways & Sidewalks10.5 Pool Decks10.6 Patios10.7 Others 11 Decorative Concrete Market, by End-Use Sector11.1 Introduction11.2 Residential11.2.1 Demand for Sips for Energy-Efficient Buildings11.3 Non-Residential11.3.1 Increasing Spending on Commercial and Institutional Constructions 12 Decorative Concrete Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 APAC12.3 North America12.4 Europe12.5 Middle East & Africa12.6 South America 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Ranking13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping13.3.1 Star13.3.2 Emerging Leaders13.3.3 Pervasive13.3.4 Emerging Companies13.4 Strength of Product Portfolio13.5 Business Strategy Excellence13.6 Competitive Scenario13.6.1 Acquisition13.6.2 New Product Development13.6.3 Expansion & Investment13.6.4 Partnerships & Agreements 14 Company Profiles14.1 PPG Industries, Inc.14.2 Basf Se14.3 3M Company14.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company14.5 Rpm International Inc.14.6 Dupont14.7 Huntsman International LLC14.8 Boral Limited14.9 Sika Ag14.10 Ultratech Cement Limited14.11 Cemex, S.A.B. De C.V.14.12 Arkema S.A.14.13 Heidelbergcement Ag 15 Appendix15.1 Discussion Guide15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal15.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lak6u4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-decorative-concrete-industry-is-expected-to-grow-to-20-5-billion-by-2025--301218053.html

SOURCE Research and Markets