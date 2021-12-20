The Worldwide Dairy Testing Industry Is Expected To Reach $8.1 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dairy Testing Market by Type (Safety [Pathogens, Adulterants, Pesticides], Quality), Technology (Traditional, Rapid), Product (Milk & Milk Powder, Cheese, Butter & Spreads, Infant Foods, ICE Cream & Desserts, Yogurt), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dairy testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 8.2% driven by the globalization of dairy trade, and stringent food safety and quality regulations.

In most developing countries, the milk sector is usually unorganized. Most of the milk is produced by small farms and cattle holders. In India, around 50% of the milk produced is consumed on-farm. In the last three decades, milk production worldwide has increased by more than 59%.

The milk and milk powder segment is projected to be the largest segment in the dairy testing market by product during the forecast period

Milk constitutes a significant part of the diet for a high proportion of the global population even though there is an increasing trend towards a dairy-free or vegan diet. However, adulteration, poor hygiene during storage, faulty supply chains, and contaminated equipment lead to milk contamination, which can cause serious health problems on consumption. Milk powder is one of the most popular dairy products due to its long shelf life; it is used in a wide variety of dairy products such as ice cream, cheese and evaporated milk. Made with the help of spray-drying, milk powder is the best solution in the absence of refrigeration facilities. Perishable raw milk is converted to its dried form to create a product with greater shelf-life.

The Chromatography & Spectroscopy segment is the dominant one in the rapid testing technology segment of dairy testing

The most widely used chromatography & spectrometry testing technologies include HPLC, GC (gas chromatography), LC, MS (mass spectrometry), and LC-MS/MS. These methods are used for the detection of almost all targets to be tested, including pathogens, food allergens, pesticide residues, mycotoxins, heavy metals, and veterinary drug residues. Chromatography also allows companies to analyze the product for various nutrients like proteins, vitamins, and preservatives. This enables proper nutritional testing of the product, and ensures that details on labels are accurate and comply with all government regulations.

Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share

Currently, the Europe region is the dominating market for dairy testing; it is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing market in the coming years, as well. Food products found to contain illegal pesticides or excessive amounts of other residues are withdrawn from the European market. Allergen labeling mandates are also very strict and require allergens to be clearly identified in food products.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Growth Opportunities in Dairy Testing Market4.2 Dairy Testing Market, by Technology4.3 Europe: Dairy Testing Market, by Key Country and Target Tested (2020)4.4 Dairy Testing Market, by Target Tested and Region4.5 Dairy Testing Market, by Key Country/Region

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 E. Coli5.1.1.3 Optimistic Scenario5.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario5.2.2 Restraints5.1.1.1 Realistic Scenario5.2.3 Opportunities5.3.2.1 Dioxin and PBCs5.2.4 Challenges5.5.3.2 Distribution5.5.3.1 Final Preparation5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics5.3.1 Sudden Increase in Demand for Dairy Products During COVID-19 Pandemic5.3.2 Disruption in Supply Chain Amid COVID-19

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Dairy Testing Industry6.3 Value Chain Analysis6.3.1 Input Market6.4 Ecosystem Map6.4.1 Supply-Side6.4.2 Downstream6.5 Supply Chain Analysis6.5.1 Upstream Process6.5.2.2 Transportation6.5.2.1 Processing & Transforming6.5.2 Midstream Process6.5.1.2 Production6.5.1.1 R&D6.5.3 Downstream Process6.2.4.2 Time-Consuming Testing Methods6.2.4.1 Lack of Harmonization of Food Safety Standards6.6 YC-YCC Shift6.7 Technology Analysis: Upcoming Technologies in Dairy Testing Market6.7.1 Microarrays6.7.2 Phages6.7.3 Biosensors6.7.4 Flow Cytometry6.7.5 NMR6.7.6 NIRS6.7.7 ICP6.8 Patent Analysis6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.9.1 Degree of Competition6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.9.4 Threat of Substitutes6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants6.10 Case Studies6.10.1 Allergen Sensors for Consumers6.10.2 Improved Turnaround Times with Eurofins Scientific's Expressmicro Service

7 Regulatory Framework7.1 Introduction7.2 US7.3 European Union (EU)7.3.1 Microbiological Criteria Regulation7.3.2 GMOs Regulation7.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Testing Industry7.4 China7.5 Japan7.6 India7.7 Australia

8 Dairy Testing Market, by Product8.1 Introduction8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Dairy Testing Market, by Product8.2.2.1 Inadequate Supporting Infrastructure in Developing Economies8.2.1.3 Stringent Safety and Quality Regulations8.2.1.2 Globalization of Dairy Trade8.2 Milk & Milk Powder8.3 Cheese, Butter & Spreads8.4 Infant Food8.5 Ice Cream & Desserts8.6 Yogurt8.7 Others

9 Dairy Testing Market, by Type9.1 Introduction9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Dairy Testing Market, by Type9.2 Safety Testing9.2.1 Pathogens9.2.1.1 Increase in Outbreaks of Foodborne Illnesses9.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights9.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries9.1.2.1 Key Data from Primary Sources9.1.1.1 Key Data from Secondary Sources9.2.2 Adulterants9.2.3 Pesticides9.2.4 Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs)9.2.5 Mycotoxins9.2.6 Others9.3 Quality Testing

10 Dairy Testing Market, by Technology10.1 Introduction10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Dairy Testing, by Technology10.2 Traditional Technology10.2.1 Agar Culturing10.3 Rapid Technology10.3.1 Convenience-based10.3.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)10.3.3 Immunoassay10.3.4 Chromatography & Spectrometry

11 Dairy Testing Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Share Analysis, 202012.3 Dairy Testing Market Share Analysis12.4 Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2017-202012.5 Key Player Strategies: Dairy Testing Market12.6 COVID-19-Specific Company Response12.6.1 SGS SA ( Switzerland)12.6.2 Eurofins Scientific ( Luxembourg)12.6.3 Intertek Group plc (UK)12.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Key Players)12.7.1 Stars12.7.2 Pervasive Players12.7.3 Emerging Leaders12.7.4 Participants12.8 Service Footprint12.9 Dairy Testing Market, Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 202012.9.1 Progressive Companies12.9.2 Starting Blocks12.9.3 Responsive Companies12.9.4 Dynamic Companies12.10 New Service Launches, Deals, and Other Developments12.10.1 Deals12.10.2 Other Developments

13 Company Profiles13.1 Key Players13.1.1 SGS SA13.1.2 Bureau Veritas13.1.3 Eurofins Scientific13.1.4 Intertek Group plc13.1.5 TUV SUD13.1.6 TUV Nord Group13.1.7 ALS Limited13.1.8 Neogen Corporation13.1.9 AsureQuality Limited 13.1.10 Merieux Nutrisciences 13.1.11 Microbac Laboratories, Inc. 13.1.12 Romer Labs 13.1.13 Foodchain ID, Inc. 13.1.14 Symbio Laboratories 13.1.15 R J Hill Laboratories Limited13.2 Other Players13.2.1 Nova Biologicals13.2.2 Campden Bri13.2.3 Certified Laboratories, Inc.13.2.4 Agrolab GmbH13.2.5 AGQ Labs USA

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1jprb4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-dairy-testing-industry-is-expected-to-reach-8-1-billion-by-2026--301448093.html

SOURCE Research and Markets