The Worldwide Cosmetic Chemicals Industry Is Expected To Reach $32 Billion By 2030

Global cosmetic chemicals market will reach $32.52 billion by 2030, growing by 5.5% annually over 2020-2030, owing to continuous R&D investment, rising disposable income of individuals and increasing purchasing power, and growing demand for cosmetic products formulated with natural ingredients. In terms of sales volume, the market will grow at a 2020-2030 CAGR of 5.0%.This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global cosmetic chemicals market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate and forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global cosmetic chemicals market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Chemical Type, Source, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , Taiwan , and Philippines )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands , Switzerland , Turkey , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S. Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S. , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Source, and Application over the forecast years are also included.The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global cosmetic chemicals market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a proprietary Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions. Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Akzo Nobel NV

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Givaudan SA

J.M. Huber Corporation

KCC Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Solvay S.A.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope1.1.1 Industry Definition1.1.2 Research Scope1.2 Research Methodology1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology1.2.2 Market Assumption1.2.3 Secondary Data1.2.4 Primary Data1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation1.2.7 Research Limitations1.3 Executive Summary 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market2.2 Major Growth Drivers2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Global Market by Product Type3.1 Market Overview by Product Type3.2 Surfactants3.3 Emollients & Moisturizers3.4 Single Use Additives3.5 Film Formers3.6 Thickening Agents3.7 Colorants & Pigments3.8 Preservatives3.9 Other Products 4 Segmentation of Global Market by Chemical Type4.1 Market Overview by Chemical Type4.2 Amino Acids4.3 Alcohols4.4 Aldehydes4.5 Essential Oils4.6 Fatty Chemicals4.7 Inorganic Chemicals4.8 Ketones4.9 Enzymes4.10 Other Chemicals 5 Segmentation of Global Market by Source5.1 Market Overview by Source5.2 Synthetic Ingredients5.3 Natural Ingredients 6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application6.1 Market Overview by Application6.2 Skin Care6.3 Hair Care6.4 Make-up6.5 Oral Care6.6 Perfume & Fragrance6.7 Other Applications 7 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel7.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel7.2 Direct Sales7.3 In-direct Sales 8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region8.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-20308.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country8.2.1 Overview of North America Market8.2.2 U.S.8.2.3 Canada8.2.4 Mexico8.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country8.3.1 Overview of European Market8.3.2 Germany8.3.3 U.K.8.3.4 France8.3.5 Spain8.3.6 Italy8.3.7 Russia8.3.8 Rest of European Market8.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country8.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market8.4.2 Japan8.4.3 China8.4.4 Australia8.4.5 India8.4.6 South Korea8.4.7 Rest of APAC Region8.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country8.5.1 Argentina8.5.2 Brazil8.5.3 Chile8.5.4 Rest of South America Market8.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country8.6.1 UAE8.6.2 Saudi Arabia8.6.3 South Africa8.6.4 Other National Markets 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview of Key Vendors9.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A9.3 Company Profiles

10 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management10.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market10.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

