The Worldwide Contraceptives Industry Is Expected To Reach $29.6 Billion By 2028

The contraceptives market is expected to reach US$ 29,629.4 million in 2028 from US$ 20,825.0 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% from 2020 to 2028.The growth of the contraceptives market is mainly attributed to increasing rate of unwanted pregnancies and surge in product innovations and launches. However, lack of adoption in low income countries is projected to deter the market growth.Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) have a major impact on sexual and reproductive health worldwide. As per the WHO, more than 1 million sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are acquired every day worldwide. Each year, ~376 million new infections with chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, and trichomoniasis are reported. Contraceptive methods alter the risk of acquiring STDs. For instance, spermicides have been reported to kill a wide range of bacteria and viruses, including HIV, in vitro; moreover, they have been reported to provide protection against gonorrhea, chlamydia, and pelvic inflammatory disease in vivo. Condoms and diaphragms also provide a certain level of protection from bacterial and viral infections.Growing awareness through government initiatives and sex education programs to reduce the prevalence of STDs offers lucrative opportunities for the growth of the contraceptives market players. Various governments are promoting the use of condoms to prevent unwanted pregnancies and preventing STDs. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has Condom distribution programs (CDPs) to prevent HIV and STDs. The program helps in increasing the availability and accessibility of condoms.Based on product, the contraceptives market is segmented into condoms, intrauterine product (IUDs), vaginal rings, implants, patches, diaphragms, emergency contraceptives, sponges, and others. The condoms segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the intrauterine product (IUDs) segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the contraceptives market is segmented into home care, and hospitals and clinics. Based on distribution channel, the contraceptives market has been segmented into retail pharmacy, online pharmacy, and hospital pharmacy.The World Health Organization, National Health Service, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National AIDS Control Organization, and National Department of Health, and Bulgarian Family Planning and Sexual Health Association along with company websites, are the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Contraceptives Market- Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Contraceptives Market- Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion4.4 Information About Private Sector and Public Sector4.5 Qualitative Insights on Health Insurance Policies 5. Contraceptives Market- Industry Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Rate of Unwanted Pregnancies5.1.2 Surge in Product Innovations and Launches5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Lack of Adoption in Low Income Countries5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing Awareness About Sexually Transmitted Diseases5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Digital Fertility Methods for Family Planning5.5 Impact analysis 6. Contraceptives Market- Global Analysis6.1 Global Contraceptives Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Contraceptives Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Contraceptives Market Analysis - By Product7.1 Overview7.2 Contraceptives Market Revenue Share, by Product (2020 and 2028)7.3 Condoms7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Condoms: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.3.3 Male Condoms7.3.3.1 Overview7.3.4 Male Condoms: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.3.5 Female Condoms7.3.5.1 Overview7.3.6 Female Condoms: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4 Intrauterine Product (IUDs)7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Intrauterine Product (IUDs): Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4.3 Hormonal IUDs7.4.3.1 Overview7.4.4 Hormonal IUDs: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.4.5 Copper IUDs7.4.5.1 Overview7.4.6 Copper IUDs: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.5 Vaginal Rings7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Vaginal Rings: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.6 Implants7.6.1 Overview7.6.2 Implants: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.7 Patches7.7.1 Overview7.7.2 Patches: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.8 Diaphragms7.8.1 Overview7.8.2 Diaphragms: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.9 Emergency Contraceptives7.9.1 Overview7.9.2 Emergency Contraceptives: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.10 Sponges7.10.1 Overview7.10.2 Sponges: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)7.11 Others7.11.1 Overview7.11.2 Others: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 8. Contraceptives Market Analysis - By End User8.1 Overview8.2 Contraceptives Market Revenue Share, by End User (2020 and 2028)8.3 Hospitals and Clinics8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Hospitals and Clinics: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)8.4 Home Care8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Home Care: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 9. Contraceptives Market - By Distribution Channel9.1 Overview9.2 Contraceptives Market, by Distribution Channel, 2020 and 2028 (%)9.3 Hospital Pharmacy9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Hospital Pharmacy: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.4 Retail Pharmacy9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Retail Pharmacy: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)9.5 Online Pharmacy9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Online Pharmacy: Contraceptives Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million) 10. Global Contraceptives Market - Geographic Analysis 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Contraceptives Market11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Contraceptives Market- Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)12.3 Organic Developments12.3.1 Overview12.4 Inorganic Developments12.4.1 Overview 13. Company Profiles13.1 Bayer AG13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 CooperSurgical (Cooper Companies, Inc.)13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 Merck & Co., Inc.13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 HLL Lifecare Limited13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Church & Dwight, Inc.13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 Pregna International Limited13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 Mayer Laboratories, Inc.13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 Medicines36013.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 Prosan International B.V.13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 Cupid Limited13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. 