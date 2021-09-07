The Worldwide Construction Industry Is Showing Signs Of Recovery After COVID-19 And Is Expected To Reach $13.5 Trillion By 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry Market by Type (Residential, Non-Residential, and Heavy & Civil Engineering) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South...

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry Market by Type (Residential, Non-Residential, and Heavy & Civil Engineering) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction market size is declined from USD 11,217.4 billion in 2019 to USD 10,741.2 billion in 2020. However, the industry is showing signs of recovery since the beginning of 2021 and reach a market size of USD 13,572.4 billion in 2024, projecting a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 and 2024.

An increase in automation in public spaces, government initiatives along with the rising awareness about antibacterial construction materials, is expected to boost the construction industry post COVID-19 pandemic. However, shutdown of manufacturing facilities, non-availability of raw materials, and impact on supply chain and logistics is expected to restrain the industry growth.

Heavy & civil engineering sector to be the fastest-growing construction type during the forecast period.

The coronavirus pandemic has created many challenges for several businesses, governments, organizations, and societies around the world. Companies working in different sectors are reacting in different ways to ensure business continuity, supply chain flexibility, and other such measures to innovative ways to generate revenue. The uncertainties with regard to this pandemic have affected the heavy & civil engineering sector. Despite the effects of COVID-19, a few civil engineering activities have been maintained to some extent and are likely to continue in long term. There was no complete lockdown in several countries, and hence, companies are willing to continue executing their contracts to avoid liquidation damages. However, in 2020 these activities were halted for some time, as supply chains was disrupted by a shortage of equipment and materials. In addition, public agencies and administrations had terminated contracts to control expenses.

APAC is the fastest-growing construction market.

APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global construction industry during the forecast period. APAC dominated the construction industry in 2019. The construction companies have ample opportunities in the APAC market in comparison to the European and North American counterparts owing to low-cost labor and raw materials. Various raw material companies have halted their production sites across various countries in initial phase of covid-19 to avoid further spread of coronavirus. This halt in production has led to reduced supplies in various Asian countries, including India and China.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Customer Analysis4.1 Shift in Institutional/Industrial Customers4.1.1 Disruption in Industrial/Commercial Sectors4.1.2 Impact on Customers' Output & Strategies to Resume/Improve Production4.1.2.1 Impact on Customers' Revenues4.1.2.2 Impact on Construction of New Facilities4.1.2.3 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains4.1.2.4 Long-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains4.1.3 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities4.1.3.1 Measures Taken by Customers in 20204.1.3.2 Customers' Perspective on Growth Outlook4.2 Shift in Residential Customer Segments4.2.1 Disruption in Construction Industry4.2.2 Impact on Customer Spending Patterns4.2.2.1 Changing Income Levels4.2.2.2 Customers' Perspective on Growth Outlook/New Construction

5 COVID-19 Impact: Construction Ecosystem5.1 Value Chain Analysis5.1.1 Residential Building Construction5.1.2 Non-Residential Building Construction5.1.3 Heavy & Civil Engineering Construction5.2 Impact on Value Chain & Measures Taken5.2.1 Financing5.2.2 Design/Architects5.2.3 Construction Material Suppliers5.2.4 Logistics/Equipment Suppliers5.2.5 Construction Contractors/Consultants5.2.6 Maintenance/Users/Service Providers5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Increasing Automation in Public Spaces and Rising Awareness About Antibacterial Construction Materials5.3.1.2 Population Growth and Rapid Urbanization5.3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 Shutdown of Manufacturing Facilities5.3.2.2 Non-Availability of Raw Materials5.3.2.3 Impact on Supply Chain and Logistics5.3.2.4 Volatility in Raw Material Prices5.3.2.5 Global Housing Crisis

6 Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Companies6.1 Top-Performing Sectors6.1.1 Residential6.2 Majorly Hampered, Sectors6.2.1 Non-Residential6.2.2 Heavy & Civil Engineering6.3 Top Performer by Construction Technologies6.3.1 Prefabricated Technology6.3.2 Automated Construction Technology6.3.3 Computer Integrated/Smart Construction Techniques6.3.4 Workforce Sourcing6.4 COVID-19 Impact on Top Companies6.4.1 Bechtel Group6.4.2 Balfour Beatty6.4.3 Acs Group6.4.4 China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited6.4.5 L&T Construction6.4.6 Pcl Construction Enterprises6.4.7 Skanska Ab

7 Winning Strategies of Construction Companies7.1 Winning Strategies to Gain Market Share7.1.1 Short-Term Strategies (Till Q12021)7.1.2 Midterm Strategies (2021-2022)7.1.3 Long-Term Strategies (2024 Onwards)7.2 COVID-19-Related Developments/Strategies of Stakeholders in Construction Value Chain

8 Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry8.1 Scenario-Based Forecasting, by Type8.1.1 Pessimistic Scenario8.1.2 Realistic Scenario8.1.3 Optimistic Scenario8.2 By Type, Realistic Scenario8.2.1 Residential Construction8.2.2 Non-Residential Construction8.2.3 Heavy & Civil Engineering Construction8.3 By Region, Realistic Scenario

9 Appendix

