The Worldwide Construction Elastomers Industry Is Expected To Reach $6.7 Billion By 2026

The global construction elastomers market size was USD 5.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2021 and 2026.

Elastomers are natural or synthetic polymers having elastic properties. These materials are made of polymers, which are joined by chemical bonds, acquiring a final slightly crosslinked structure. Elastomers that are used for construction applications are known as construction elastomers. Construction elastomers provide advantages of both plastics and rubber, and hence the new form created by their combination is adaptable in many applications. The high impact and tear strength of construction elastomers have increased their demand in the building & construction industries. Thermoplastic type of construction elastomers are recyclable, environment-friendly, and safe to use in the indoor residential applications.

Residential: the fastest-growing application of construction elastomers market.

Residential is the largest application in the construction elastomers market. Construction elastomers are used in insulations, roofing sheets & window profiles gaskets, door handle seal, and adhesives in residential construction applications. This segment account for about 50% market share in terms of value in 2020. The sector was impacted a slow growth due to global economic slowdown. However, the segment is expected to recover in the forecast period. Moreover, focus towards sustainable and earthquake proof constructions will provide new opportunities for construction elastomers manufacturer.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for construction elastomers.

APAC accounted for the largest share in terms of volume and value of the construction elastomers market in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. The use of construction elastomers is expected to witness the highest growth in the APAC region during the forecast period. The market in this region is driven by the recovery of the construction sector in China, India, and Southeast Asian countries. Global elastomers manufacturers are investing in APAC countries in establish their production plants to enhance their market presence in the region. Indian & China are the significant markets for construction and the largest consumers of construction elastomers in the world. The focus towards the development of earthquake proof construction to reduce natural damage will further enhance the demand of construction elastomers during the forecast period.

Construction elastomers market slow down its growth in 2020.

The construction elastomers market in 2020 experienced slow growth in terms of volume, compared to 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The construction industry is a significant consumer of construction elastomers. The effect of COVID-19 on the construction industry led to declining sales and the layoff of employees. The projects was halted due to disruption in the supply chain. With the declining production, the demand for construction elastomers also decreased.

4 Premium Insights4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness a Relatively Higher Demand for Construction Elastomers4.2 APAC: Construction Elastomers Market, by Application and Country4.3 Construction Elastomers Market, by Type4.4 Construction Elastomers Market, by Application4.5 Construction Elastomers Market, by Country

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand from Construction Industry5.2.1.2 Growth of Construction Industry Globally5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand from Emerging Economies5.2.1.4 Advancement in Thermoplastic (Tpe) Processing Industry5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Higher Cost of Construction Elastomers Than That of Conventional Materials5.2.2.2 Economic Slowdown and Impact of COVID-19 on Manufacturing Sector5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging Market for Biobased Elastomers5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Price Volatility5.2.4.2 Intra-Elastomer Segment Replacement5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.3.1 Producers5.3.2 Suppliers & Distributors5.3.3 End-Use Industry5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.5 Range Scenarios of Construction Elastomers Market5.6 Forecasting Factors and COVID-19 Impact Analysis5.6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain5.7 Ecosystem/Market Mapping5.8 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers5.9 Regulatory Landscape5.10 Average Price Analysis5.11 Technology Analysis5.12 Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Elastomers Market5.13 Case Study5.14 Trade Analysis5.15 Patent Analysis

6 Construction Elastomers Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Thermoset Elastomer6.2.1 Natural Rubber6.2.2 Synthetic Rubber6.3 Thermoplastic Elastomer

7 Elastomer Market, by Chemistry7.1 Introduction7.2 Styrene Block Copolymers (Sbcs)7.3 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes (Tpu)7.4 Styrene-Butadiene (Sbr)7.5 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm)7.6 Natural Rubber7.7 Silicone (Q)7.8 Thermoplastic Vulcanizates (Tvps)7.9 Acrylic Elastomer (Acm)7.10 Butyl Elastomer (Iir)7.11 Others7.11.1 Butadiene (Br) (Polybutadiene) Elastomer7.11.2 Polychloroprene (Cr) (Neoprene) Elastomer7.11.3 Nitrile Elastomer (Nbr)

8 Elastomer Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Residential8.3 Non-Residential8.3.1 Commercial8.3.2 Industrial8.4 Civil Engineering8.4.1 Roadways8.4.2 Railways8.4.3 Airports8.4.4 Other

9 Construction Elastomers Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Introduction10.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 202110.3 Company Product Footprint10.4 Market Share Analysis10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Technology10.5.1 Star10.5.2 Pervasive10.5.3 Product Footprint10.5.4 Emerging Leader10.6 Startups and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Evaluation Matrix10.6.1 Responsive Companies10.6.2 Dynamic Companies10.6.3 Starting Blocks10.7 Market Evaluation Framework10.8 Competitive Scenario10.9 Revenue Analysis of Top Players

11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Players11.1.1 Basf Se11.1.2 Dow11.1.3 Arkema11.1.4 Covestro Ag11.1.5 Huntsman Corporation11.1.6 Kraton Corporation11.1.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation11.1.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Company11.1.9 Lubrizol Corporation 11.1.10 Dupont De Nemours Inc. 11.1.11 China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation 11.1.12 Teknor Apex Company 11.1.13 Lanxess Ag 11.1.14 Sibur 11.1.15 Evonik Industries Ag 11.1.16 Nizhnekamskneftekhim Pjsc 11.1.17 Zeon Corporation 11.1.18 Kuraray Co., Ltd. 11.1.19 Lyondellbasell 11.1.20 Elastron11.2 Other Market Players11.2.1 Coim Group11.2.2 Vcm Polyurethanes11.2.3 Sundow Polymers11.2.4 Miracll Chemicals11.2.5 Great Eastern Resins Industrial Co. Ltd.(Greco)11.2.6 Townsend Chemicals11.2.7 Suzhou New Mstar Technologies11.2.8 Songwon11.2.9 Tosoh Corporation

