The Worldwide Commercial Security System Industry Is Expected To Reach $342.6 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Commercial Security System Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Hardware (Fire Protection, Video Surveillance, Access Control), Service (System Integration, Remote Monitoring), Software, Vertical, and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global commercial security system market is projected to grow from USD 223.9 billion in 2021 to USD 342.6 billion by 2026; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Key factors contributing to the growth of the commercial security system market include the rising number of terrorist attacks and organized crimes across the world, growing construction industry, expanding adoption of IP cameras, accelerating implementation of stringent fire protection-related regulations, and rising adoption of IoT-based security systems powered by cloud computing platforms.

Growing government and stakeholder funding for developing smart cities and employing city surveillance solutions, rising adoption of ACaaS and VSaaS, and increasing periodic revision of fire protection-related regulatory compliances provide new opportunities for the growth of the commercial security system market.

Video surveillance to lead the commercial security system market during the forecast period

The increased adoption of IP cameras made video surveillance cost effective as installation expenses are minimized. Moreover, high-definition IP cameras bring significantly improved capabilities. Thus, better functionalities ranging from basic to advanced analytics, improved performance, and increased features - all available at a reduced cost - have led to a growth in the video surveillance market.

Video surveillance software offering is expected to be the fastest-growing market for commercial security software market during the forecast period

Video surveillance software will be the fastest-growing commercial security software market globally. The primary reason driving the growth of this market is the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in video surveillance systems. The ability of AI to analyze images and audio from the live streams of video surveillance and recordings, coupled with its ability to use image recognition algorithms to recognize faces, objects, and events, among others, is driving the video surveillance software market globally.

APAC to be the fastest growing commercial security system market during the forecast period

Security systems are expected to witness increasing adoption in APAC as the countries in the region are emerging economies with a growing number of manufacturing bases; there is also a constant risk of terror threats in the region. The market in APAC has a high growth potential owing to increased security concerns, especially in India and China; the governments in the 2 countries have started investing heavily in security.

Furthermore, emerging economies are working toward improving their infrastructure, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the access control system and solution market. The rising adoption of access control systems in small- and medium-sized enterprises, hospitality businesses, airports, ATMs, banks, and religious places is expected to drive the access control market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Commercial Security System Market4.2 Commercial Security Hardware Market, by Offering4.3 Commercial Security Software Market, by Offering4.4 Commercial Security Service Market, by Offering4.5 Commercial Security System Market, by Vertical4.6 Commercial Security System Market, by Region

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Number of Terrorist Attacks and Organized Crimes Across the World5.2.1.2 Growing Construction Industry5.2.1.3 Expanding Adoption of IP Cameras5.2.1.4 Accelerating Implementation of Stringent Fire Protection-Related Regulations5.2.1.5 Rising Adoption of IoT-based Security Systems Powered by Cloud Computing Platforms5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Installation, Maintenance, and Ownership Costs of Commercial Security Systems5.2.2.2 Major Security and Privacy Concerns5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growing Government and Stakeholder Funding for Developing Smart Cities and Employing City Surveillance Solutions5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of ACaaS and VSaaS5.2.3.3 Increasing Periodic Revision of Fire Protection-Related Regulatory Compliances5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Cybersecurity-Related Threats5.2.4.2 Integration of User Interfaces with Fire Protection System

6 Industry Trends6.1 Value Chain Analysis6.2 Commercial Security System Ecosystem/Market Mapping6.3 Commercial Security System Regulations6.3.1 Fire Protection and Safety Regulations6.3.2 Video Surveillance Privacy and Wiretapping Regulations6.3.3 Government Regulations Related to Fair and Transparent Use of Biometric System-Powered Access Control6.4 Key Use Cases6.4.1 Fire Protection System6.4.1.1 Fire Protection Systems Played Major Role in Fighting Australian Wildfires6.4.2 Video Surveillance6.4.2.1 Mandatory Installation of CCTV Cameras in Sharjah6.4.3 Access Control System6.4.3.1 Eurostar Has Enabled Biometric-Enabled Boarding for UK Passengers6.4.4 Entrance Control System6.4.4.1 Multi-Biometric Powered Entrance Control System in UAE Enables Seamless Border Crossing6.5 Patent Analysis6.6 Porter's Five Forces Model6.7 Average Selling Price6.7.1 Pricing Trend for Commercial Security System Market6.8 Technology Analysis6.8.1 IoT-powered Fire Protection System6.8.2 Cloud-Based Fire Protection System6.8.3 Video Image Smoke and Flame Detection System6.8.4 Emergence of Contactless Biometrics6.8.5 Use of Thermal Cameras in Access Control6.8.6 3D Face Recognition6.8.7 Intelligent and Context-Aware Video Data Collection6.8.8 Mobile Access Control System6.9 Trade and Tariff Analysis6.9.1 Trade Analysis for Video Surveillance6.9.2 Trade Analysis for Fire Protection System6.9.3 Tariff Analysis for Video Surveillance and Fire Protection Systems

7 Commercial Security System Market, by Hardware7.1 Introduction7.2 Fire Protection System7.2.1 Increased Spending on Protecting Assets from Fire Hazards, Along with Robust Growth in Infrastructure Development, to Boost Growth7.2.2 Fire Detection7.2.2.1 Flame Detectors7.2.2.2 Smoke Detectors7.2.2.3 Heat Detectors7.2.3 Fire Suppression7.2.3.1 Fire Detectors and Control Panels7.2.3.2 Fire Sprinklers, Nozzles, Caps, and Control Heads7.2.3.3 Fire Suppressor Reagent7.2.3.3.1 Chemical7.2.3.3.2 Gaseous7.2.3.3.3 Water7.2.3.3.4 Foam7.2.4 Fire Sprinkler System7.2.4.1 Wet7.2.4.2 Dry7.2.4.3 Pre-Action7.2.4.4 Deluge7.2.4.5 Other Fire Sprinkler Systems7.2.5 Fire Response7.2.5.1 Emergency Lighting Systems7.2.5.2 Voice Evacuation and Public Alert Systems7.2.5.3 Secure Communication Systems7.2.5.4 Fire Alarm Devices7.3 Video Surveillance7.4 Access Control System7.5 Entrance Control Systems

8 Commercial Security System Market, by Software8.1 Introduction8.2 Fire Analysis8.2.1 Fire Analysis Uses Fire Mapping and Analysis Software and Fire Modeling and Simulation Software8.2.2 Fire Mapping and Analysis Software8.2.3 Fire Modeling and Simulation Software8.3 Video Surveillance Software8.3.1 Rising Trends of Deep Learning and Ai to Drive Market Growth8.3.2 Video Analytics8.3.3 Video Management Software8.3.4 Software by Deployment Mode8.3.4.1 On-Premises8.3.4.2 Cloud8.4 Access Control Software8.4.1 Companies Offering Software with Open Architecture to Combine Security Equipment and Software into Single Platform8.4.2 Visitor Management System8.4.3 Others

9 Commercial Security System Market, by Service9.1 Introduction9.2 Security Systems Integration Services9.2.1 Security System Integration Services to Occupy Largest Share During Forecast Period9.3 Remote Monitoring Services9.3.1 North America to Account for Largest Market in Remote Monitoring Services Market9.4 Fire Protection Services9.4.1 Fire Protection Services to Witness Highest Growth in Europe9.4.2 Maintenance Services9.4.3 Managed Services9.4.4 Engineering Services9.4.5 Installation and Design Services9.4.6 Other Services9.5 Video Surveillance Services9.5.1 Installation and Maintenance Services to Account for Largest Market in Video Surveillance Service Market9.5.2 VSaaS9.5.2.1 Hosted9.5.2.1.1 Rising Adoption of Cloud Services Drives Growth of Hosted VSaaS Market9.5.2.2 Managed9.5.2.2.1 Reduced Operational Costs Provide Opportunities for Managed VSaaS9.5.2.3 Hybrid9.5.2.3.1 Ensure More Data Security, Remote Access, Flexibility, and Scalability9.5.3 Installation and Maintenance Services9.5.3.1 Growing Video Surveillance Market Drives Growth of Service Market9.6 Access Control Services9.6.1 Growing Implementation of Security Solutions to Boost Demand for Installation and Integration Services9.6.2 Installation and Integration9.6.3 Support and Maintenance9.6.4 Access Control as a Service9.6.4.1 Hosted ACaaS9.6.4.2 Managed ACaaS9.6.4.3 Hybrid ACaaS

10 Commercial Security System Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.2 Commercial10.2.1 Use of Security Systems Minimizes Risk of Any Security Breach in Any Space10.3 Government10.3.1 Demand from Governments of Various Countries to Restrict Unauthorized Entry and Safeguarding Its Assets10.4 Transportation10.4.1 Rise in Crimes and Vandalism-Related Threats Increases Need for Surveillance10.5 Retail10.5.1 Investing in Video Surveillance Cameras for Security Needs Provides Numerous Long-Term Benefits10.6 Banking and Finance10.6.1 Government Policies and Regulations to Drive Market Growth10.7 Education10.7.1 Fire Protection Systems Witnessing Rising Adoption in Educational and Academic Buildings10.8 Industrial10.8.1 Increase in Terror Threats and Incidents of Theft of Raw Materials Driving Need for Video Surveillance Systems10.9 Energy and Utility10.9.1 Real-Time Video Surveillance of Power Substations Provides Automatic Monitoring and Control Capabilities10.10 Sports and Leisure10.10.1 Video Surveillance - Invaluable Tool in Enhancing Safety of People and Facilities10.11 Healthcare10.11.1 Healthcare Increasingly Adopting Biometrics for Patient Identification, Patient Security, and Staff Attendance Tracking10.12 Military & Defense10.12.1 Access Control Widely Used in Military & Defense Vertical

11 Geographic Analysis11.1 Introduction11.2 North America11.3 Europe11.4 APAC11.5 RoW

12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Market Share Analysis: Commercial Security System Market12.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Players in Commercial Security System Market12.4 Company Evaluation Matrix12.4.1 Stars12.4.2 Emerging Leaders12.4.3 Pervasive12.4.4 Participants12.5 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 202012.5.1 Progressive Companies12.5.2 Responsive Companies12.5.3 Dynamic Companies12.5.4 Starting Blocks

13 Company Profiles13.1 Key Players13.1.1 Johnson Controls13.1.2 Hikvision13.1.3 Carrier13.1.4 Honeywell International13.1.5 Dahua Technology13.1.6 Dormakaba Holding13.1.7 Bosch Security Systems13.1.8 ADT13.1.9 Axis Communications 13.1.10 Secom 13.1.11 Assa Abloy13.2 Right to Win13.3 Other Players13.3.1 Siemens13.3.2 Halma13.3.3 Hochiki Corporation13.3.4 Flir Systems, Inc.13.3.5 Allegion plc13.3.6 Nortek Security and Control13.3.7 Alarm.com13.3.8 Avigilon13.3.9 Dallmeier Electronic GmbH & Co. KG 13.3.10 Stanley Convergent Security Solutions, Inc. 13.3.11 Gunnebo AB 13.3.12 Control4 Corporation 13.3.13 Minimax Viking

14 Appendix14.1 Insights from Industry Experts14.2 Discussion Guide - Commercial Security System Market14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal14.4 Available CustomizationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kxd5sx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-commercial-security-system-industry-is-expected-to-reach-342-6-billion-by-2026--301239778.html

SOURCE Research and Markets