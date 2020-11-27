The Worldwide Coffee Maker Industry Is Expected To Reach $4.75 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coffee Maker Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coffee Maker market is expected to reach $4.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2019 to 2026. Coffee makers are cooking appliance used to brew coffee. While there are many different types of coffeemakers using several different brewing principles, in the most common devices, coffee grounds are placed into a paper or metal filter inside a funnel, which is set over a glass or ceramic coffee pot, a cooking pot in the kettle family. Factors such as a rise in adoption and consumption of coffee in emerging countries and increase in numbers of commercial coffee shops are driving the growth of the market. Though, high initial investment and maintenance charges are restraining the growth of the market. Technological advancements in coffee makers and an increase in investment by new market players are providing opportunities for the growth of the market.Based on the type, the drip coffee makers segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to their increasing usage in the cafe and restaurant industry. The manufacturers are launching drip machines with advance technologies features such as these machines can be accessed through smartphone or devices, which is likely to propel the growth of the segment.The key vendors mentioned are De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l, Electrolux, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Siemens AG, BSH Home Appliances Corporation, Newell Brands, Breville USA, Inc, GROUP SEB, Whirlpool, and Nestle Nespresso. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Synopsis 2 Research Outline2.1 Research Snapshot 2.2 Research Methodology 2.3 Research Sources 2.3.1 Primary Research Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers 3.2 Restraints 4 Market Environment4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Coffee Maker Market, By Type5.1 Introduction 5.2 Drip Coffee Makers 5.3 Steam Coffee Makers 5.4 Capsule Coffee Makers 6 Global Coffee Maker Market, By Application6.1 Introduction 6.2 Commercial Coffee Makers 6.3 Office Coffee Makers 6.4 Household Coffee Makers 7 Global Coffee Maker Market, By Sales Channel7.1 Introduction 7.2 Online 7.3 Offline 8 Global Coffee Maker Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction 8.2 North America 8.3 Europe 8.4 Asia Pacific 8.5 South America 8.6 Middle East & Africa 9 Strategic Benchmarking 10 Vendors Landscape10.1 De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l 10.2 Electrolux 10.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V 10.4 Siemens AG 10.5 BSH Home Appliances Corporation 10.6 Newell Brands 10.7 Breville USA, Inc 10.8 GROUP SEB 10.9 Whirlpool 10.10 Nestle Nespresso For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sjkvas

