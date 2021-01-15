The Worldwide Chromatography Instruments Industry Is Projected To Reach $11 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chromatography Instruments Market by Type (Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography), Consumable & Accessory (Columns, Detectors, Pressure Regulators), End User (Life Science Industry, Oil & Gas Industry), and Region - Analysis & Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chromatography instruments market is projected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2025 from USD 8.6 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.1%.Growth in the chromatography instruments market can be attributed to increasing investments by pharma and biotech companies in R&D activities, growing demand for hyphenated chromatography techniques, and rising adoption of chromatography techniques across various industries. However, the dearth of skilled professionals and high costs of advanced chromatography instruments may restrain market growth.The COVID-19 pandemic has upended many lives and businesses on an unprecedented scale. The analytical instrumentation sector is facing challenges in its manufacturing and supply chain, such as delivering products to end-users in a timely manner as well as attending to an uneven demand for products and services. The chromatography instruments market is also facing a period of short-term negative growth, which can be attributed to factors such as a decline in the product demand from major end-users, limited operations in most of the industries, inadequate funding to research and academic institutes, temporary closure of major academic institutes, and disrupted supply chain and challenges in terms of providing essential/post-sales services. However, the pandemic is not estimated to have long-term effects on the fundamental growth drivers in the chromatography products market. It is estimated that market reconciliation and development would be seen towards the start of 2021. The liquid chromatography systems segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. On the basis of type, the chromatography instruments market is segmented into liquid chromatography (LC) systems, gas chromatography (GC) systems, supercritical fluid chromatography (SFC) systems and thin-layer chromatography systems (TLC). Liquid chromatography systems include high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) systems, ultra-high performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC) systems, medium-pressure liquid chromatography (MPLC) systems, flash chromatography (FC) systems and other liquid chromatography systems. The liquid chromatography systems segment held the largest share of the chromatography instruments market in 2019. The large share is attributed to increasing demand for HPLC and UHPLC systems in the life science industry. The columns segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. On the basis of consumable & accessory, the chromatography instruments market is broadly segmented into column, column accessories, autosampler, autosampler accessories, flow management accessories, solvents/reagents/adsorbents, chromatography fittings and tubing, detectors, mobile phase accessories, fraction collectors, pressure regulators, and other accessories. The columns segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the chromatography instruments market in 2020, major factor being the continuous demand for columns in the separation process. Availability of different types of columns such as reversed-phase columns, ion-exchange columns, size exclusion columns, hydrophilic interaction columns, hydrophobic interaction columns and ion exchange columns among others will further increase the demand for such columns across various industries. The life science industry to garner large market share during the forecast period. On the basis of end-user industry, the chromatography instruments market is segmented into life science industry, academic & research institutes, oil & gas industry, environmental agencies, food & beverage industry and other end-user industries. The life science industry held the largest share of the chromatography instruments market in 2019 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast years. The life science industry involves a wide range of production processes ranging from simple chemical synthesis to complex drug production. Usage of chromatography techniques in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies during various downstream stages of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical drug discovery, drug research & development, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and clinical studies is likely to support the market growth during the forecast period.The Asia Pacific chromatography instruments market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Geographically, the chromatography instruments market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate can be attributed to the significant growth in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and biosimilars market in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, big pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their drug discovery and development studies to Asian countries, resulting in an increased demand for separation procedures within this region. Increasing number of novel chromatography instruments being launched by companies in the Asia Pacific region will further favor the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Chromatography Instruments Market Overview4.2 Liquid Chromatography Systems Market, by Type, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million)4.3 Chromatography Instruments Market Share, by Consumable & Accessory, 2020 Vs. 20254.4 Chromatography Instruments Market Share, by End-user, 2020 Vs. 20254.5 North America: Chromatography Instruments Market, by Type & Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Policies and Initiatives to Reduce Environmental Pollution Levels5.2.1.2 Growing Food Safety Concerns5.2.1.3 Increasing Investments in Pharmaceutical R&D5.2.1.4 Importance of Chromatography Tests in the Drug Approval Process5.2.1.5 Rising Popularity of Hyphenated Chromatography Techniques5.2.1.6 Growing Collaborations Between Chromatography Instrument Manufacturers and Research Laboratories/Academic Institutes5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Chromatography Equipment5.2.2.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Chromatography Instruments in Emerging Markets5.2.3.2 Growing Proteomics and Genomics Markets5.2.3.3 Application of Chromatography in the Purification of Monoclonal Antibodies5.2.3.4 Advancements in Gas Chromatography Columns for Petrochemical Applications5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Presence of Alternative Technologies to Chromatography5.2.4.2 Lack of Long-Term Reproducibility5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Chromatography Instruments Market5.4 Ecosystem: Chromatography Instruments Market5.4.1 Role in Ecosystem5.5 Pricing Analysis: Chromatography Instruments Market5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Chromatography Instruments Market5.7 Regulatory Guidelines5.7.1 North America5.7.2 Europe5.7.3 Emerging Markets5.8 Technology Analysis 6 Chromatography Instruments Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Liquid Chromatography Systems6.1.1.1 High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Systems6.1.1.1.1 Hplc Systems Held the Largest Share of the Liquid Chromatography Systems Market6.1.1.2 Ultra-High-Performance Liquid Chromatography Systems6.1.1.2.1 Uhplc Differs from Hplc in Terms of the Size of Particles Filled into the Column6.1.1.3 Medium-Pressure Liquid Chromatography Systems6.1.1.3.1 Application of Mplc in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost the Market Growth6.1.1.4 Flash Chromatography Systems6.1.1.4.1 Flash Chromatography is Cost-Effective as It Does Not Require Elaborate and Expensive Equipment6.1.1.5 Other Liquid Chromatography Systems6.1.2 Gas Chromatography Systems6.1.2.1 Gc is Widely Used in the Analysis of Pharmaceutical Products6.1.3 Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Systems6.1.3.1 Sfc Offers High Efficiency and Low Environmental Impact6.1.4 Thin-Layer Chromatography Systems6.1.4.1 Technological Advancements in Tlc to Favor Market Growth 7 Chromatography Instruments Market, by Consumable & Accessory7.1 Introduction7.2 Columns7.2.1 Prepacked Columns7.2.1.1 Prepacked Columns Dominate the Chromatography Columns Market7.2.2 Empty Columns7.2.2.1 Empty Columns Provide Flexibility in Performing Chromatography7.3 Column Accessories & Consumables7.3.1 Guard Holders7.3.1.1 Guard Holders Extend the Life of Columns7.3.2 Heaters & Ovens7.3.2.1 Heaters & Ovens Are Used to Control the Temperature of An Analytical Process7.3.3 Other Column Accessories & Consumables7.4 Autosamplers7.4.1 Autosamplers Enable the Automatic Introduction of Samples into An Inlet7.5 Autosampler Accessories & Consumables7.5.1 Autosampler Syringes/Sample Needles7.5.1.1 Selection of the Correct Autosampler Needle Avoids Flooding of the Inlet7.5.2 Vials7.5.2.1 Vial Selection Depends on the Sample to be Analyzed7.5.3 Septa7.5.3.1 Septa Are Made of Materials Like Silicone Rubber, Ptfe, and Polypropylene7.6 Flow Management Accessories & Consumables7.7 Solvents, Reagents, and Adsorbents7.8 Chromatography Fittings and Tubing7.9 Detectors7.10 Mobile Phase Accessories & Consumables7.11 Fraction Collectors 8 Chromatography Instruments Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Life Science Industry8.2.1 Application of Chromatography in All Drug Development Phases to Boost the Market Growth8.3 Academic & Research Institutes8.3.1 Emphasis on Practical Applications Has Increased the Use of High-End Chromatography Instruments in this Segment8.4 Oil & Gas Industry8.4.1 Wide Use of Gas Chromatography in the Oil & Gas Industry to Propel Market Growth8.5 Environmental Agencies8.5.1 Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Environmental Protection to Favor the Market Growth8.6 Food & Beverage Industry8.6.1 Growing Focus on Food Quality and Safety to Support the Growth of this End-User Segment8.7 Other End-users 9 Chromatography Instruments Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.5 Rest of the World (Row) 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Share Analysis (2019)10.3 Right to Win10.4 Competitive Scenario10.4.1 Product Launches and Approvals10.4.2 Acquisitions10.4.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements10.4.4 Expansions10.4.5 Other Developments10.5 Market Evaluation Framework10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)10.6.1 Stars10.6.2 Emerging Leaders10.6.3 Participants10.6.4 Pervasive10.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Emerging Players)10.7.1 Progressive Companies10.7.2 Starting/Emerging Blocks10.7.3 Responsive Companies10.7.4 Dynamic Companies 11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Players11.1.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.11.1.2 Shimadzu Corporation11.1.3 Waters Corporation11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.11.1.5 Perkinelmer, Inc.11.1.6 Merck Kgaa11.1.7 Phenomenex11.1.8 Bio-Rad Laboratories11.1.9 GE Healthcare (Cytiva) 11.1.10 Hitachi, Ltd.11.2 Other Players11.2.1 Restek Corporation11.2.2 Dani Instruments Spa11.2.3 Scion Instruments11.2.4 Gilson, Inc.11.2.5 Jasco, Inc.11.2.6 Hamilton Company11.2.7 SRI Instruments11.2.8 Trajan Scientific11.2.9 Gl Sciences 11.2.10 Valco Instruments Company, Inc. 12 Appendix12.1 Discussion Guide12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal12.3 Available Customizations12.4 Related Reports12.5 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9s97e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-chromatography-instruments-industry-is-projected-to-reach-11-billion-by-2025-301209439.html

SOURCE Research and Markets