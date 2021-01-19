The Worldwide Chilled Beam System Industry Is Expected To Reach $298 Million By 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chilled Beam System Market with COVID-19 impact by Design (Active, Passive, Multi-Service), Business (New Construction, Renovation), Application (Commercial Offices, Educational Institutions, Healthcare, Hotels), Geography - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chilled beam system market size is estimated at USD 203 million in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 298 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2020 to 2025. An increasing need for energy savings coupled with various benefits offered by chilled beam systems such as thermal comfort, floor to floor savings, and improved air quality over traditional HVAC systems are expected drive the chilled beam system market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing need for reduction in the building lifecycle cost would expand the scale and scope of the chilled beam market. However, factors such as lack of consumer awareness and high initial costs are expected to act as a restraint for market growth.COVID-19 has affected the operations and financial condition of chilled beam system providers. The pandemic has resulted in a widespread health crisis, which is adversely affecting the financial markets and economies of countries and end-users. This is expected to lead to an economic downturn and significantly affect the chilled beam system market. The market for multi-service chilled beams to witness high-growth potential during the forecast period The market for multi-service chilled beams is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Multi-service chilled beam offers an alternative to suspended ceilings for ventilation, cooling, and heating, thereby fulfilling most needs for indoor climate. These chilled beams provide very economic cooling, acoustic baffling, as well as modern lighting and are incorporated with a variety of other services such as sprinkler systems, public address systems, Passive Infrared (PIR) sensors, smoke detectors, voice and data cables, and Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV). Increasing use of these products in commercial offices, hotels, and other applications is likely to drive the market for multi-service chilled beams. The chilled beam system market in hotel application to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period The chilled beams can be fit in a way that it won't deter indoor ambience or fixture of a hotel. Chilled beams offer low noise, great indoor air quality, and thermal comfort which are essential in a hotel environment. This makes the chilled beam systems as the most suitable indoor environment system for hotels thus complementing the market growth. Europe to be the largest market for chilled beam system during the forecast period The chilled beam systems have become prevalent in the European commercial offices due to its various compelling benefits such as excellent performance, dramatic energy savings for little or no additional costs over conventional systems, and high cooling capacities. These products are also gaining popularity in other end-user applications such as laboratories, healthcare facilities, and retail stores. Moreover, increasing construction activities in Nordic and Eastern Europe regions is likely to drive the regional chilled beam market. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely hit the chilled beam system market in Europe. The pandemic has caused bottlenecks in the chilled beam market's supply chain. As manufacturing plants were closed or reduced operation and staff were put on furlough, it resulted in logistical challenges and disrupted contractor/ distributor activities which largely reduced inventories and the ability to serve customers on time. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary3.1 Realistic Scenario3.2 Pessimistic Scenario3.3 Optimistic Scenario 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Global Chilled Beam System Market4.2 Chilled Beam System Market, by Design4.3 Chilled Beam System Market, by Business4.4 Chilled Beam System Market, by Application4.5 Chilled Beam System Market, by Geography 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Evolution5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Rising Need for Energy Savings5.3.1.2 Several Advantages Offered by Chilled Beam Systems Over Traditional HVAC Systems5.3.2 Restraint5.3.2.1 Lack of Consumer Awareness and High Initial Costs5.3.3 Opportunity5.3.3.1 Expected Growth in Adoption of Chilled Beam Systems in North America5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 Risk of Condensation Over Chilled Beam Coil5.3.4.2 Risk of Water Leaks and Lack of Filters Used in Chilled Beams5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.5 Ecosystem5.6 Porter's Five Forces Model5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants5.6.2 Threat of Substitutes5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.6.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.6.5 Degree of Competition5.7 Case Studies5.7.1 Case Study: 250 S. Wacker - Renovation of Induction System with Active Chilled Beams5.7.2 Case Study: Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center5.7.3 Case Study: Marston Hall at Iowa State University in Ames5.8 Technology Trends5.8.1 Use of Control Sensors to Avoid Formation of Condensate on Chilled Beam Surfaces5.8.2 Virtual Reality Platform5.9 Pricing Analysis5.10 Trade Analysis5.11 Patent Analysis5.11.1 Patents Pertaining to Chilled Beam System Market5.12 Regulatory Landscape 6 Chilled Beam System Market, by Function6.1 Introduction6.2 Cooling6.3 Cooling and Heating 7 Chilled Beam System Market, by Business7.1 Introduction7.2 New Constructions7.2.1 Significant Long-Term Cost Savings and High Energy Efficiency Offered by Chilled Beam Systems to Drive Their Demand in New Constructions7.3 Renovations7.3.1 Energy Saving Potential of Chilled Beam Systems is Boosting Their Demand in Renovation Business 8 Chilled Beam System Market, by Design8.1 Introduction8.2 Active Chilled Beams8.2.1 Stringent Regulations Regarding Energy-Efficient Buildings in US Are Likely to Fuel Demand for Active Chilled Beams8.3 Passive Chilled Beams8.3.1 Passive Chilled Beams Are Increasingly Being Preferred in Commercial Office Spaces Due to Their Low Running Costs and Energy Consumption8.4 Multi-Service Chilled Beams8.4.1 Multi-Service Chilled Beam Market to Grow at Highest Rate During Forecast Period8.5 Chilled Beam System Adoption by Installation Type8.5.1 Exposed Chilled Beams8.5.2 Recessed Chilled Beams 9 Chilled Beam System Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 Commercial Offices9.2.1 Chilled Beam Systems Are Broadly Adopted in Commercial Offices as They Offer Increased Usable Floor Space9.3 Educational Institutions9.3.1 Chilled Beams Provide Environment with Low Noise and Improved Ventilation, Which is Essential in Case of Education Setup9.4 Healthcare Facilities9.4.1 Chilled Beams' Energy-Saving Potential, Ease of Use, Low Maintenance, and Minimal Space Requirements Drive Their Demand in Healthcare Facilities9.5 Hotels9.5.1 Chilled Beam Systems Are Gaining Popularity in Hotels Primarily for Their Low Sound and Maintenance9.6 Others 10 Geographic Analysis10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 Asia-Pacific10.5 Rest of the World (Row) 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Top 5 Company Revenue Analysis11.3 Market Share Analysis, 201911.4 Company Evaluation Matrix11.4.1 Star11.4.2 Pervasive11.4.3 Emerging Leader11.4.4 Participant11.5 Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 201911.5.1 Progressive Companies11.5.2 Responsive Companies11.5.3 Dynamic Companies11.5.4 Starting Blocks11.6 Chilled Beam System Market: Product Footprint11.7 Competitive Situations and Trends 12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Halton Group12.1.2 Lindab12.1.3 Swegon Group Ab12.1.4 Climate Technologies12.1.5 Flaktgroup Holding Gmbh12.1.6 Ftf Group (Frenger Systems)12.1.7 Price Industries12.1.8 Systemair Ab12.1.9 Trox Gmbh 12.1.10 Johnson Controls International plc12.2 Other Players12.2.1 Titus12.2.2 Krantz Limited12.2.3 Kiefer Klimatechnik Gmbh12.2.4 Barcol-Air Group Ag12.2.5 Eb Air Control Inc.12.2.6 Twa Panel Systems, Inc.12.2.7 Carrier12.2.8 Airfixture, LLC12.2.9 Airvent 12.2.10 Nuclimate Air Quality Systems, Inc. 12.2.11 Madel Air Technical Diffusion 12.2.12 Grada International Inc. 12.2.13 Solid Air International 12.2.14 Roccheggiani Spa 12.2.15 Caverion Corporation 13 Adjacent & Related Reports13.1 Introduction13.2 HVAC System Market, by Cooling Equipment13.2.1 Unitary Air Conditioners13.2.2 Vrf Systems13.2.3 Chillers13.2.4 Room Air Conditioners13.2.5 Coolers13.2.6 Cooling Towers 14 Appendix14.1 Insights of Industry Experts14.2 Discussion Guide14.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal14.4 Available Customizations14.5 Related Reports14.6 Author Details

