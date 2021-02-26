The Worldwide Catalyst Handling Services Industry Is Projected To Reach $620.5 Million By 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Catalyst Handling Services Market by Service Type (Loading/Unloading, Screening, Transport), End-use Industry (Petroleum Refining, Petrochemical), Region (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global catalyst handling services market size is projected to reach USD 620.5 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.0%.

The demand for catalyst handling services in emerging economies, such as APAC, MEA, and South America, is increasing owing to the growth in industrial activities. Increasing consumption of petrochemical products is also driving the market. Increasing demand for electric vehicles and reduction in capex by oil & gas companies are major restraining factors for the market. However, incorporation of new technologies such as robotics and automation in catalyst handling along with increasing demand for biofuels are opportunities for the market. On the other hand, decreasing demand for oil due to Covid-19 is a major challenge for the catalyst handling services market.

The loading/unloading segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the overall catalyst handling services market in 2020.

Catalyst unloading is a process where the spent catalysts are unloaded through proper operating procedures such as checking hot spots, build up coke formation, and checking for contamination. Catalyst loading is the process of transferring the catalyst from ground level to inside the reactor. The necessity of this service type in reactor cleaning and catalyst changing operations is driving the market growth. Moreover, growth in increased reactor operation efficiency requirements in oil & gas refineries is also driving the market.

Petroleum refining is expected to be the largest catalyst handling services end-use industry in 2020.

Petroleum refining is the largest market owing to the increasing demand for polymer based materials, liquid fuels and others in sectors such as construction, automotive, aerospace, defense, textile, and so on. Also, the growing demand for catalyst handling services to ensure the highest levels of safety and efficiency while charging and discharging reactors and for using specific techniques to handle pyrophoric catalysts are responsible for high growth. In addition, considerable oil & gas industry size in economies such as Brazil, China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and so on are driving market growth for petroleum refining.

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing catalyst handling services market during the forecast period.

The catalyst handling services market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. The region is the fastest-growing market for catalyst handling services attributed to the presence of emerging countries, and their high economic growth rate, the rise in infrastructure and industrial projects, and increasing urbanization. Recently, the pandemic impacted regional growth. Government restrictions on the number of people that can gather at one particular place, severely impacted the industry. However, owing to government stimulus packages to counter the negative effects are expected to boost growth in a post-pandemic scenario.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Significant Opportunities in Catalyst Handling Services Market4.2 APAC: Catalyst Handling Services Market, by End-Use Industry and Country, 20194.3 Catalyst Handling Services Market, by Service Type4.4 Catalyst Handling Services Market, by End-Use Industry4.5 Catalyst Handling Services Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 High Growth Scenario in the Petrochemical Industry5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles5.2.2.2 Reduction in Capex and Opex by End-Use Industry Players5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Incorporation of Automation and Robotics in Catalyst Handling5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Biofuel5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Decreasing Demand for Crude Oil due to COVID-195.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Value Chain of Catalyst Handling Services5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers5.4.2 Catalyst Manufacturers5.4.3 Catalyst Handling Equipment/Technology Providers5.4.4 Catalyst Handling Service Providers5.4.5 End-Use Industries5.4.6 Catalyst Recycling and Metal Reclamation5.4.7 Metal Industry5.5 Technology Analysis5.5.1 Automation5.5.2 Robotics5.5.3 Renewable Fuel Technology5.6 Ecosystem5.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Catalyst Handling Services Market5.7.1 COVID-195.7.2 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography5.7.3 Impact on End-Use Industries5.7.4 Customer Analysis5.7.4.1 Shift in Petroleum Refining Industry5.7.4.2 Disruptions in the Industry5.7.4.3 Impact on Customers' Output and Strategies to Improve Production5.7.4.4 Impact on Customers' Revenues5.7.4.5 Customers' Most Crucial Regions5.7.4.6 Short-Term Strategies to Manage Cost Structure and Supply Chains5.7.4.7 New Market Opportunities/Growth Opportunities5.7.4.7.1 Measures Taken by Customers5.7.4.7.2 Customers' Perspective on the Growth Outlook5.7.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Key Players in Catalyst Handling Services Market5.8 Case Study Analysis5.8.1 Use of M-Lance Technology by Mourik in Purified Ethylene Oxide ( Peo) Plant in North America5.8.2 Use of Indigenously Developed Dense Loading Technology by Cat Tech in Major Refineries Across the World5.9 Patent Analysis5.10 Regulatory Landscape5.10.1 Confined Space Entry Policies5.11 Macroeconomic Indicators5.11.1 Global Gdp Trends5.11.2 Refinery Throughput Trends5.11.3 Mining Trends 6 Catalyst Handling Services Market, by Service Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Catalyst Loading/Unloading6.2.1 Largest Service Type Segment of the Market6.3 Catalyst Screening, Segregation & Storage6.3.1 Helps in Proper Catalyst Functioning6.4 Catalyst Transport & Handling6.4.1 Increased Need for Critical Material Transportation to Propel Demand6.5 Spent Catalyst Handling6.5.1 High Growth Trends Across End-Use Industries to Boost Consumption6.6 Others 7 Catalyst Handling Services Market, by End-Use Industry7.1 Introduction7.2 Petroleum Refining7.2.1 Expansion of Refineries in APAC and the Middle East & Africa to Drive Demand7.3 Chemicals & Fertilizers7.3.1 Huge Investments by Domestic and Foreign Players to Drive the Market7.4 Petrochemical7.4.1 Integration of Downstream Operations to Propel Demand7.5 Others 8 Catalyst Handling Services Market, by Region8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.3 APAC8.4 Europe8.5 South America8.6 Middle East & Africa 9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview9.2 Market Share, 20199.3 Market Ranking9.3.1 Mourik9.3.2 Anabeeb9.3.3 Cat Tech9.3.4 Cr Asia9.3.5 Technivac9.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping9.4.1 Star9.4.2 Emerging Leaders9.4.3 Participants9.4.4 Pervasive9.5 Strength of Service Portfolio9.6 Business Strategy Excellence9.7 Winners Vs. Tail Enders9.7.1 Winners9.7.2 Tail Enders9.8 Key Market Developments9.8.1 New Technology Development9.8.2 Collaboration 10 Company Profiles10.1 Anabeeb10.2 Mourik10.3 Cat Tech International10.4 CR Asia10.5 Technivac10.6 Catalyst Handling Resources10.7 Dickinson Group of Companies10.8 Buchen-ics10.9 Kanooz Industrial Services10.10 Group Peeters10.11 Other Significant Players10.11.1 Tubemaster10.11.2 Polman10.11.3 Plant Tech Services10.11.4 Drilldrop10.11.5 Veolia Anz10.11.6 Ajaks10.11.7 Integrity CIS10.11.8 Maviro10.11.9 Usa Debusk 10.11.10 Celvac 10.11.11 Reactor Services International 10.11.12 Hci 10.11.13 Prior Industrial Services 10.11.14 Turn 2 Speciality Companies 10.11.15 Climbex 11 Adjacent/Related Markets 12 Appendix12.1 Discussion Guide12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal12.3 Available Customizations

