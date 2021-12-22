The Worldwide Catalog Management System Industry Is Expected To Reach $9.3 Billion By 2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Catalog Management System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Product Catalog, Service Catalog), Component (Solution, Service), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global catalog management system market size is projected to reach USD 9.3 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period.

The growing demand from consumers for products such as fashion and apparel and wearable devices, rising internet usage, and increasing smartphone penetration across the globe are some of the factors anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for catalog management solutions over the forecast period.The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the overall market growth owing to digitalization, changing customer preferences, and increased screen time. Small, medium and large enterprises have opted for the work-from-the-home working model to provide a safe working environment for their employees, which has resulted in spending more time on the internet and browsing e-commerce websites. Furthermore, various individuals mainly resort to online purchasing from e-commerce websites, subsequently driving the demand for catalog management systems.Professional services help companies mitigate security gaps and develop security measures for the effective implementation of catalog management systems. The benefits offered by professional services consist of increased profitability, limited administrative expenses, and increased utilization of resources. Furthermore, professional services help boost workforce management by increasing efficiency through better planning, increased collaboration, and integrated knowledge management.The key players in the market for catalog management systems include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Fujitsu Limited, Salsify, Coupa Software, International Business Machines Corporation, and Broadcom Inc. These market players are majorly focusing on strategic mergers and acquisitions to enhance their business offerings. For instance, in June 2020, Coupa Software Inc. announced the acquisition of BELLIN Group, a Treasury Management Software (TMS) provider. The acquisition assisted the former company in enhancing its value in payments, treasury, and working capital process and strengthening its position. Catalog Management System Market Report Highlights

The solution segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the continued adoption of these systems by various small and large enterprises across the globe. The segment is expected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2028

by 2028 The managed service segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period

The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and reach USD 6.1billion by 2028

by 2028 The small and medium enterprise segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and reach USD 5.2 billion by 2028

by 2028 The retail and e-commerce segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period owing to the growing preference among individuals for online purchases from e-commerce websites

North America is projected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. The regional market is anticipated to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2028 driven by the presence of several prominent players in the region and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced solutions

is projected to account for the largest market share over the forecast period. The regional market is anticipated to reach by 2028 driven by the presence of several prominent players in the region and the rapid adoption of technologically advanced solutions Key players in the market include Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salsify, Fujitsu Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, and Broadcom Inc.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Catalog Management System Market Variables, Trends, and Scope3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.4. Business Environment Analysis Tools3.4.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4.2. PEST Analysis3.5. Key Company Analysis, 20203.6. Impact of COVID-19 on Catalog Management System Market Chapter 4. Catalog Management System Market: Type Outlook4.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)4.1.1. Product Catalog4.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)4.1.2. Service Catalog4.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 5. Catalog Management System Market: Component Outlook5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.1.1. Solution5.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.1.2. Service5.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.1.2.2. Professional Service5.1.2.3. Managed Service Chapter 6. Catalog Management System Market: Deployment Type Outlook6.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)6.1.1. On-premise6.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)6.1.2. Cloud6.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7. Catalog Management System Market: Organization Size Outlook7.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)7.1.1. Small & Medium Enterprise7.1.1.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)7.1.2. Large Enterprise7.1.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 8. Catalog Management System Market: Application Outlook8.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)8.2. BFSI8.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)8.3. Retail & E-commerce8.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)8.4. IT & Telecom8.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)8.5. Media & Entertainment8.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)8.6. Others8.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 9. Catalog Management System Market: Regional Outlook Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Amdocs10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Financial performance10.1.3. Product Benchmarking10.1.4. Recent developments10.2. Broadcom Inc.10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Financial performance10.2.3. Product Benchmarking10.2.4. Recent developments10.3. Coupa Solution10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Financial performance10.3.3. Product Benchmarking10.3.4. Recent developments10.4. Fujitsu Limited10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Financial performance10.4.3. Product Benchmarking10.4.4. Recent developments10.5. International Business Machine Corporation10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Financial performance10.5.3. Product Benchmarking10.5.4. Recent developments10.6. Oracle Corporation10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Financial performance10.6.3. Product Benchmarking10.6.4. Recent developments10.7. SAP SE10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Financial performance10.7.3. Product Benchmarking10.7.4. Recent developments10.8. Salsify10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Financial performance10.8.3. Product Benchmarking10.8.4. Recent developments10.9. ServiceNow10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Financial performance10.9.3. Product Benchmarking10.9.4. Recent developments10.10. Zycus Inc.10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Financial performance10.10.3. Product Benchmarking10.10.4. Recent developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eakg6h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-catalog-management-system-industry-is-expected-to-reach-9-3-billion-by-2028--301449757.html

SOURCE Research and Markets