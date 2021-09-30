The Worldwide Capsule Hotel Industry Is Projected To Reach $276.2 Million By 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Capsule Hotel Market by Traveler Type, Booking Mode and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global capsule hotel market size was valued at $202.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $276.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028.Capsule hotel which is also known as a pod hotel or sleeping cabin, is a unique and novel type of accommodation available at affordable price. It is a unique and novel type of accommodation that is budget friendly and is equipped with basic amenities, which include single or double bed, pillow, locker facility, alarm clock, charging socket, common washroom, and others.Growth of the travel and tourism industry across the globe along with preference for cost-effective living during travel drive the demand for capsule hotels among the travelers. However, increase in unrest due to terrorism and domestic issues in countries have created challenge for the growth of the capsule hotel market. Nevertheless, introduction of capsule hotels in untapped market is likely to offer opportunities for the growth of the capsule hotel industry in terms of value sales during the forecast period.There has been a decline in the growth of the capsule hotel market due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic that result in the shutdown of the operation of airports and railway stations owing to the lockdown situation imposed by the governments in various countries. This hampered the market growth.The global capsule hotel market is segmented into traveler type, booking mode, age group, and region. By traveler type, the market is classified into solo and group. By booking mode, it is divided into online booking and offline booking. By age group, the market is segregated into generation X, generation Y, and generation Z. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players operating in the global capsule hotel market focus on prominent strategies to overcome competition and to improve their share worldwide. Some of the major players in the global capsule hotel market include The Capsule Hotel, First Cabin HD Co., Ltd., UZ.Hotesl, Book & Bed Tokyo, Urbanpod Hotel, The CUBE Hotel Group, Riccarton Capsule Hotel, Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya, The Bed KLCC, and Pangea pod hotel.The other players analyzed in the global capsule hotel market include Nonze Hostel, Pattaya, Dream Lodge, Lavender, Singapore, Inbox Capsule Hotel, Saint Petersburg,, The Pod Sydney, Anshin Oyado, Bloc Hotels, Tubohotel, Koyasan Guesthouse, Time Capsule Retreat, Comicap, De Bedstee Boutique Capsules, Take Surf Hostel Conil, Atypicap Capsule Hostel, Hipstercity Hostel, and Eighteen By Three Cabins. Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the capsule hotel market from 2019 to 2028 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of their market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing capsule hotel market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Porter's five forces analysis3.3. Market dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Proliferation of global travel and tourism industry3.3.1.2. Mobile applications, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence evolving together amidst the proliferating hospitality industry3.3.1.3. Cost-effectiveness3.3.2. Restraints3.3.2.1. Increase in unrest due to terrorism and domestic issues in countries3.3.2.2. Negative impact of covid-193.3.3. Opportunities3.3.3.1. Introduction of capsule hotel in untapped market3.3.3.2. Rise in number of airports and train stations in the developing regions3.4. COVID-19 impact on capsule hotel market3.4.1. Multiple scenario CHAPTER 4: CAPSULE HOTEL MARKET, BY TRAVELER TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Solo4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast4.2.3. Market analysis by country4.3. Group4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast4.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 5: CAPSULE HOTEL MARKET, BY BOOKING MODE5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Online Booking5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast5.2.3. Market analysis by country5.3. Offline Booking5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast5.3.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 6: CAPSULE HOTEL MARKET, BY AGE GROUP6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Generation X6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast6.2.3. Market analysis by country6.3. Generation Y6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast6.3.3. Market analysis by country6.4. Generation Z6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast6.4.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: CAPSULE HOTEL MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE8.1. Competitive dashboard CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. Introduction9.2.9H NINEHOURS9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.3. BOOK & BED TOKYO9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key Executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.4. CAPSULE HOTEL 'DARAKHYU' T19.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Company snapshot9.5. FIRST CABIN HD CO., LTD.9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.6. HIPPO POD9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key Executive9.6.3. Company snapshot9.7. NADESHIKO HOTEL SHIBUYA9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Company snapshot9.8. PANGEA POD HOTEL9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key Executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.9. RICCARTON CAPSULE HOTEL9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Company snapshot9.10. THE BED KLCC9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key Executives9.10.3. Company snapshot9.11. THE BEDSTEE BOUTIQUE CAPSULE HOTEL9.11.1. Company overview9.11.2. Company snapshot9.12. THE CAPSULE HOTEL9.12.1. Company overview9.12.2. Company snapshot9.13. THE CUBE HOTEL GROUP9.13.1. Company overview9.13.2. Key Executives9.13.3. Company snapshot9.14. THE GLOBAL HOTEL TOKYO9.14.1. Company overview9.14.2. Company snapshot9.15. URBANPOD HOTEL9.15.1. Company overview9.15.2. Key Executives9.15.3. Company snapshot9.16. UZ. HOTESL9.16.1. Company overview9.16.2. Company snapshot

