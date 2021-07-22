The Worldwide Bot Security Industry Is Expected To Reach $983 Million By 2026

DUBLIN, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bot Security Market by Component (Standalone Solution, Services), Security Type (Web, Mobile, API), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bot security market size is projected to grow from USD 408 million in 2021 to USD 983 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the forecast period.

Major driving factors for the bot security market include rise in bad bot traffic; increasing sophistication of botnet attacks and loss of revenues for organizations; shift of traffic from mobile to web; and surge in the use of APIs across businesses such as eCommerce, travel, gaming, etc.

By component, the services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The services segment includes various services that are required to deploy, execute, and maintain the bot security platform in an organization. As the adoption of the bot security platform increases, the demand for these services is also expected to increase. Bot security can be provided through Managed Security Services (MSS) analysts who provide remote assistance and incident response to clients in case of suspicious activities. These services include training and education, and support and maintenance. As the adoption of the bot security platform increases, the demand for these services is also expected to soar. Bot security services ensure 24/7 protection against increasingly sophisticated architectures, SOCs manned by security experts, and quick incident response services. Bot security vendors offer customized subscriptions and professional services for threat intelligence, threat prevention, detection, and response to assist end-users in easy planning and deployment of bot security platforms.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Cloud-based bot security solutions provide scalability, efficiency, and 24/7 services to organizations. SaaS-based services offer a centralized service delivery model; hence, it is becoming more popular. The adoption rate of cloud-based bot security is expected to be on the rise due to benefits, such as ease of use, and reduced installation and maintenance costs. The cloud deployment mode is the fastest-growing deployment mode in the bot security market. With the onset of COVID-19, the use of cloud services is gaining traction. Businesses are proactively deploying cloud-based bot security solutions to protect end-users from advanced bot threats and potential malware remotely. There are numerous key vendors that offer cloud-based bot security services to their clients such as Imperva, Akamai Technologies, Fastly, F5, Radware, PerimeterX, and many more.

The Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global bot security market during the forecast period. The bot security market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC countries are increasingly investing in bot security projects. The region comprises emerging economies, such as China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC countries.

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increase in Bad Bot Traffic5.2.1.2 Increasing Sophistication of Botnet Attacks and Loss of Revenues for Organizations5.2.1.3 Surge in the Use of Apis Across Online Businesses, Such as E-Commerce, Travel, and Gaming5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Cybercrime Moving Toward Becoming a Profit-Driven Industry5.2.2.2 Insider Threats5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Integration of Bot Management and Protection into Existing Waf and Antivirus Programs5.2.3.2 Shift of Traffic from Web to Mobile5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Inefficiency of Captcha in Identifying a Botnet Attack5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding Botnet Attacks and Ignorance Toward Threats Posed by IoT Devices5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.4 Value Chain5.5 Ecosystem5.6 Pricing Model of Bot Security Players, 2020-20215.7 Technology Analysis5.7.1 Market: Top Trends5.7.1.1 Integration of Ai and Ml with Bot Management and Protection Solutions5.8 Use Cases5.8.1 Use Case 1: Bot Prevention Solution for Future plc5.8.2 Use Case 2: Bot Security Solution for Frontier Airlines5.8.3 Use Case 3: Bot Protection for Tochka Bank5.9 Revenue Shift - Yc/Ycc Shift for the Market5.10 Patent Analysis5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.12 Regulatory Implications

6 Bot Security Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact6.2 Standalone Solutions6.3 Services6.3.1 Professional Services6.3.2 Managed Services

7 Bot Security Market, by Security Type7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Security Type: Market Drivers7.1.2 Security Type: COVID-19 Impact7.2 Web Security7.3 Mobile Security7.4 Application Programming Interface Security

8 Bot Security Market, by Organization Size8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises8.3 Large Enterprises

9 Bot Security Market, by Deployment Mode9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers9.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact9.2 Cloud9.3 On-Premises

10 Bot Security Market, by Vertical10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance10.3 Retail and E-Commerce10.4 Media and Entertainment10.5 Travel and Hospitality10.6 Government and Defense10.7 Healthcare10.8 Telecom10.9 Other Verticals

13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Key Players13.2.1 Akamai Technologies13.2.2 Imperva13.2.3 Perimeterx13.2.4 Cloudflare13.2.5 Radware13.2.6 Sophos13.2.7 Fastly13.2.8 F513.2.9 Reblaze 13.2.10 Netacea 13.2.11 Datadome 13.2.12 Shape Security 13.2.13 Appsflyer 13.2.14 Alibaba Cloud 13.2.15 Secucloud 13.2.16 Kount 13.2.17 Limelight Networks 13.2.18 Arturai 13.2.19 Cdnetworks 13.2.20 Citrix13.3 Startup/SME Profiles13.3.1 Infisecure (Barracuda Networks)13.3.2 Cequence13.3.3 Variti13.3.4 Myra Security13.3.5 Botguard13.3.6 Authsafe

