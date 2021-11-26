The Worldwide Biodegradable Plastics Industry Is Expected To Reach $23.3 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biodegradable Plastics Market by Type (PLA, Starch Blends, PHA, Biodegradable Polyesters), End Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textile, Agriculture & Horticulture), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America & RoW) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biodegradable plastics market size is projected to grow from USD 7.7 billion in 2021 to USD 23.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.9% between 2021 and 2026.

Rising population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies and increase in demand from end-use industries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of biodegradable plastics.

Packaging accounted for the largest share in the biodegradable plastics market in terms of value.

Packaging accounted for the largest share in the biodegradable plastics market in terms of value. Stringent regulations regarding environmental conservation, especially in developing economies, such as China, India, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Africa, are the major growth factors for the biodegradable plastics market. Food & beverage manufacturers are increasingly switching to biodegradable plastics to mitigate environmental and economic issues. Stringent government regulations in regions such as Europe and North America are forcing industries to reduce their carbon footprint, which has increased the demand for biodegradable plastics products in the packaging industry.

PLA is the fastest-growing biodegradable plastic.

PLA is the most commonly used type of biodegradable plastic. It is made from renewable resources; it is compostable as well as biodegradable. It is derived from corn starch (in the US and Canada), tapioca roots, chips, or starch (mostly in Asia), or sugarcane (in RoW). PLA is a versatile material that features excellent barrier properties, non-toxic nature, and is available in high-performance PLA grades that are ideal replacements for PS (polystyrene), PP (polypropylene), and ABS in more demanding applications.

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for biodegradable plastics in 2021

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for biodegradable plastics in 2021, in terms of value. Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the UK are the major countries in the European biodegradable plastics market. Germany was the largest biodegradable plastics market in Europe in 2020. The demand for biodegradable plastics in the country is consistently increasing due to the rising environmental concerns and the implementation of stringent regulations on the use of petroleum-based plastics.

4 Premium Insights4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Biodegradable Plastics Market4.2 Europe: Biodegradable Plastics Market, by End-Use Industry and Country4.3 Biodegradable Plastics Market, by Type4.4 Biodegradable Plastics Market, by End-Use Industry4.5 Biodegradable Plastics Market, by Region

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Changing Consumer Preference Toward Eco-Friendly Plastic Products5.2.1.2 Increasing Use in Packaging and Compostable Bag Applications5.2.1.3 Government Focus on Green Procurement Policies and Regulations5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Higher Prices of Biodegradable Plastics Than Conventional Plastics5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Development of New Applications5.2.3.2 High Potential in Emerging Countries of APAC5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Performance Issue5.2.4.2 Fluctuating Oil Prices Create Volatility in Demand for Biodegradable Plastics5.2.4.3 Expensive and Complex Production Process5.2.4.4 Limited Regulations Related to Biodegradable Plastic in Developing Countries5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry5.4 Value Chain Analysis5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers5.4.2 Manufacturers5.4.3 Distributors5.4.4 End-Consumers5.5 Tariff & Regulations5.5.1 North America5.5.1.1 US5.5.1.2 Canada5.5.2 APAC5.5.3 Europe5.6 Trade Analysis5.7 Ecosystem Mapping5.8 Technology Analysis5.8.1 Pha Biodegradable Bioplastic5.8.2 Development of Nanocellulose and Nanocomposites5.8.3 Biodegradable Plastics Made from Red Fruit5.8.4 Production of Pha from Waste Cooking Oil5.9 Case Study Analysis5.9.1 Basf5.9.2 Novamont5.9.3 Danimer Scientific5.10 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business5.11 Macroeconomic Analysis5.12 Average Selling Price Analysis5.13 Raw Material Analysis5.14 Patent Analysis5.15 COVID-19 Impact Analysis5.16 Operational Data

6 Biodegradable Plastics Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Polylactic Acid (Pla)6.2.1 Pla is Economical in Manufacturing Compared to Other Biodegradable Plastics6.3 Starch Blends6.3.1 Properties Such as Tensile Strength and Elongation to Boost the Demand for Starch Blends6.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (Pha)6.4.1 Liquid Packaging of High-Quality Materials to Influence the Market6.5 Biodegradable Polyesters6.5.1 Polycaprolactone (Pcl)6.5.1.1 Pcl Improves Physical Properties When Used as an Additive to Resins6.5.2 Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (Pbat)6.5.2.1 Use in Packaging, Flexible Film, and Mulch Film Applications to Drive the Market6.5.3 Polybutylene Succinate (Pbs)6.5.3.1 Superior Processability of Pbs Driving Its Demand in the Market6.6 Others6.6.1 Regenerative Cellulose6.6.2 Cellulose Derivatives

7 Biodegradable Plastics Market, by End-Use Industry7.1 Introduction7.2 Packaging7.2.1 Food & Beverage Industry to Drive the Market in the Packaging Sector7.2.2 Flexible Packaging7.2.2.1 Growing Consumer Awareness for Environment Safety to Drive the Market7.2.2.2 Bags7.2.2.3 Pouches7.2.2.4 Films and Roll Stocks7.2.2.5 Others7.2.3 Rigid Packaging7.2.3.1 Cartons, Bags, Boxes, and Containers Drive the Market for Rigid Packaging7.2.3.2 Bottles and Jars7.2.3.3 Trays7.2.3.4 Tubs7.2.3.5 Caps and Closures7.2.3.6 Others7.3 Consumer Goods7.3.1 Electrical Appliances7.3.1.1 Demand from the Fast-Moving Consumer Electronics Segment to Drive the Market7.3.2 Domestic Appliances7.3.2.1 Demand for Biodegradable Houseware to Influence the Biodegradable Plastics Market7.3.3 Others7.4 Textile7.4.1 Medical & Healthcare Textiles7.4.1.1 Pla to Drive the Market for Biodegradable Plastics7.4.2 Personal Care, Clothes, and Other Textiles7.4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Biodegradable Plastics in the Textile Industry to Drive the Market7.5 Agriculture & Horticulture7.5.1 Tapes & Mulch Films7.5.1.1 Biodegradable Films are Driving the Market for Biodegradable Plastics7.5.2 Others7.6 Others

9 Competitive Landscape9.1 Overview9.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 20209.3 Market Share Analysis9.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players9.5 Market Evaluation Matrix9.6 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2021 (Tier 1)9.6.1 Stars9.6.2 Emerging Leaders9.6.3 Participants9.7 Company Industry Footprint9.8 Company Type Footprint9.9 Company Region Footprint9.10 Strength of Strategy Excellence9.11 Business Product Footprint9.12 Start-Ups and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Evaluation Matrix9.12.1 Responsive Companies9.12.2 Starting Blocks9.12.3 Dynamic Companies9.13 Competitive Scenario9.13.1 New Product Launches9.13.2 Biodegradable Plastics: Deals9.13.3 Other Developments

10 Company Profiles10.1 Key Players10.1.1 Basf10.1.2 Natureworks10.1.3 Novamont10.1.4 Total Corbion10.1.5 Biome Bioplastics10.1.6 Danimer Scientific10.1.7 Fkur Kunstsoff10.1.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation10.1.9 Plantic Technologies 10.1.10 Toray Industries10.2 Other Key Players10.2.1 Akro-Plastic10.2.2 Agrana10.2.3 Bio-On10.2.4 Carbiolice10.2.5 Futerro10.2.6 Green Dot Bioplastics10.2.7 Eastman Chemical Company10.2.8 Ingevity10.2.9 Ptt Mcc Biochem 10.2.10 Sphere 10.2.11 Succinity 10.2.12 Synbra Technology 10.2.13 Tianan Biologic Materials 10.2.14 Yield 10 Bioscience 10.2.15 Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

