The Worldwide Big Data Analytics In Retail Industry Is Expected To Reach $14.1 Billion By 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Application and Region: Industry Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market size is expected to reach $14.1 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 23.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Big data describes a huge volume of data that is utilized to uncover trends, patterns, and associations, particularly related to the behavior and interactions of humans. For the retail business, big data is utilized for getting a prominent understanding of customer shopping propensities and how to draw in new customers. Organizations are being enabled and empowered by big data analytics to create customer proposals dependent on their buying history, resulting in customized shopping experiences. These big data analytics solutions additionally help in anticipating patterns and taking strategic decisions that are based on an analysis of the market.Increment in spending on big data analytics instruments, growth in need to deliver customized user experience to expand sales, and increment in development of the e-commerce sector is a portion of the main components that are boosting the development of the global market. However, issues in gathering and combining the data from different frameworks and difficulties in capturing user information are foreseen to confine the big data analytics in retail market development. On the other hand, integration of new advancements, for example, IoT, AI, and machine learning in big data analytics in retail, and growth in demand for prescient analytics in retail are foreseen to give profitable growth opportunities to the worldwide big data analytics in the retail market during the analysis period.The episode of COVID-19 is foreseen to trivially affect the development of big data analytics in the retail market. Even though the retail industry is significantly hit by lockdown forced in numerous nations, the spending on big data analytics by retail organizations is anticipated to be maintained as planned according to the research and study led by Sisense. The retail industry is observing diverging patterns for essential and non-essential retail products in most of the nations, especially in nations, for example, the U.S., and India, which are the most influenced by the pandemic.Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Supply Chain Operations Management, Sales & Marketing Analytics, Customer Analytics, Merchandising Analytics, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, and Oracle Corporation are the forerunners in the Big Data Analytics in Retail Market. Companies such as Salesforce.com, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., and Adobe, Inc., Teradata Corporation, SAP SE, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., and MicroStrategy, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Adobe, Inc., Teradata Corporation, MicroStrategy, Inc., Alteryx, Inc., and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. Unique Offerings

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, by Component1.4.2 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, by Deployment Type1.4.3 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, by Organization Size1.4.4 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, by Application1.4.5 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the Research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Executive Summary2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Enhancements3.2.3 Geographical Expansions3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2016, Aug to 2020, Jun) Leading Players3.3.3 Key Strategic Moves: (Product Launches and Product Enhancements: 2017, Jan to 2020, Jul) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Component4.1 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Software Market by Region4.2 Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Services Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Deployment Type5.1 Global On-premise Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region5.2 Global Cloud Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Organization Size6.1 Global Large Enterprises Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region6.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Application7.1 Global Supply Chain Operations Management Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region7.2 Global Sales & Marketing Analytics Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region7.3 Global Customer Analytics Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region7.4 Global Merchandising Analytics Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region7.5 Global Others Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region Chapter 8. Global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market by Region8.1 North America Big Data Analytics in Retail Market8.2 Europe Big Data Analytics in Retail Market8.3 Asia-Pacific Big Data Analytics in Retail Market8.4 LAMEA Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1 IBM Corporation9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Financial Analysis9.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses9.1.5 Recent Strategies and Developments9.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Enhancements9.1.6 SWOT Analysis9.2 Microsoft Corporation9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Financial Analysis9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.2.4 Research & Development Expenses9.2.1 Recent Strategies and Developments9.2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.2.2 SWOT Analysis9.3 Oracle Corporation9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Financial Analysis9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.3.4 Research & Development Expenses9.3.5 Recent Strategies and Developments9.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Enhancements9.3.6 SWOT Analysis9.4 SAP SE9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Financial Analysis9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.4.4 Research & Development Expenses9.4.5 Recent Strategies and Developments9.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Enhancements9.4.5.3 Geographical Expansions9.4.6 SWOT Analysis9.5 Salesforce.com, Inc.9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Financial Analysis9.5.3 Regional Analysis9.5.4 Research & Development Expenses9.5.5 Recent Strategies and Developments9.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers9.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Enhancements9.5.6 SWOT Analysis9.6 Adobe, Inc.9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Financial Analysis9.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis9.6.4 Research & Development Expenses9.6.5 Recent Strategies and Developments9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Enhancements9.6.6 SWOT Analysis9.7 Teradata Corporation9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Financial Analysis9.7.3 Regional Analysis9.7.4 Research & Development Expenses9.7.5 Recent Strategies and Developments9.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.7.5.2 Product Launches and Product Enhancements9.7.6 SWOT Analysis9.8 MicroStrategy, Inc.9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Financial Analysis9.8.3 Regional Analysis9.8.4 Research & Development Expenses9.8.5 Recent Strategies and Developments9.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Enhancements9.8.6 SWOT Analysis9.9 Alteryx, Inc.9.9.1 Company Overview9.9.2 Financial Analysis9.9.3 Regional Analysis9.9.4 Research & Development Expenses9.9.5 Recent Strategies and Developments9.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements9.9.5.2 Product Launches and Product Enhancements9.9.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers9.10. Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.9.10.1 Company Overview9.10.2 Recent Strategies and Developments9.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product EnhancementsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5bbgzo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-big-data-analytics-in-retail-industry-is-expected-to-reach-14-1-billion-by-2026--301158872.html

SOURCE Research and Markets