The Worldwide Automotive Piston Industry To 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Threats

According to the report, the Global Automotive Piston market accounted for $1.88 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2.77 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for passenger car gasoline engines and rising command for lightweight pistons are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high penetration of electric vehicles in many countries is hampering the market growth.The automotive piston is a moving component of vehicle engine. The piston system consists of piston rings, piston pin, and piston. The piston generates mechanical energy that helps to propel crankshaft movement to drive wheels of the vehicles. In addition, piston transfers generated force to crankshaft through the connecting rods. Generally, pistons made up of steel and aluminum alloys to withstand highest temperatures.Based on the shape, the flat-top piston segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high compression ratio offered by these pistons makes them more suitable for mass-produced engines. The advantage offered by the flat-top piston is their less surface area, which allows the flame front to disperse evenly make it more applicable for gasoline engines. Flat-top pistons are simple in design, which reduces the manufacturing cost.By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. This region is dominated by economic cars, most of which are hatchbacks, compact sedans, and compact SUVs. Most of these vehicles are equipped with a 4-cylinder engine. Considering these factors, the passenger car segment is estimated to witness the highest demand for pistons in the future.Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Piston Market include Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Arias Industries, Inc., Federal-Mogul Corporation, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., India Pistons Limited, MAHLE GmbH, Honda Foundry Co. Ltd., Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Ross Racing Pistons, Inc., Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited, Capricorn Automotive, TENNECO INC., Art Metal Mfg. Co., Ltd, PMG Holding GMBH, Dongsuh federal-Mogul, and GMB Korea Corp. What the Report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.4.1 Data Mining 2.4.2 Data Analysis 2.4.3 Data Validation 2.4.4 Research Approach 2.5 Research Sources 2.5.1 Primary Research Sources 2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources 2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Emerging Markets 3.7 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Material5.1 Introduction 5.2 Aluminum 5.3 Steel 6 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Component6.1 Introduction 6.2 Piston Ring 6.3 Piston Pin 6.4 Piston Head 7 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Coating Type7.1 Introduction 7.2 Thermal Barriers Coating 7.3 Oil Shedding Coating 7.4 Dry Film Lubricants Coating 8 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Vehicle Type8.1 Introduction 8.2 Two-Wheeler 8.3 Three-Wheeler 8.4 Passenger Cars 8.5 Commercial Vehicles 8.5.1 Light Commercial Vehicle 8.5.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle 9 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Fuel Type9.1 Introduction 9.2 Diesel 9.3 Alternate Fuel 9.4 Gasoline 10 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Piston Type10.1 Introduction 10.2 Crosshead Piston 10.3 Deflector Piston 10.4 Slipper Piston 10.5 Trunk Piston 11 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Distribution Channel11.1 Introduction 11.2 Aftermarket 11.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) 12 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Shape12.1 Introduction 12.2 Dome Piston 12.3 Bowl Piston 12.4 Flat-top Piston 13 Global Automotive Piston Market, By Geography13.1 Introduction 13.2 North America 13.2.1 US 13.2.2 Canada 13.2.3 Mexico 13.3 Europe 13.3.1 Germany 13.3.2 UK 13.3.3 Italy 13.3.4 France 13.3.5 Spain 13.3.6 Rest of Europe 13.4 Asia Pacific 13.4.1 Japan 13.4.2 China 13.4.3 India 13.4.4 Australia 13.4.5 New Zealand 13.4.6 South Korea 13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 13.5 South America 13.5.1 Argentina 13.5.2 Brazil 13.5.3 Chile 13.5.4 Rest of South America 13.6 Middle East & Africa 13.6.1 Saudi Arabia 13.6.2 UAE 13.6.3 Qatar 13.6.4 South Africa 13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 14 Key Developments14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 14.3 New Product Launch 14.4 Expansions 14.5 Other Key Strategies 15 Company Profiling15.1 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. 15.2 Arias Industries, Inc. 15.3 Federal-Mogul Corporation 15.4 Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. 15.5 India Pistons Limited 15.6 MAHLE GmbH 15.7 Honda Foundry Co. Ltd. 15.8 Rheinmetall Automotive AG 15.9 Ross Racing Pistons, Inc. 15.10 Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited 15.11 Capricorn Automotive 15.12 TENNECO INC. 15.13 Art Metal Mfg. Co., Ltd 15.14 PMG Holding GMBH 15.15 Dongsuh federal-Mogul 15.16 GMB Korea Corp. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s6hfze

