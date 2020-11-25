The Worldwide Automotive Brake Pad Industry Is Expected To Reach A Value Of $22.9 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Brake Pad - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the Global Automotive Brake Pad market accounted for $11.00 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $22.90 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Growing presence of automotive players and increasing brake components and parts import are the major factors driving the market growth. However, a stringent government regulation for raw materials is restraining the market growth.Brake pads are an integral part of the disc braking system for automotives. When the brake pedal is engaged, the brake pads press against the running disc in order to stop its motion and halt the vehicle. Brake pads are essentially made of materials that possess a high co-efficient of friction. Based on vehicle, the passenger carrying vehicle (PCV) segment is likely to have a huge demand. The frequent launch of passenger vehicle models coupled with multiple offers provided by vehicle manufacturers to increase their sales are main driving factors for the segment. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to rising vehicle sales along with growing disposable income of people from emerging economies such as China and India. Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Brake Pad Market include Akebono Brake Corporation, Allied Nippon, Brakes India Private Limited, Brakewel Automotive Components India Private Limited, Continental Automotive GmbH, Ford Motor Company, Hindustan Composites Limited, Hitachi Chemical, Hunan Boyun Automobile Brake Material Co Ltd, Nisshinbo Brake Inc, Power Stop LLC, Ranbro Brakes India Limited, Rane Brake Lining Limited, Robert Bosch GmBH, Sangsin Brakes, Tenneco Inc, Wilwood Engineering Inc and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract 2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.4.1 Data Mining 2.4.2 Data Analysis 2.4.3 Data Validation 2.4.4 Research Approach 2.5 Research Sources 2.5.1 Primary Research Sources 2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources 2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers 3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats 3.6 Product Analysis 3.7 End User Analysis 3.8 Emerging Markets 3.9 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Position5.1 Introduction 5.2 Front & Rear 5.3 Front 6 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Solutions6.1 Introduction 6.2 Service 6.3 Hardware and Software Solutions 7 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Type7.1 Introduction 7.2 Drum Brake Pad 7.3 Disc Brake Pad 8 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Material8.1 Introduction 8.2 Ceramic 8.3 Low-Metallic NAO 8.4 Non-Asbestos Organic (NAO) 8.5 Semi-Metallic 9 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Vehicle9.1 Introduction 9.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) 9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) 9.4 Two-Wheelers 9.5 Passenger Carrying Vehicle (PCV) 9.5.1 Compact 9.5.2 Executive 9.5.3 Luxury 9.5.4 Mid-Size 9.5.5 Minicompact 9.5.6 Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) 9.5.7 Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) 9.5.8 Sports Car 9.5.9 Supermini 9.6 Three Wheeler 9.7 Off the Road 10 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Product10.1 Introduction 10.2 Brake Linings 10.3 Brake Pads 10.4 Brake Shoes 11 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By End User11.1 Introduction 11.2 Automotive Industry 11.3 Electronics Industry 11.4 Metal Industry 12 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Sales Channel12.1 Introduction 12.2 Aftermarket 12.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) 13 Global Automotive Brake Pad Market, By Geography13.1 Introduction 13.2 North America 13.2.1 US 13.2.2 Canada 13.2.3 Mexico 13.3 Europe 13.3.1 Germany 13.3.2 UK 13.3.3 Italy 13.3.4 France 13.3.5 Spain 13.3.6 Rest of Europe 13.4 Asia Pacific 13.4.1 Japan 13.4.2 China 13.4.3 India 13.4.4 Australia 13.4.5 New Zealand 13.4.6 South Korea 13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific 13.5 South America 13.5.1 Argentina 13.5.2 Brazil 13.5.3 Chile 13.5.4 Rest of South America 13.6 Middle East & Africa 13.6.1 Saudi Arabia 13.6.2 UAE 13.6.3 Qatar 13.6.4 South Africa 13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 14 Key Developments14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 14.3 New Product Launch 14.4 Expansions 14.5 Other Key Strategies 15 Company Profiling15.1 Akebono Brake Corporation 15.2 Allied Nippon 15.3 Brakes India Private Limited 15.4 Brakewel Automotive Components India Private Limited 15.5 Continental Automotive GmbH 15.6 Ford Motor Company 15.7 Hindustan Composites Limited 15.8 Hitachi Chemical 15.9 Hunan Boyun Automobile Brake Material Co Ltd 15.10 Nisshinbo Brake Inc 15.11 Power Stop LLC 15.12 Ranbro Brakes India Limited 15.13 Rane Brake Lining Limited 15.14 Robert Bosch GmBH 15.15 Sangsin Brakes 15.16 Tenneco Inc 15.17 Wilwood Engineering Inc 15.18 ZF Friedrichshafen AG For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/doc2dp

